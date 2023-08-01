Honest Mary's Cedar Park
Popular Items
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Chicken is naturally raised.
Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)
Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce, Lime Wedge
Smoky Poblano (GF)
Basmati Rice, Wild Arugula, Sweet Corn, Pickled Onions, Texas Goat Cheese, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Lime Wedge, Creamy Poblano Sauce
Signature Bowls
Aloha Poke (GF, DF)
Hand-line Caught Poke, Basmati Rice, Avocado, Asian Slaw, Edamame, Pickled Onions, Fresh Organic Jalapeños, Black Sesame Seeds, Sesame Vinaigrette, Lime Wedge
Golden Grain (GF)
Tricolored Quinoa, Wild Arugula, Organic Apples, Roasted Beets, Crispy Chickpeas, Texas Goat Cheese, Toasted Texas Pecans, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Mediterranean Harissa Bowl (GF)
Black Forbidden Rice, Wild Arugula, Roasted Beets, Sweet Corn, Cucumber Salad, Crumbled Feta, Texas Harissa, Lemon Herb Yogurt Sauce
Summer Siete Bowl (GF, DF, V) (Seasonal)
Basmati Rice, Wild Arugula, Black Beans, Spicy Jicama ft. Siete Chamoy and Habanero Botana Sauces, Fresh Orange, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Avocado, Siete Tomatillo Sauce ft. Siete Habanero Botana Sauce
Build Your Bowl
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Chicken is naturally raised.
Grilled Steak Bowl
Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Steak is hormone-free.
Fresh Poke Bowl
Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Poke is hand-line caught.
Baked Tofu Bowl
Choose a base, two market sides, two toppings, and a sauce. Tofu is organic and non-GMO.
Farmers Market
Choose a base, three market sides, two toppings, and a sauce.
Snacks & Sweets
Sweets
Snacks
shār Trail Mix
Organic, small-batch trail mix with seven responsibly-sourced ingredients: macadamia nuts, mango, pineapple, cashews, almonds, and coconut flakes. Handcrafted in Austin, TX.
Solely Fruit Jerky Pineapple
Perfect for kids (and adults!), this jerky is half an organic pineapple compressed into a sweet snack.
Kids
Kids Bowl
Choose a protein, a base, a market side, a Topping, and a sauce.
Organic Milk
Organic kid's milk with no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or GMOs.
Drinks
House Made
Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca
Agua fresca made in house with cucumber, lime, and agave.
Ginger Limeade Agua Fresca
Agua fresca made in house with ginger, lime, and agave.
Black Yaupon Tea, Iced
This iced yaupon tea is made from organic dark roast yaupon leaves from CatSpring, Texas.
Green Yaupon Tea, Iced
This iced yaupon tea is made from organic green yaupon leaves from CatSpring, Texas.
Water
Richard's Rainwater (16oz can)
100% pure rain in an infinitely recyclable can, with nothing added (chlorine, fluoride, PFAS, BPA).
Rambler Sparkling Water
Texas Limestone-Filtered Sparkling Water sourced sustainably from Austin using triple filtration and a mineral blend for a crisp and satisfying taste.
Soda
Kombucha
Kosmic Groovy Green
Brewed with a blend of organic oolong and green teas, Groovy Green is made with additional kiwi, pineapple, coconut, wheatgrass, and agave.
Kosmic Cherry Bomb
Brewed with a blend of organic oolong and green teas, Cherry Bomb is made with additional organic black cherry juice, organic maple, and chocolate.
Cold Pressed Juice
Stoke The Battery
Organic, raw, cold-pressed juice made with apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and celery. This classic green juice is perfect for first time and long time juicers looking for sustained energy and a myriad of other health benefits. *Return your empty bottle for $2 off your next visit.
Stoke The Shield
Organic cold-pressed juice made with carrot, orange, apple, lemon, and turmeric. Protecting you from enemies big or small. This juice is an immunity builder: the citrus fruits are rich in vitamins while turmeric has shown to be a natural anti-inflammatory compound. *Return your empty bottle for $2 off your next visit.
Beer
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
American IPA brewed and dry hopped with 100% Centennial hops. Beloved by longtime and new craft beer drinkers, Two Hearted is an iconic ale that’s perfect for any occasion.
Omission Ultimate Golden Ale
Crafted to reduce the gluten, this easy-to-drink ale is smooth and full of great flavor with its citrusy hops and clean finish.
Wine
MadMed L'Orange
A natural, unfiltered and low sulphur orange wine in a can from France made from 100% Vermentino grapes. Fresh, aromatic, citrusy, and dry on the finish.
MadMed Le Rosé
A natural, unfiltered and low sulphur rosé in a can from Provence, France made from 80% Grenache and 20% Vermentino. Crisp, invigorating and bright.
Hard Kombucha
Coffee
Little City Cold Brew
This nitro cold brew is made from in-season, freshly roasted beans sourced directly from partner growers. It is naturally sweet and chocolatey with subtle notes of red-fruit and a smooth, velvety finish. Nitrogen gives the coffee a rich, creamy texture with no dairy or added sugars.