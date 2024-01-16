Honest Kitchen Jacksonville
Bhaji Pav
- Bhaji Pav
Vegetable curry with signature spices served with soft butterd pav(bread) and onions$13.49
- Bhaji Pav Honest Sp
Vegetables curry with signature spices, cashew and raisin topped with cheese served with soft butter pav (bread) and onions$14.99
- Masala Pav (Dry)
Pav(bread) filled with spices$9.99
- Masala Pav w/Bhaji
Pav(bread) filled with vegetable curry(Bhaji)$14.99
- Bhaji Only$11.49
- Extra Pav (2pc)$2.49
Pulav
Sandwiches
Bombay Chaat
Sides…
Sweets and Ice Cream
South Indian
Dosa
Rava Dosa
Uttapam
Indo Chinese
- Hot And Sour Soup$6.99
- Veg Manchow Soup$6.99
- Sweetcorn Soup$6.99
- Manchurian Dry$12.99
- Manchurian With Gravy$13.99
- Gobi Manchurian$12.99
- Gobi Manchurian Gravy$13.99
- Paneer Chili Dry$12.99
- Paneer Chili W/Gravy$13.99
- Veg Hakka Noodles$12.99
- Veg Schezwan Noodles$13.99
- Veg Chili Garlic Noodles$13.99
- Veg Fried Rice$12.99
- Schezwan Fried Rice$13.99
- Tripple Schezwan Fried Rice$14.99
- Veg Chili Garlic Fried Rice$13.99
- Chinese Bhel$12.99
- Cheese Chinese Bhel$13.99
Punjabi Corner
- Chole Bhature(2 Piece)
Chickpeas cooked in a thick onion, tomato gravy infused with indian spices served with freshly made fried puffed indian bread, salad, pickle and sweet$14.99
- Extra Bhature(1 Piece)$2.99
- Honest Thali
Two curries, paratha, dal, rice, papad, pickle, salad, dahi vada and sweet$15.99
- Extra Paratha (1 Piece)$2.99
Beverages
Honest Kitchen Jacksonville Location and Ordering Hours
(904) 729-1777
Closed