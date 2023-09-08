HOMEROOM 358 Righters Mill Road
Drinks
Drip Coffee
$3.00
Iced Coffee
$4.50
Espresso
$3.50
Americano
$3.50
Cortado
$4.00
Cappuccino
$4.50
Latte
$5.00
Urfa Cardamom Latte
$6.00
Matcha Latte
$6.00
Chai Latte
$6.00
Mocha
$6.00
Citrus Coffee Spritz
$5.00
Two shots of espresso with a dash of our citrus syrup, topped with seltzer from the tap and served over ice.
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Chocolate Milk
$5.00
Cafe Au Lait
$3.50
Hot Tea
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.50
Grapefruit Soda
$4.00
Nourish Juices
$8.00
Nourish Orange Juice
$5.00
Macchiato
$4.00
Flat White
$5.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
100% Valencia orange from our friends at Nourish Juices
Ox Retail Bag
$16.00
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast
Pastries
Lunch
Poached Tuna Sandwich
$16.00
Olive oil-poached tuna with castelvetrano olives, capers and fresh herbs on toasted multigrain
BLT
$15.00
Hummus + Tomato Sandwich
$14.00
Roasted Eggplant Sandwich
$15.00
Clark's Caesar Salad
$15.00
Corn + Feta
$16.00
Za'atar Chicken Salad Sandwich
$15.00
Chicken + Bacon + Avocado Sandwich
$16.00
Smoked Salmon Toast
$15.00
Eastern Nova with herbed cream cheese, red onion and dill on sourdough toast
Avocado Toast
$14.00
with radish on sourdough toast
Gazpacho
$10.00
Sungold tomato gazpacho
Pint of Soup
$12.00
Pint of Za'atar Chicken Salad
$14.00
HOMEROOM Location and Ordering Hours
(610) 615-5985
Open now • Closes at 4PM