Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.75

Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Chicken is naturally raised.

Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)

Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)

$9.00

Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce, Lime Wedge

Smoky Poblano (GF)

Smoky Poblano (GF)

$9.75

Basmati Rice, Wild Arugula, Sweet Corn, Pickled Onions, Texas Goat Cheese, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Lime Wedge, Creamy Poblano Sauce

Signature Bowls

Smoky Poblano (GF)

Smoky Poblano (GF)

$9.75

Basmati Rice, Wild Arugula, Sweet Corn, Pickled Onions, Texas Goat Cheese, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Lime Wedge, Creamy Poblano Sauce

Aloha Poke (GF, DF)

Aloha Poke (GF, DF)

$12.75

Hand-line Caught Poke, Basmati Rice, Avocado, Asian Slaw, Edamame, Pickled Onions, Fresh Organic Jalapeños, Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette, Lime Wedge

Golden Grain (GF)

Golden Grain (GF)

$9.50

Tricolored Quinoa, Wild Arugula, Organic Apples, Roasted Beets, Crispy Chickpeas, Texas Goat Cheese, Toasted Texas Pecans, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)

Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)

$9.00

Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce, Lime Wedge

Mediterranean Harissa Bowl (GF)

Mediterranean Harissa Bowl (GF)

$10.25

Black Forbidden Rice, Wild Arugula, Roasted Beets, Sweet Corn, Cucumber Salad, Crumbled Feta, Texas Harissa, Lemon Herb Yogurt Sauce

Summer Siete Bowl (GF, DF, V) (Seasonal)

$10.25

Basmati Rice, Wild Arugula, Black Beans, Spicy Jicama ft. Siete Chamoy and Habanero Botana Sauces, Fresh Orange, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado, Siete Tomatillo Sauce ft. Siete Habanero Botana Sauce

Build Your Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.75

Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Chicken is naturally raised.

Grilled Steak Bowl

$14.00

Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Steak is hormone-free.

Fresh Poke Bowl

$14.50

Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Poke is hand-line caught.

Baked Tofu Bowl

$12.50

Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Tofu is organic and non-GMO.

Farmers Market

$10.75

Choose a base, three market sides, two toppings, and a sauce.

Sipping Broths

Chicken (GF, DF)

$5.50+

Scratch made, collagen-rich chicken bone broth with celery, carrots, onions, and parsley.

Seaweed & Mushroom (V, GF, DF)

$5.50+

Scratch made with kombu seaweed, cremini and shiitake mushrooms, leeks, and other fresh vegetables.

Snacks & Sweets

Sweets

Almond Butter Cookie

Almond Butter Cookie

$3.25

House-made cookie sweetened with maple syrup and topped with Maldon Salt (V, GF, DF)

Hu Dark Chocolate Bar (Almond + Quinoa)

Hu Dark Chocolate Bar (Almond + Quinoa)

$6.00

Organic dark chocolate with almond butter and puffed quinoa.

Snacks

shār Trail Mix

shār Trail Mix

$8.00

Organic, small-batch trail mix with seven responsibly-sourced ingredients: macadamia nuts, mango, pineapple, cashews, almonds, and coconut flakes. Handcrafted in Austin, TX.

Solely Fruit Jerky Pineapple

Solely Fruit Jerky Pineapple

$2.00

Perfect for kids (and adults!), this jerky is half an organic pineapple compressed into a sweet snack.

Kids

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$7.50

Choose a protein, a base, a market side, a Topping, and a sauce.

Organic Milk

Organic Milk

$2.50

Organic kid's milk with no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or GMOs.

Solely Fruit Jerky Pineapple

Solely Fruit Jerky Pineapple

$2.00

Perfect for kids (and adults!), this jerky is half an organic pineapple compressed into a sweet snack.

Drinks

House Made

Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca

Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca

$3.00

Agua fresca made in house with cucumber, lime, and agave.

Ginger Limeade Agua Fresca

Ginger Limeade Agua Fresca

$3.00

Agua fresca made in house with ginger, lime, and agave.

Black Yaupon Tea, Iced

Black Yaupon Tea, Iced

$3.00

This iced yaupon tea is made from organic dark roast yaupon leaves from CatSpring, Texas.

Green Yaupon Tea, Iced

Green Yaupon Tea, Iced

$3.00

This iced yaupon tea is made from organic green yaupon leaves from CatSpring, Texas.

