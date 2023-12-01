HOM KOREAN KITCHEN - SJ 76 East Santa Clara Street
Catering/Bulk
Catering
- Individual Bowl - Standard Tier$12.95
Create your individual bowl. Minimum order is 10 bowls.
- Individual Bowl - Deluxe Tier (8oz of protein)$18.95
Create your individual bowl. Deluxe tier provides a bigger variety of base and proteins. Extra base and protein per bowl is also provided. Minimum order is 10 bowls.
- Individual Bowl - Premium Tier (6oz of protein)$14.95
Create your individual bowl. Premium tier provides a bigger variety of base and proteins. Extra protein (6oz total) per bowl is provided. Minimum order is 10 bowls.
- Catering- Mix and Match (15- 25 - 50 people)
Mix and match bases, sides, proteins and vegies. Items come in trays for 15, 25 or 50 people. You can choose the size of your tray accordingly.
Bulk Veggies - Can Order In Multiples Of 1lbs, 10% OFF For 5lbs
- Carrots | Bulk$9.90+
Multiples of 1lb, 10%OFF for 5lbs. Served in catering pans. Grilled with sesame and sea salt.
- Kimchi | Bulk$14.40+
Multiples of 1lb, 10%OFF for 5lbs. Served in catering pans. Sour and spicy fermented napa cabbage.
- Daikon Radish | Bulk$11.70+
Multiples of 1lb, 10%OFF for 5lbs. Served in catering pans. Strips of radish marinade in a tangy-sweet vinaigrette.
- Vegan Kimchi | Bulk$14.40+
Multiples of 1lb, 10%OFF for 5lbs. Served in catering pans. Our delicious kimchi recipe minus shrimp and fish sauce.
- Broccoli | Bulk$10.80+
Multiples of 1lb, 10%OFF for 5lbs. Served in catering pans. Florets steamed and seasoned with sesame, sea salt, garlic, and pepper.
- Potato | Bulk$9.90+
Multiples of 1lb, 10%OFF for 5lbs. Served in catering pans. Julienned and grilled with sesame, sea salt, and pepper.
- Corn | Bulk$10.80+
Multiples of 1lb, 10%OFF for 5lbs. Served in catering pans. Drizzled with lime juice, red pepper and cilandro marinade
- Cucumbers | Bulk$13.50+
Multiples of 1lb, 10%OFF for 5lbs. Served in catering pans. Sliced coins, marinated with rice vinegar, salt, and sugar.
Bulk Proteins - Can Order In Multiples Of 1lbs, 10% OFF For 5lbs
- BBQ Chicken | Bulk$11.95+
Multiples of 1lb. 10%OFF for 5lbs. Served in catering pans. Sliced chicken marinated with soy, garlic, ginger, sugar, Korean red pepper paste
- Firecracker Pork | Bulk$12.95+
Multiples of 1lb. Order 5lbs for 10% OFF. Served in catering pans. Thinly sliced pork shoulder marinated in chili's, soy, sugar, sesame, and pepper.
- Hodo Organic Tofu | Bulk$11.95+
Multiples of 1lb. Order 5lbs for 10% OFF. Served in catering pans. Cubed tofu marinade with onions, garlic, sea salt, ginger, and Korean pepper.
- Korean Steak | Bulk$13.95+
Multiples of 1lb. Order 5lbs for 10% OFF. Served in catering pans. Thinly sliced ribeye steak marinade with soy, sugar, garlic, sesame, and onions.
- Gluten-free Spicy Shrimp | Bulk$22.50+
Multiples of 1lb. Order 5lbs for 10% OFF. Served in catering pans. Pan seared in our gluten-free marinade
HOM Korean Kitchen Menu
Build Your Own
- Korean Steak$14.95
Ribeye cut premium beef.
- BBQ Chicken$13.95
Hormone-free in our HoM-made marinade.
- Firecracker Pork$14.95
Spicy. Premium quality pork shoulder.
- Gluten Free Spicy Shrimp$16.95
Pan seared in our gluten-free marinade
- Hodo Organic Tofu$12.95
Gluten-free. Vegan. Vegetarian. Spicy. Organic tofu in our gluten-free marinade.
- Veggies Only$12.95
Gluten-free. Vegan. Vegetarian.