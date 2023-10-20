Holy Macaroni - Berlin 11436 Samuel Bowen BoulevardUnit 8
Mac's
House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, topped with crispy onions, and a ranch drizzle
House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits, pulled pork, crispy onions, bbq sauce
House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, Maine lobster, and bacon bits
House made shells, white cheddar jalapeno cheese sauce, fried or grilled chicken, green onion, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, and ranch drizzle
House made shells, white jalapeno cheddar cheese sauce, crab, corn, old bay ritz cracker breadcrumbs
House made shells, alfredo, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted wild mushrooms, sun dried tomato, shredded mozzarella
House made elbows, vegan cheese sauce, roasted wild mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and vegan cheese
Mac Melts
Salads
Romaine, croutons, dressing, Italian blend cheese
Chopped Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Lump Crab Meat, Bleu Cheese, and Tomatoes on a bed of Romaine with an Avocado Ranch Drizzle
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken, corn, jalapenos, black beans, cotija cheese, onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, on a bed of mixed greens with an Avocado Ranch
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, bacon, on a bed of mixed greens with a ranch drizzle