Water

Richard's Rainwater (16oz can)

Richard's Rainwater (16oz can)

$2.25

100% pure rain in an infinitely recyclable can, with nothing added (chlorine, fluoride, PFAS, BPA).

Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.25

Texas Limestone-Filtered Sparkling Water sourced sustainably from Austin using triple filtration and a mineral blend for a crisp and satisfying taste.

Soda

Olipop Ginger Lemon

Olipop Ginger Lemon

$3.50

A new kind of soda with a kick of ginger followed by a tangy hint of lemon juice.

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$3.50

A flavorful new soda with a blend of sweet strawberry juice, rich vanilla, and a dash of tangy lemon.

Kombucha

Kosmic Groovy Green

Kosmic Groovy Green

$4.50

Brewed with a blend of organic oolong and green teas, Groovy Green is made with additional kiwi, pineapple, coconut, wheatgrass, and agave.

Kosmic Cherry Bomb

Kosmic Cherry Bomb

$4.50

Brewed with a blend of organic oolong and green teas, Cherry Bomb is made with additional organic black cherry juice, organic maple, and chocolate.

Cold Pressed Juice

Stoke The Battery

Stoke The Battery

$12.00

Organic, raw, cold-pressed juice made with apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and celery. This classic green juice is perfect for first time and long time juicers looking for sustained energy and a myriad of other health benefits. *Return your empty bottle for $2 off your next visit.

Stoke The Shield

Stoke The Shield

$12.00

Organic cold-pressed juice made with carrot, orange, apple, lemon, and turmeric. Protecting you from enemies big or small. This juice is an immunity builder: the citrus fruits are rich in vitamins while turmeric has shown to be a natural anti-inflammatory compound. *Return your empty bottle for $2 off your next visit.

Beer

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$4.00

American IPA brewed and dry hopped with 100% Centennial hops. Beloved by longtime and new craft beer drinkers, Two Hearted is an iconic ale that’s perfect for any occasion.

Omission Ultimate Golden Ale

Omission Ultimate Golden Ale

$4.00

Crafted to reduce the gluten, this easy-to-drink ale is smooth and full of great flavor with its citrusy hops and clean finish.

Wine

MadMed L'Orange

MadMed L'Orange

$7.00

A natural, unfiltered and low sulphur orange wine in a can from France made from 100% Vermentino grapes. Fresh, aromatic, citrusy, and dry on the finish.

MadMed Le Rosé

MadMed Le Rosé

$7.00

A natural, unfiltered and low sulphur rosé in a can from Provence, France made from 80% Grenache and 20% Vermentino. Crisp, invigorating and bright.

Hard Kombucha

JuneShine Blood Orange Mint

JuneShine Blood Orange Mint

$4.50

Organic jun kombucha brewed with green tea, honey, blood orange, mint, and beet juice.

JuneShine Grapefruit Paloma

JuneShine Grapefruit Paloma

$4.50

Organic jun kombucha brewed with green tea, grapefruit, and lime.

Coffee

Little City Cold Brew

Little City Cold Brew

$4.50

This nitro cold brew is made from in-season, freshly roasted beans sourced directly from partner growers. It is naturally sweet and chocolatey with subtle notes of red-fruit and a smooth, velvety finish. Nitrogen gives the coffee a rich, creamy texture with no dairy or added sugars.

Kids Milk

Organic Milk

Organic Milk

$2.50

Organic kid's milk with no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or GMOs.

Family Meal

Family Meal (serves 4)

Family Meal (serves 4)

$40.00

Choose your protein, a base, two market sides, three toppings, and two sauces.

4 Almond Butter Cookies

4 Almond Butter Cookies

$12.00

Sweetened with maple syrup and topped with maldon sea salt (V, GF, DF)

Agua Fresca or Tea (1/2 Gallon)

Agua Fresca or Tea (1/2 Gallon)

$10.00

Half gallon of one of our house-made Agua Frescas or Teas

Miscellaneous

Delivery Charge

Standard Delivery Charge

$30.00

This item is to be selected only when a delivery has already been discussed with Honest Mary's, as a way to add the delivery charge to the order. Please do not click this unless you have already discussed delivery with Honest Mary's. Thank you!