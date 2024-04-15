Hometown Pizza Shelbyville-004
FOOD
Appetizers
- IND Breadstick$3.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of one sauce.
- SM Breadstick$7.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of two sauces.
- MD Breadstick$9.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of three sauces.
- LG Breadstick$12.99
Our homemade, thick dough smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of four sauces.
- Cauli Sticks$11.49
Cauliflower crust covered in mozzarella cheese.
- Gluten-Free Breadsticks$11.49
- Regular Bacon Cheese Fries$7.99
A generous portion of fries, baked & seasoned to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with creamy ranch dressing.
- LG Bacon Cheese Fries$9.49
A generous portion of fries, baked & seasoned to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with creamy ranch dressing.
- 6 Wings$10.99
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.
- 10 Wings$14.99
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.
- 20 Wings$33.99
Tender juicy wings served hot, plain, or smoky BBQ with your choice of creamy ranch or chunky bleu cheese dressing.
- Colossal Chicken Bites$9.99
Tender, juicy, all-white-meat chicken bites. Choice of plain, hot, or bbq.
- Pretzels$9.99
Pretzel sticks with a side of beer cheese.
- Oven-Baked Meatballs$8.99
Four large meatballs baked to perfection, topped with marinara sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Deluxe Garlic Bread$4.99
Garlic bread layered with provolone & cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread$3.49
Garlic bread sliced and served with a marinara.
Sandwiches
- Hometown Sub$9.99
Fresh slices of ham, salami, & pepperoni piled high with melted provolone, crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion & banana peppers. Served with side of creamy Italian dressing.
- Ham & Cheese$9.99
Fresh sliced deli ham, melted provolone, lettuce & tomato. Baked on an Italian roll & served with a side of honey mustard dressing.
- Turkey Club$9.99
Sliced ham & turkey, crisp bacon, melted provolone, lettuce & tomato served on an Italian roll with a side of honey mustard dressing.
- Chicken Club$9.99
Tender, juicy strips of chicken served on Italian roll with provolone cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served with side of honey mustard dressing.
- Meatball Sandwich$9.99
Meatballs covered in meat sauce,red onions & provolone cheese.
- Stromboli$9.99
Choice ground steak topped with sauteed green peppers, mushrooms & onions, provolone cheese & pizza sauce. Baked on Italian roll.
- Turkey & Cheese$9.99
Sliced turkey, melted provolone, lettuce & tomato. Baked on an italian roll & served with side of mayo.
Salads
- House Salad$5.99
Crisp greens topped with crisp bacon, potato sticks, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & egg.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$11.49
Colossal bites on a bed of crisp greens topped with cheddar cheese,tomatoes, potato sticks,crisp bacon & eggs. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Hometown Pizza Salad$10.99
Crisp greens topped with ham,pepperoni,green peppers,mushrooms, red onions, black olives, mozzarella, cheddar cheese & tomatoes. Served with hot garlic bread.
- Chef Salad$10.99
Crisp greens, chopped ham and turkey, eggs, cheese, red onions & tomatoes. Served with hot garlic bread.
Pasta
- Hometown Alfredo$9.49
Linguini baked in creamy alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms, and tomatoes.
- Chicken Alfredo$10.49
Linguini baked in creamy alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, and tomatoes.
- Spaghetti with Marinara$7.99
Fresh steaming spaghetti served with just the way you like it!
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$7.99
Fresh steaming spaghetti served with just the way you like it!
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$8.99
Fresh steaming spaghetti served with just the way you like it!
- Baked Spaghetti$10.99
Spaghetti mixed with Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, pork topping, pepperoni, ham, green peppers, & onions, smothered in hearty meat sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, then baked to a golden brown.
- Veggie Baked Spaghetti$8.99
Spaghetti mixed with mushrooms, black olives, ham, green peppers, & onions, smothered in hearty marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, then baked to a golden brown.
- Joe's Baked Spaghetti$10.99
Spaghetti mixed with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, pork topping, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
- Lasagna$10.99
Layers of pasta with ground beef, a special three cheese blend & our own signature pasta sauce.
Desserts
- IND Apple Dessert$6.49
Sweet combination of cream cheese, cinnamon spiced apple pie filling and streusel.
- SM Apple Dessert$11.99
Sweet combination of cream cheese, cinnamon spiced apple pie filling and streusel.
- MED Apple Dessert$15.99
Sweet combination of cream cheese, cinnamon spiced apple pie filling and streusel.
- LG Apple Dessert$18.99
Sweet combination of cream cheese, cinnamon spiced apple pie filling and streusel.
- IND Cinnamon Sticks$4.99
Cinnamon and sugar baked to perfection and topped with icing.
- SM Cinnamon Sticks$6.49
Cinnamon and sugar baked to perfection and topped with icing.
- MED Cinnamon Sticks$9.99
Cinnamon and sugar baked to perfection and topped with icing.
- LG Cinnamon Sticks$11.99
Cinnamon and sugar baked to perfection and topped with icing.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$9.99
- Brownie Cookie$9.99
Family Size
- Family House Salad$16.99
Crisp greens topped with crisp bacon, potato sticks, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & egg.
- Family Baked Spaghetti$29.99
Spaghetti mixed with Italian sausage, mushrooms, black olives, pork topping, pepperoni, ham, green peppers, & onions, smothered in hearty meat sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, then baked to a golden brown.
- Family Veggie Baked Spaghetti$29.99
Spaghetti mixed with mushrooms, black olives, ham, green peppers, & onions, smothered in hearty marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella cheese, then baked to a golden brown.
