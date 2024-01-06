Holy Guac Mexican Grill 904 S Sylvania Ave
Starters
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles Rojos$20.00
Steak sandwich served on a bun.
- Chilaquiles Verdes$20.00
Flank steak sandwich served on a bun.
- Huevos Rancheros$12.00
Pork sandwich served on a bun.
- Huevos con Jamon$12.00
Chicken sandwich served on a bun.
- Huevos con Tocino$12.00
Mexican pork sausage sandwich served on a bun.
- Huevos con Chorizo$12.00
Ground beef sandwich served on a bun.
- Huevos a la Mexicana$12.00
- Holy Breakfast$25.00
Appetizers
- Holy Guacamole$10.00
Avocado dip made with a blend of ripe avocados, tomatoes and sweet onions.
- Fiesta Nachos - Ground Beef$12.00
A full plate of tortilla corn chips topped with refried beans, melted chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guac.
- Queso Fundido con Chorizo$12.00
Melted chihuahua cheese with mexican suasage.
- Bacon Wrap Jalapeño Poppers$9.00
3 Bacon wrapped spicy jalapeños with cream cheese.
Soups
Salads
Wings
Sea Food
- Mojarra Frita$20.00
Whole Silver Bass fish deep fried.
- Grilled Salmon$22.00
Marinated in garlic butter, grilled with bell peppers & onions.
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
With onions, cilantro, cucumbers, tomato & avocado.
- Octopus Cocktail$14.00
With onions, cilantro, cucumbers, tomato & avocado.
- Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail$20.00
With onions, cilantro, cucumbers, tomato & avocado.
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
With grilled slices of onions, tomatoes & green peppers.
- Filete de Pescado a la Diabla$20.00
Grilled fish fillet covered with red spicy sauce.
- Filete de Pescado al Mojo de Ajo$20.00
Grilled fish fillet covered with butter -garlic sause.
- Shrimp & Octopus Tostada$8.00
- Shrimp & Crab Tostada$8.00
- Molcajete Aguachile Red$25.00
- Torre de la Torre$25.00
- Camarones a la Diabla$20.00
Kids
- Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
Small size for children 12 and under.
- Cheese Pizza$9.00
Served with french fries for children 12 and under.
- Chicken Tenders (4)$9.00
Served with french fries for children 12 and under.
- Chicken Nuggets (6)$9.00
Served with french fries for children 12 and under.
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$9.00
Served with marinara sauce for children 12 and under.
- Cheese Burger$9.00
Drinks
- Coffee$2.50
- Pepsi$3.00+
16oz
- Mandarin Jarrito$4.00
12.5 Bottle
- Tamarind Jarrito$4.00
12.5 Bottle
- Mountain Dew$3.00+
16oz
- Diet Pepsi$3.00+
16oz
- Dr. Pepper$3.00+
16oz
- Lemonade$3.00+
16oz
- Orange Crush$3.00+
16oz
- Pineapple Jarrito$4.00
12.5 Bottle
- Fruit Punch Jarrito$4.00
12.5 Bottle
- Horchata / Rice Water$4.00+
16oz
- Agua de Jamaica / Hibiscus Ice Tea$4.00+
16oz
- Kids Apple Juice$3.00
- Kids Orange Juice$3.00
- Raspberry Ice Tea$3.00+
- Mexican Coca Cola$4.50
- Mexican Sprite$4.50
- Mexican Apple Cider$4.50
- Senorial Sangria$4.50
Buffet Package
- Steak Fajitas$200.00
- Chicken Fajitas Tray$180.00
- Shrimp Fajitas Tray$190.00
- Birria Tray$200.00
- Ceviche de Camaron Tray$180.00
- Salpicon Picante Tray$180.00
- French Fries Tray$90.00
- Rice Tray$90.00
- Refried Beans Tray$90.00
- Enchiladas Verdes Tray$100.00
- Biftec a La Mexicana Tray$180.00
- Carne Asada Cecina Tray$180.00
- Pork / Al Pastor Tray$180.00
- Green Salad Tray$80.00
- Chicken Chimichangas / 30$140.00
- Chicken Chimichangas / 15$70.00
- Beef Chimichangas / 30$140.00
- Beef Chimichangas / 15$70.00
- 20 Tacos Tray$80.00