Hometown Bar & Grill 3317 East State Highway 29
Kick Starters
- Appetizer Tray$15.00
Choose 3 of our kick starters to make your own appetizer tray. Only one wing choice per tray
- Kettle Chips & White Queso$8.00
Housemade kettle chips with spicy white queso
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Basket of breaded mushrooms served with ranch
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Breaded spicy pickle fries deep fried and served with ranch
- Funnel Cake Fries$8.00
Funnel cake fries served with powdered sugar and our homemade caramel sauce
- Loaded Straight Fries$9.00
- Loaded Tater Tots$9.00
- Loaded Waffle Fries$9.00Out of stock
Full basket of waffle fries topped with queso, bacon and jalapeños
- Mini Corndogs$9.00
Served with housemade honey mustard
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
6 thick cut cheese sticks served with marinara or ranch
- My Girlfriends Not Hungry$4.00
2 cheese sticks served with marinara or ranch and waffles fries
- Onion Rings$9.00
Full basket of onion rings
- Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.00
2 pretzel sticks served with queso, mustard, honey mustard or our homemade caramel sauce
Wings
Burgers & More
- BLT on Texas Toast$9.00
A classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich dressed with mayo on Texas toast. Served with a side of housemade kettle chips
- Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Try it Buffalo style! Grilled or buttermilk hand-battered chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo. Served with a side of housemade kettle chips
- Classic Chicken Cobb Salad$13.00
Lettuce mix, tomato, cheese, black olive, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onion and grilled or buttermilk hand-battered chicken breast
- Kickin' Bourbon Burger$13.00
8 oz. Angus burger served on a toasted bun with mayo, a drizzle of our bourbon sauce, grilled onions, jalapeños, American and pepper jack cheese, piled high with all the veggies and topped with an onion ring. Served with a side of housemade kettle chips
- Kickin' Bourbon Chicken Burger$13.00
Your choice of a grilled or buttermilk hand-battered chicken breast. Served on a toasted bun with mayo, a drizzle of our bourbon sauce, grilled onions, jalapeños, American and pepper jack cheese, piled high with all the veggies and topped with an onion ring. Served with a side of housemade kettle chips
- Loaded Baked Potato$9.00
Large baked potato stuffed with your choice of butter, sour cream, green onions, bacon and grated cheese
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$10.00
Juicy 8 oz. Angus burger topped with grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese and mayo. Served with a side of housemade kettle chips *Add veggies on request
- Old Fashion Burger$9.00
Classic old school cafe-style burger made to order, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo on a toasted bun. Served with a side of housemade kettle chips
- Old School Fried Bologna Sandwich$8.00
Two thick slices of grill-fried bologna with lettuce, tomato and mayo served on Texas toast. Served with a side of housemade kettle chips
- Patty Melt on Texas Toast$10.00
A diner favorite 8 oz. Angus patty served on grilled Texas toast with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and our housemade thousand island dressing. Served with a side of housemade kettle chips *Add veggies on request.
- Texas Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
6 oz. of seasoned shaved Angus covered with grilled bell peppers and onion, smothered with smoked provolone on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with a side of housemade kettle chips
Baskets
- Catfish Basket$15.00
6 oz. of crispy catfish fillets served with waffle fries, hush puppies and homemade tartar sauce
- Chicken Tender Basket$15.00
4 buttermilk hand-battered tenders served with waffle fries, cream gravy, and Texas toast
- Steak Finger Basket$15.00
6 oz. of tender steak hand-battered, served with waffle fries, cream gravy and Texas toast