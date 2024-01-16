honeygrow Doylestown
- Herbed Focaccia Bread$0.99
- Brownie$2.99
- Brownie Platter$17.00
- Whole Wheat Noodles (uncooked)$5.49
- Egg White Noodles (uncooked)$5.49
- Sesame Garlic Sauce (Bottle)$5.49
- Spicy Garlic Sauce (Bottle)$5.49
- Red Coconut Curry Sauce (Bottle)$5.49
- Sweet Soy Five Spice (Bottle)$5.49
- Classic Caesar Dressing (bottle)$5.49
- Garlic Butter Sauce (Bottle)$5.49
- White Balsamic Vin Dressing (Bottle)$5.49
- Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing (Bottle)$5.49
- Tuscan Herb Dressing (Bottle)$5.49
- Side of Spicy Garlic Sauce$0.59
- Side of Garlic Butter Sauce$0.59
- Side of Sesame Garlic Sauce$0.59
- Side of Sweet Soy 5 Sauce$0.59
- Side of Red Coco Curry Sauce$0.59
- Side of Asian Sesame Dressing$0.59
- Side of White Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.59
- Side of Caesar Dressing$0.59
- Side of Side of Oil + Balsamic Vinegar$0.59
- Side of Tuscan Herb Dressing$0.59
- Side of Tomato Basil Sauce$0.59
- Side of Serrano Chili Sauce$0.59
- Fountain Drinks$2.59
- Fountain Soda Cup CC$2.59
- Strawberry Guava Lemonade$2.59
- Dark Cherry Punch$2.59
- Mexican Coca-Cola$2.99
- Diet Coke Btl$2.25
- Sprite Btl$2.25
- Bottled Spring Water$2.59
- Lemon La Croix Sparkling Water$2.19
- Grapefruit La Croix Sparkling Water$2.19
- Honest Kids Organic Apple Juice$1.50
- Unsweet Tea$2.59
- Sweet Tea$2.59
Catering Stir-Fry Platters
- Sesame Garlic Platter
Your choice of base with roasted beef, mushrooms, broccoli, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and our sesame garlic sauce. We recommend whole wheat noodles for this dish. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
- Spicy Garlic Platter
Your choice of base with roasted chicken, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, pineapples, parsley, and our spicy garlic sauce. We recommend egg white noodles for this dish. Brown rice makes this dish gluten-free. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
- Red Coconut Curry Platter
Your choice of base with roasted tofu, pineapples, jalapeños, carrots, scallions, cilantro, and our red coconut curry sauce. We recommend brown rice for this dish to make it vegan and gluten-free. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
- Sweet Soy Five Spice Platter
Brown rice, turkey meatballs, green beans, red onions, toasted sesame seeds and our sweet soy five spice sauce. Served with additional sauce on the side. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
- Garlic Butter Chicken Platter
- Chesapeake Crab Platter
- Garlic Butter Shrimp Platter
- Miso Garlic Chicken Platter
- Vegan Sesame Garlic Platter
- Chicken Parm Platter
- Serrano Chili Platter
Catering Salad Platters
- Cobb Salad Platter
Chopped romaine with roasted chicken, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, apples, grape tomatoes, avocado, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Gluten-free. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
- Greek Out Salad Platter
Chopped romaine with crunchy chickpeas, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and mediterranean herbs. Served with green goddess dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Gluten-free. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
- Asian Sesame Ginger Platter
Freshly made whole wheat noodles & organic arugula with roasted broccoli, roasted mushrooms, parmesan crisps, and roasted walnuts. Served with rose vinaigrette dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Vegetarian. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
- Kale Chicken Ceasar Salad Platter
Curly kale with roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, and herbed parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with classic ceasar dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
- Classic Shrimp Caesar Salad Platter
Curly kale with roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, and herbed parmesan breadcrumbs. Served with classic ceasar dressing on the side and complimentary focaccia bread. Small platter serves 6 Large platter serves 12
Catering Packages
- Stir-fry with Side Salad for 12$185.00
Includes your choice of 2 small stir-fry platters and 1 small salad platter. Stir-fry serves 12 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
- Stir-fry with Side Salad for 30$422.00
Includes your choice of 2 large stir-fry platters, 1 small stir-fry platter and 1 large salad platter. Stir-fry serves 30 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
- Stir-fry with Side Salad for 50$714.00
Includes your choice of 4 large stir-fry platters and 2 large salad platters. Stir-fry serves 50 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding honeybars or brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
- Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 12$264.08
Includes your choice of 2 small stir-fry platters, 1 small salad platter, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 12 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
- Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 30$619.70
Includes your choice of 2 large stir-fry platters, 1 small stir-fry platter, 1 large salad platter, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 30 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
- Stir-fry, Honeybar, with Side Salad for 50$1,043.50
Includes your choice of 4 large stir-fry platters, 2 large salad platters, and individual honeybars. Stir-fry and Honeybars serves 50 people, Salad serves half the amount of people. We recommend adding on one of our beverage bundles to your order. Consider adding brownies as a treat, and you're all set!
