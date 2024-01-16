Holy Fry 8890 N. 56th Street
Beverages
- Fountain Drink$2.50
- Mint Lemonade$4.99
- Peach Lemonade$4.99
- Watermelon Lemonade$4.99
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.99
- Holy Lemonade$5.99
- Strawberry Smoothie$4.99
- Mango Smoothie$4.99
- Pina Colada Smoothie$4.99
- Banana Smoothie$4.99
- Holy Smoothie$5.99
- holy mojito$8.99
- GUAVA MOJITO$7.99
- passion fruit MOJITO$7.99
- watermelon moijto$7.99
- original mojito$7.99
- wipped cream$1.00
- bottel$3.50
- water$1.00
Holy Fry Specials
Appetizers
Salads
- House Salad$8.99
Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions and Croutons.
- Chicken Salad$12.99
Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions and Croutons.
- Gyro Salad$11.99
Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions and Croutons.
- Shrimp Salad$13.99
Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions and Croutons.
Sandwiches
- Gyro$8.99
Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Tatziki Sauce.
- Fried Chicken Gyro$9.99
Comes with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tatziki Sauce.
- Fried Spicy Chicken$10.99
Comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese and Mango Habanero Sauce.
- Fried Chicken Burger$10.99
Comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Cheese
- Holy Fry Sandwich$14.99
Comes with Smoke Burger Patty, Chicken Tender , Holy Sauce , Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Cheese.
- Classic Burger$10.99
Comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Cheese.
- MozzaBurger$12.99
Comes with Mozzarella Sticks, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo.
- Philly Steak$10.99
Comes with Onion, Bell Pepper, Mayo and Cheese.
- Fish Sandwich$9.99
Comes with Tartar Sauce , Lettuce , Tomato and Pickles.
- Shrimp Sandwich$9.99
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce and Pickles
- Smoked Burger$12.99
Comes with Caramelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Cheese.