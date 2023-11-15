Homestyled Eats & Teas
From The Grill
- House Patty Melt$6.75
Toasted bread, 2 beef patties & two slices of cheese
- Ham Melt$5.75
Toasted bread, grilled ham & 2 slices of cheese
- Turkey Melt$5.75
Toasted bread, grilled turkey & 2 slices of cheese
- Mom's Grilled Cheese$3.99
Basic grilled cheese with american cheese
- Chicken Fried Steak sandwich$6.75
Chicken fried steak on grilled bread
- Chicken Fried Chicken sandwich$6.75
Chicken fried chicken on grilled bread
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Grilled Chicken breast on grilled bread
- Hot Dog$3.50
All beef hot dog
- Chili Dog$4.50
All beef hot dog w/ chili
- BLT$5.99
Toasted bread, bacon & cheese. Lettuce, tomatoe & mayo on the side
- Quesadilla$6.75
Large grilled tortilla w/cheese & choice of meat
- Burrito$7.99
Large tortilla, filled with your choice of ingredients
- Soft Taco$2.99
Soft 6 in tortilla filled w/ your choice of ingredients
- Crispy Taco$2.99
Crispy tortilla filled w/ your choice of ingredients
- Nachos$4.99
Tortilla chips served with queso & jalapenos
- Loaded Nachos$5.99
Nachos topped w/chicken or beef & your choice of ingredients
- Frito Pie$4.99
Fritos topped with chili & cheese
Mom's Meals
- Meat Loaf$9.99
Served w/ 2 sides
- Rotisserie Chicken$9.99
Served w/ 2 sides
- Lasagna$9.99
Served w/ 2 sides
- Enchiladas$9.99
Served w/ 2 sides
- BBQ Sausage$9.99
Served w/ 2 sides
- Salmon$11.99
Served w/ 2 sides
- Build your Pasta$9.99
Choice of sauce & protein
- Veggie Plate$9.99
Choice of 3 or 4 Sides or Veggies
- Grilled Chicken Breast$9.99
Served w/ 2 sides
- Chopped Steak$9.99
Served w/ 2 sides
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$3.25
Served with choice of gravy
- Mac & Cheese$3.25
Delicious
- Skillet Corn$3.25
Corn with a kick(not spicy)
- Brocolli$3.25
Skillet sauteed
- Green beans$3.25
Skillet sauteed
- Zuchini$3.25
Skillet sauteed
- Cole Slaw$3.25
Creamy
- Spanish Rice$3.25
Seasoned just right
- Black Beans$3.25
Seasoned just right
- Pinto Beans$3.25
Seasoned just right
- Refried Beans$3.25
Seasoned just right
- Tater Tots$3.25
- Potatoe Chips$1.75
- Tortilla Chips & Queso$3.75
- Tortilla Chips & Guacamole$3.75
- Tortilla Chips & Salsa$2.50
- Dinner Roll$0.90
Simple & delicious
- Cornbread$0.90
Sweet
- Warm Brownie$2.50
Great afternood snack