- Family Chicken Alfredo$40.99
Linguini baked in creamy alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, and tomatoes.
- Family Home Alfredo$36.99
Linguini baked in creamy alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms, and tomatoes.
- Family Meat Sauce$29.99
Fresh steaming spaghetti served with just the way you like it!
- Family Marinara Sauce$29.99
Fresh steaming spaghetti served with just the way you like it!
- Family Lasagna$59.99
Layers of pasta with ground beef, a special three cheese blend & our own signature pasta sauce.
- Family Pasta Salad$19.99Out of stock
Family order our homemade pasta salad.
PIZZA
IND Spec Pizza
- IND Hometown Special$6.99
Pepperoni, ham, pork topping, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives.
- IND Joe's Special$6.99
Pepperoni, pork topping,ham, Italian sausage & bacon.
- IND Bacon Cheeseburger$6.99
Ground beef, bacon, red onions,American & cheddar cheese.
- IND White Chicken$6.99
Fresh spinach, red onions,grilled chicken, crisp bacon, & cheddar cheese on bed of creamy alfredo sauce.
- IND Chicken Bacon Ranch$6.99
Chicken & Bacon on a bed of ranch dressing.
- IND BBQ Chicken$6.99
Sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella, bacon, and grilled chicken.
- IND Buffalo Chicken$6.99
Creamy ranch base with red onions, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & bacon.
- IND Maui-Maui$6.99
Ricotta cheese, ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onions & cheddar cheese.
- IND Garden$6.99
Fresh spinach, ricotta & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, black & green olives, red onions & green peppers.
- IND Colossus Cheese$6.99
Mounds of mozzarella, ricotta, & provolone topped with parmesan oregano.
- IND Big Mike$6.99
American cheese, onions, beef topping on a bed of 1000 Island dressing topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles.
- IND Hot Brown$6.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon & Tomato on a bed of Alfredo Sauce.
SM Spec Pizza
- SM Hometown Special$11.99
Pepperoni, ham, pork topping, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives.
- SM Joe's Special$11.99
Pepperoni, pork topping,ham, Italian sausage & bacon.
- SM Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Ground beef, bacon, red onions,American & cheddar cheese.
- SM Buffalo Chicken$11.99
Creamy ranch base with red onions, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & bacon.
- SM White Chicken$11.99
Fresh spinach, red onions,grilled chicken, crisp bacon, & cheddar cheese on bed of creamy alfredo sauce.
- SM Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.99
Chicken & Bacon on a bed of ranch dressing.
- SM BBQ Chicken$11.99
Sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella, bacon, and grilled chicken.
- SM Maui-Maui$11.99
Ricotta cheese, ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onions & cheddar cheese.
- SM Garden$11.99
Fresh spinach, ricotta & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, black & green olives, red onions & green peppers.
- SM Colossus Cheese$11.99
Mounds of mozzarella, ricotta, & provolone topped with parmesan oregano.
- SM Big Mike$11.99
American cheese, onions, beef topping on a bed of 1000 Island dressing topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles.
- SM Hot Brown$11.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon & Tomato on a bed of Alfredo Sauce.
MED Spec Pizza
- MED Hometown Special$17.99
Pepperoni, ham, pork topping, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives.
- MED Joe's Special$17.99
Pepperoni, pork topping,ham, Italian sausage & bacon.
- MED Bacon Cheeseburger$17.99
Ground beef, bacon, red onions,American & cheddar cheese.
- MED White Chicken$17.99
Fresh spinach, red onions,grilled chicken, crisp bacon, & cheddar cheese on bed of creamy alfredo sauce.
- MED Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.99
Chicken & Bacon on a bed of ranch dressing.
- MED BBQ Chicken$17.99
Sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella, bacon, and grilled chicken.
- MED Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Creamy ranch base with red onions, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & bacon.
- MED Maui-Maui$17.99
Ricotta cheese, ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onions & cheddar cheese.
- MED Garden$17.99
Fresh spinach, ricotta & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, black & green olives, red onions & green peppers.
- MED Colossus Cheese$17.99
Mounds of mozzarella, ricotta, & provolone topped with parmesan oregano.
- MED Big Mike$17.99
American cheese, onions, beef topping on a bed of 1000 Island dressing topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles.
- MED Hot Brown$17.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon & Tomato on a bed of Alfredo Sauce.
LG Spec Pizza
- LG Hometown Special$21.99
Pepperoni, ham, pork topping, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers & black olives.
- LG Joe's Special$21.99
Pepperoni, pork topping,ham, Italian sausage & bacon.
- LG Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
Ground beef, bacon, red onions,American & cheddar cheese.
- LG White Chicken$21.99
Fresh spinach, red onions,grilled chicken, crisp bacon, & cheddar cheese on bed of creamy alfredo sauce.
- LG Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
Chicken & Bacon on a bed of ranch dressing.
- LG BBQ Chicken$21.99
Sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella, bacon, and grilled chicken.
- LG Buffalo Chicken$21.99
Creamy ranch base with red onions, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & bacon.
- LG Maui-Maui$21.99
Ricotta cheese, ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onions & cheddar cheese.
- LG Garden$21.99
Fresh spinach, ricotta & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, black & green olives, red onions & green peppers.
- LG Colossus Cheese$21.99
Mounds of mozzarella, ricotta, & provolone topped with parmesan oregano.
- LG Big Mike$21.99
American cheese, onions, beef topping on a bed of 1000 Island dressing topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles.
- LG Hot Brown$21.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon & Tomato on a bed of Alfredo Sauce.