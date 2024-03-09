Honey Basil Asian Grill 1 Broadway B100
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Crispy Spring Roll (2pcs)$4.95
- Cheese Wontons (6pcs)$5.95
- Potstickers (6pcs)$6.95
- Gyoza (6 pcs)$5.95
- Chicken Wings (6)$8.95
- Edamame$5.95
- Spicy Edamame$6.95
- Coconut Shrimp(6pcs)$8.95
- Shumai(6pcs)$5.95
- Golden Tofu$5.95
- Satay Chicken (3 skewers)$7.95
- Satay Lamb (3 skewers)$9.95
- Vegetable Dumplings$6.95
- Vietnamese Egg Roll (2pcs)$6.95
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.95
Soup
Vegetable Entrees
Poultry Entrees
Beef/Lamb Entrees
Thai Curry
Rice And Noodles
Chef's Recommendations
Dessert
Sides
- Plain Lo Mein$4.00
- Steam Lo Mein$3.00
- Steam White Rice$2.00
- Steam Brown Rice$2.00
- Fried Rice side$3.00
- Steamed Broccoli$4.00
- Steamed Vegetables$4.00
- Sesame Sauce (8oz)$2.00
- General Tao's Sauce (8oz)$2.00
- Thai Peanut Sauce (8oz)$3.50
- Teriyaki Sauce$2.00
- side of chili oil$1.00
- side of peanut sauce$1.00
- mustard
- siracha sauce$1.00
- S/S sauce$1.00
- GLUTEN FREE
- SEAFOOD ALLERGY
- NUTS ALLERGY
DRINKS
Delivery N/A Beverage
Beer
Wine
- Rose$7.00
- Plum wine$6.95
- Talon Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Bolla Prosecco$8.50
- Hess Chardonnay$7.50
- Pacific Rim Riesling$8.00
- Hogue Sauvignon Blanc$7.00
- Mirassou Pinot Noir$7.50
- HESS Cabernet Sauvignon$7.00
- Gascon Malbec$7.00
- House wine$5.00
- Bottle house wine$17.00
- Takara Plum Wine (Bottle)$24.95
- Natura Rose (Bottle)$25.00
- Talon Pinot Grigio (Bottle)$25.00
- Hess Chardonnay (Bottle)$27.00
- Pacific Rim (Riesling)$29.00
- Hogue Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)$25.00
- Mirassou Pinot Noir (Bottle)$25.00
- HESS Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)$25.00
- Gascon Malbec$25.00
Cocktails
Honey Basil Asian Grill 1 Broadway B100
(303) 871-8828
Open now • Closes at 10:45PM