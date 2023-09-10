Home Sweet Home Cafe 4410 W Northern Pkwy
Mains
Chicken and Waffles
6 pieces. Southern-style deep-fried party wings served with a buttery Belgian waffle
Southern Style Shrimp and Grits
Creamy homestyle cheese grits with jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, sweet red peppers, our creamy garlic, and tomato sauce
Garlic Soy Lamb Lollipops
Lamb chops seared to perfection in a cast iron skillet and drizzled with garlic soy infused drippings
Salmon and Grits
Our signature dry-rubbed baked salmon is served over cheese grits with creamy spinach and tomatoes with a Cajun cream sauce
Pasta Your Way
Linguine pasta with your choice of sauce and protein; all pasta is served with tomatoes and topped with parmesan cheese
Rotisserie Melt Sandwich
Shredded chicken from our fresh house-made rotisserie chicken with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and melted cheese on sourdough bread
Crab Melt Sandwich
Tender chunks of fresh crab blended in a creamy dressing and topped with juicy tomatoes and melted cheese on sourdough bread
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Remember this sandwich? Served on buttery toast and so good!
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken
Our house made rotisserie chicken comes in 3 flavors with your choice of two sides and sauce
Hash-It-Your-Way
And have it your way too! Shredded hashed browns topped with your choice of (1) protein, cheese, and sauce, all topped with tomatoes, green onions, and our creamy Cajun sauce
Shrimp Poboy
Deep Fried Cinnamon Biscuits
Honey Jack French Toast
Lobster ,Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Southern StyleJumbo Gravy,Egg, Chicken & Biscuits
Deep fried chicken tenderloins on top of housemade buttermilk biscuits and scrambled eggs with cheese and topped with Southern style gravy
Southern Lobster & grits
8OZ Lobster with Creamy homestyle cheese grits with creamy spinach and tomatoes with a cajun cream sauce
Fish Poboy
Southern Fish & grits
Southern fried whiting fish served over cheesy grits with a homestyle biscuit
A'la Carte
Southern Biscuit and Gravy
Shrimp Fried Rice
Crab Fried Rice
Cream of Cajun Corn
House Made Fries
Red Potatoes
Sautéed Kale
Fried Whiting
Chicken Sausage
Cheesy Grits
Hashbrowns
Eggs
2 pieces