- Beverage Bundle$13.94
Includes 2 Grapefruit La Croix Sparkling Water, 2 Lemon La Croix Sparkling Water, and 2 Bottled Spring Water. Serves 6 people.
- Soft Drink Bundle$14.98
Includes 2 Mexican Coca-Cola, 2 Diet Coke, and 2 Sprite. Serves 6 people.
- Honest Tea Bundle$17.94
Includes 2 Peach Oolong Tea, 2 Honey Green Tea, and 2 Half Tea & Half Lemonade. Serves 6 people.
Extra Side Sauce
Extra Side Dressing
Extra Portion Noodles
hg At Home
- Whole Wheat Noodles (uncooked)$5.49
A sleeve containing five of our 5 oz-wt portions of our whole wheat noodles. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
- Egg White Noodles (uncooked)$5.49
A sleeve containing five of our 5 oz-wt portions of our egg white noodles. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
- Sesame Garlic Sauce (Bottle)$5.49
An 8 oz-fl squeeze bottle of sauce. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
- Spicy Garlic Sauce (Bottle)$5.49
An 8 oz-fl squeeze bottle of sauce. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
- Garlic Butter Sauce (Bottle)$5.49
- Sweet Soy Five Spice Sauce (Bottle)$5.49
An 8 oz-fl squeeze bottle of sauce. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
- Red Coconut Curry Sauce (Bottle)$5.49
An 8 oz-fl squeeze bottle of sauce. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
- Classic Caesar Dressing (Bottle)$5.49
An 8 oz-fl of dressing. Bottled to order. Perfect for making honeygrow at home! See the honeygrow website for cooking recommendations.
- White Balsamic Vin Dressing (Bottle)$5.49
- Asian Sesame Ginger Dressing (Bottle)$5.49
- Tuscan Herb Dressing (Bottle)$5.49
- CYO Stir-Fry$8.03
- Sesame Garlic$8.03
- Sweet Soy Five Spice$8.03
- Red Coconut Curry$8.03
- Spicy Garlic$8.03
- Garlic Butter Chicken$8.03
- Garlic Butter Shrimp$8.03
- Paleo Stir-fry$8.03
- Keto Stir-fry$8.03
- High Protein Stir-fry$8.03
- Vegan Sesame Garlic$8.03
- Kid's CYO Stir-Fry$8.00
- Kid's Garlic Butter + Parm$8.00
- Serrano Chili$8.03
- CYO Salad$7.70
- Kale Chicken Caesar$7.70
- Greek Out$7.70
- Cobb$7.70
- Asian Sesame Ginger Salad$7.70
- Whole Salad$7.70
- Keto Salad$7.70
- Paleo Salad$7.70
- High Protein Salad$7.70
- Classic Shrimp Caesar$7.70
- Kid's CYO Salad$8.00