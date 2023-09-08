Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Urfa Cardamom Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Citrus Coffee Spritz

$5.00

Two shots of espresso with a dash of our citrus syrup, topped with seltzer from the tap and served over ice.

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Nourish Juices

$8.00

Nourish Orange Juice

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Flat White

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

100% Valencia orange from our friends at Nourish Juices

Ox Retail Bag

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Baked egg, Cooper Sharp and herb aioli served on a Merzabacher's potato bun.

Breakfast

Yogurt + Granola

$9.00

Labneh yogurt with OT Foods Granola and homemade seasonal jam.

Kismet Bagels

$4.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

Eastern Nova with herbed cream cheese, red onion and dill on sourdough toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

with radish on sourdough toast

Pastries

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Bag of Cookies

$5.00

Cherry + Pistachio Biscotti

$2.00

Amaranth Thumbprint Cookie

$1.50

Amaranth Granola Bar

$6.00

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Blueberry Tart

$5.00

Cheese Danish

$4.00

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.50

Lunch

Poached Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Olive oil-poached tuna with castelvetrano olives, capers and fresh herbs on toasted multigrain

BLT

$15.00

Hummus + Tomato Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Eggplant Sandwich

$15.00

Clark's Caesar Salad

$15.00

Corn + Feta

$16.00

Za'atar Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken + Bacon + Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

Eastern Nova with herbed cream cheese, red onion and dill on sourdough toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

with radish on sourdough toast

Gazpacho

$10.00

Sungold tomato gazpacho

Pint of Soup

$12.00

Pint of Za'atar Chicken Salad

$14.00