Breakfast
Caribbean Food
Pasta
- Steak Pasta$20.00
Served with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Salmon Pasta$25.00
Served with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
- Veggie Alfredo Pasta$19.00
Served with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
- Stir Fry Veggie Pasta$17.00
served with broccoli, bell peppers. onions, and carrots.
- Seafood Salmon and Shrimp Pasta$25.00
Served with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
- Chef Special Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta$19.00
Served with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
- Shrimp and Chicken Alfredo Pasta$25.00
Served with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$20.00
Served with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta$18.00
Served with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Seafood
Wings
Sides
