Breakfast
Pastry
Coffee
Delivery
Pickup
Breakfast
Cinnamon Roll
Honey Glazed Cinnamon Roll
$7.00
Birthday Cake Cinnamon Roll
$7.00
Specialty Cinnamon Roll
$7.50
Donuts
Chocolate Donut
$5.00
Espresso Donut
$5.00
Honey Donut
$5.00
Specialty Donut
$5.50
Breads
Banana Peanut Butter Bread
$4.00
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
$4.00
Specialty Bread
$4.50
Pastry
Cookies
Specialty Cookie
$6.00
Honey Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.50
Butter Cookie
$5.50
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.50
Cookies & Cream Cookie
$5.50
Brownie
Brownie
$5.00
Specialty Brownie
$5.50
Gluten Free Vegan Cake
Cake
$5.25
Coffee
Hot
Small
$3.00
Medium
$3.50
Large
$4.00
Iced
Small
$3.25
Medium
$3.75
Large
$4.25
Cold Brew
Small
$3.50
Medium
$4.00
Large
$4.50
