Charlie Bravo Romeo

House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, chicken tenders, bacon, topped with crispy onions, and a ranch drizzle


Mac's

The Tried and True

House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits, pulled pork, crispy onions, bbq sauce

The Maine Event

House-made Radiatori pasta, house yellow cheddar cheese sauce, Maine lobster, and bacon bits

The Fowl Play

House made shells, white cheddar jalapeno cheese sauce, fried or grilled chicken, green onion, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, and ranch drizzle

The MD Mac

House made shells, white jalapeno cheddar cheese sauce, crab, corn, old bay ritz cracker breadcrumbs

The Tuscan

House made shells, alfredo, spinach, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomato, shredded mozzarella

Fake it Till You Make It

House made elbows, vegan cheese sauce, roasted wild mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and vegan cheese

Build Your Own Mac
Mac Flight

Mac Melts

The South Street
$13.00
The Crabby
$18.00
The Hot One
$14.00
The Slice
$12.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$8.00
BYO Mac Melt
$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad
$10.00

Romaine, croutons, dressing, Italian blend cheese

Eastern Shore Cobb
$18.00

Chopped Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Lump Crab Meat, Bleu Cheese, and Tomatoes on a bed of Romaine with an Avocado Ranch Drizzle

Southwest Chicken Salad
$13.00

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken, corn, jalapenos, black beans, cotija cheese, onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, on a bed of mixed greens with an Avocado Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, bacon, on a bed of mixed greens with a ranch drizzle

Soups

Broc Cheddar
$7.00Out of stock
Vegetarian Chili
$7.00Out of stock
Butternut Squash
$7.00Out of stock
Loaded Potato
$7.00
Tomato Basil
$7.00
Crab Chowder
$9.00Out of stock

Drinks

REG Fountain Bev
$2.75
LG Fountain Bev
$3.50
Celsius Orange
$4.25
Celsius Peach Mango Green Tea
$4.25
Life Water
$3.50
Maine Root Soda
$4.00
Rockstar
$3.75
Starbucks Triple Shot Caramel
$4.50
Starbucks White Choc Frap
$4.50
Apple Juice
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Regular Milk
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.50

Sides

Cookie
$1.50
Brownie
$1.50
Bag of Chips
$2.00
Apple Sauce
$2.00