Hometown Juice- Mashpee 6 North Street
Juices
- Beet It$8.95
Beet, Carrot, Lemon, Orange, Cucumber & Pineapple Perfect combination of sweet, tart and earthy!
- Celery Juice$8.95
Pure celery juice.
- Celery Lemon Ginger$8.95
Celery juice with a kick!
- Core Happy$8.95
Red Apple, Beet, Carrot, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Parsley & Ginger A popular choice packed with nutrients.
- Detox Zinger$8.95
Pineapple, Orange, Romaine, Spinach, Cilantro & Jalapeño Perfect combination of sweet and spicy!
- Eye Candy$8.95
Carrot, Red Apple & Ginger Simple with an added zing.
- Ginger Snap$8.95
Beet, Red Apple, Lemon, Cucumber & Ginger
- Glow Getter$8.95
Blueberry, Pear, Mint & Coconut Water Get your anti-oxidant and hydration glow on!
- Hydration Station$8.95
Pear, Cucumber, Mint, Sea Salt & Coconut Water Long night? Really tired? Get hydrated.
- Immunity Booster$8.95
Green Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger, Parsley & Bee Well Honey Bee Pollen Our "green juice" and #1 Seller!
- Kick Start$8.95
Carrot, Orange, Romaine, Cilantro, Turmeric, Jalapeño & LimeSweet and citrusy with a kick
- Lemonade$8.95
Lemon, Agave & Coconut Water Fresh pressed, tart and sweet.
- Replenish Me$8.95
Pineapple, Green Apple, Pear & Mint Our sweetest juice.
- Tap Water$0.50
Smoothies
- Bee Sweet$7.95
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Local Honey & Greek Yogurt
- Blue Knight$7.95
Blueberry, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Agave, Lime & Almond Milk
- Boardwalk Splash$7.95
Mango, Pineapple, Lime, Mint, Turmeric, Coconut Water
- Greenville Driver$7.95
Spinach Kale Banana Pineapple Lemon Chia Seeds Coconut Water
- Hometown Hero$7.95
Banana Cold Brew Coffee Cocoa Nibs Peanut Butter Almond Milk
- Hometown Hulk$7.95
Banana Avocado Green Matcha Tea Local Honey Almond Milk
- Jarvis Jumpstart$7.95
Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola, Spinach, Agave & Almond Milk
- Olde County Classic$7.95
Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk
- Route 6A$7.95
Carrot, Banana, Ginger, Cinnamon, Agave & Almond Milk
- Special Smoothie$7.95
Seasonal Special
- Tap Water$0.50
- Pina Colada Smoothie$7.95
Pineapple, Banana, Orange Ice Cubes and Coconut Milk
Bowls
- Acai Bowl$12.95
Blended: Acai Blueberry Strawberry Topped with Banana Strawberry Blueberry Peanut Butter & Chia Seeds
- Bee Zer$12.95
Blended: Mango Pineapple Banana Topped with Banana Toasted Coconut Almonds Turmeric & Bee Pollen
- Dragon Bowl$12.95
Blended: Strawberry Pitaya & Strawberry Topped with Toasted Coconut Bluberry Banana & Local Honey
- Banana Boat$9.95
Split Banana filled with Greek Yogurt
Wellness Shot
- Activated Charcoal Shot$3.50
Activated Charcoal, Lemon & Coconut Water Detoxify and hydrate all at once.
- Ginger Shot$3.50
The "healthy gut" shot.
- Ginger Turmeric Cayenne Lemon$3.50
Our "healthy gut" shot topped with an inflammation fighter. Fan Favorite!
- Wheat Grass Shot$3.50
A power house of nutrients for vitality and energy
- Pineapple Jalapeño Shot$3.50
A little spicy a little sweet metabolism booster.
- Turmeric Shot$3.50
The inflammation fighter.
- Ginger Orange Shot$3.50
Toast/ Lunch
- Ceasar Salad$11.95
Tomato, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons with a side of Caesar Dressing
- Hometown Salad$11.95
Avocado, Tomato & Cucumber over Arcadian Greens served with Homemade Lemon Vinaigrette
- Avocado Toast$7.45
Smashed avocado topped with a slice of Beefsteak tomato and 1830 Sea Salt Herbs de Provence seasoning on a thick slice of toasted Pain D'Avignon multi-grain bread.
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Toast$6.45
Homemade peanut butter, sliced banana topped with cocoa nibs & cinnamon on a thick slice of toasted Pain D'Avignon multi-grain bread.
- Cucumber Hummus Toast$6.45
Housemade beet hummus topped with cucumber, fresh black pepper & cilantro on a thick slice of toasted Pain D'Avignon multi-grain bread.
- Twisted Apple Toast$6.45
Backyard Al's Twisted Apple Jam topped with sliced Red Delicious Apple, drizzled homemade peanut butter & a sprinkle of Chia Seeds on a thick slice of toasted Pain D'Avignon multi-grain bread.
- Energy Bites$5.00
Homemade bitesize goodness (5 bites)