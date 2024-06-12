Honey 2 a Bee 1000 East Apache Boulevard
Food Menu
Crepes
- Classic Nutella Crepe
Nutella, strawberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar$9.99
- White Nutella Crepe
Nutella, white chocolate, powdered sugar, whipped cream, almonds, and pistachios$11.99
- Berries Crepe
Dark chocolate, Nutella, strawberries, blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream, almonds & pistachios$13.99
- Lotus Crepe
Lotus sauce, Lotus crumbs, white chocolate, whipped cream, and powdered sugar$14.99
- Fruity Crepe
Milk chocolate, Nutella, banana, strawberries, kiwi, powdered sugar, whipped cream, almonds & pistachios$15.99
- Kinder Crepe
Kinder sauce, white chocolate, whipped cream, powdered sugar, and almonds$15.99
- Pistachios Crepe
Pistachios sauce, Nutella, whipped cream, pistachios, and powdered sugar$15.99
- Honey & Cheese Crepe
Honey, cheese, pistachios, almonds, powdered sugar, strawberries and whipped cream$15.99
- Sushi Crepe Rolls$15.99
- HONEY2ABEE CREPE
Mixed chocolate, strawberries, blueberries, mango, banana, kiwi, almonds & pistachios, ice cream, whipped cream & honey$16.99
- Build Your Own Crepe$8.99
Waffles
- Classic Nutella Waffles
Nutella, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar$11.99
- White Nutella Waffles
Nutella, white chocolate, powdered sugar, whipped cream almonds & pistachios$12.99
- Lotus Waffles
Lotus sauce, Lotus crumbs, white chocolate, whipped cream and powdered sugar$15.99
- Berries Waffles
Dark chocolate, Nutella, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, pistachios, powdered sugar, whipped cream$15.99
- Kinder Waffles
Kinder sauce, white chocolate, whipped cream, almonds, powdered sugar$15.99
- Pistachios Waffles
Pistachios sauce, pistachios nuts, Nutella, whipped cream and powdered sugar$15.99
- Fruity Waffles
Nutella, banana, strawberries, kiwi, almonds & pistachios, milk chocolate, whipped cream, and powdered sugar$16.99
- Honey 2 Abee Waffles
Mixed chocolate, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, kiwis, almonds, pistachios, honey, whipped cream, powdered sugar and vanilla ice cream$17.99
- Build Your Own Waffles$10.99
Pancakes
- Pistachio Mini Pancakes
12ct Mini Pancakes Topped with Pistachio Sauce and Nutella.$15.99
- Kinder Mini Pancakes
12Ct Mini Pancakes Topped with Kinder Sauce and White Chocolate.$15.99
- Mini Classic Pancakes
12Ct Mini Pancakes Topped with Milk and White Chocolate, Strawberries and Bananas.$12.99
- Minis - 12 Pieces Build Your Own
Build Your Own Mini Pancakes (12Ct)$9.99
- Full Sized - 3 Pieces Build Your Own
Build your own Pancakes (3pcs)$10.99
- Mix - 12 Pieces Mini Pancakes$15.99
- 5 pc mini pancake$7.99
Fresh Fruit Salads
Drink Menu
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
- Iced Coffee$3.49
- Iced Latte$4.99
- Iced Americano$3.49
- Cold Brew$4.49
- Honey Cream Cold Brew$5.49
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.49
- Iced Shaken Espresso$5.49
- Iced Shaken Honey Espresso$5.49
- Iced Spanish Latte$5.99
- Iced Pistachio Latte$5.99
- Iced Caramel Latte$5.49
- Iced Chocolate$4.99
- Iced White Mocha Latte$5.49
- Iced Dark Mocha Latte$5.49
- Iced Macchiato$5.49
- Iced Italian Latte$5.99
Hot/Iced Tea
Specialty Coffee & Tea
Frappe
Refreshers & Mojitos
Milkshake
- Strawberry Milkshake$8.99
- Vanilla Milkshake$8.99
- Chocolate Milkshake$8.99
- Oreo Milkshake$8.99
- Mango Milkshake$8.99
- Avocado Milkshake$8.99
- Lotus Milkshake$8.99
- Kinder Milkshake$8.99
- H2AB Milkshake
A Blend of Mango, Strawberry and Vanilla Gelato, Frozen Strawberries and Mangoes$8.99
- Banana Milkshake$8.99
- Caramel Milkshake$8.99
- Pistachio Milkshake$8.99
- Snickers Milkshake$8.99
- Nutella Milkshake$8.99
Smoothies
Healthy Smoothies
- GBuzz
Spinach, mango, Pineapple and Apple$7.99
- YBuzz
Banana, mango, pineapple, and apple$7.99
- RBuzz
Strawberry, blueberry, mango, and apple$7.99
- Customize Your Own Healthy Smoothie
Create your own Healthy Smoothie by choosing from the fruit options below. All Healthy Smoothies are made with a crisp apple juice base unless a substitute below is chosen.$7.99
Energy Drinks
- Apis
Peach flavored$5.99
- Bombus
Mango flavored$5.99
- Darsata
Blue cotton candy flavored$5.99
- The Queen
Blue curacao$5.99
- Blue Mix
Blueberry and cotton candy$5.99
- Red Mix
Special recipe$5.99
- Blue Hawaii
Special recipe$5.99
- Mojito Redbull
Special recipe$7.99
- Customized Energy Drink
Choose from the flavors below to build your energy energy drink!$5.99
Gelato
1 Scoop
- Vanilla Gelato$5.99
- Tiramisu Gelato$5.99
- Mango Sorbet$5.99
- Strawberry Swirl Gelato$5.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato$5.99
- Belgian Dark Chocolate Gelato$5.99
- Sicilian Pistachio Gelato$5.99
- Cookies 'N Cream Gelato$5.99
- Cookie Butter Gelato$5.99
- Sea Salt Caramel Gelato$5.99
- Coffee Gelato$5.99
- Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato$5.99
- Banana Gelato$5.99
- Rosanna Raspberry Sorbet$5.99
- Lemon Sorbet$5.99
- Lemon Pie Gelato$5.99
2 Scoops
- Vanilla Gelato$4.00
- Tiramisu Gelato$4.00
- Mango Sorbet$4.00
- Belgian Dark Chocolate Gelato$4.00
- Sicilian Pistachio Gelato$4.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato$4.00
- Sea Salt Caramel Gelato$4.00
- Cookie Butter Gelato$4.00
- Cookies 'N Cream Gelato$4.00
- Strawberry Swirl Gelato$4.00
- Rosanna Raspberry Sorbet$4.00
- Coffee Gelato$4.00
- Lemon Sorbet$4.00
- Lemon Pie Gelato$4.00
- Banana Gelato$4.00
- Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato$4.00