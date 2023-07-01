Honeys 5027 Connecticut Avenue NW

Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Affogato

$5.50

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino (8oz)

$3.50

Cold Brew

$3.00

House made 12-hour steeped cold brew

Cortado

$3.00

Double Espresso

$2.50

Drip Coffee (12 oz)

$3.50

Drip Coffee (8 oz)

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed Teaism tea - select your flavor!

Latte (12oz)

$4.50

Mocha (12oz)

$5.00

Single Espresso

$1.75

Bottled Drinks

Cola Vintage Olipop (12oz)

$3.50

Small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able.

Martinelli's Apple Juice (10oz)

$4.50

A perfect complement to lunch on the road, the 10 fl. oz. glass bottle contains 100% juice from U.S. grown fresh apples. It contains no chemical additives and is not from concentrate. Just premium apple juice.

Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice

$2.00

Root Beer Olipop (12oz)

$3.50

Botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream pint!

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Topo Chico sparkling mineral water has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. Lightly flavored with a twist of lime.

Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Water

$3.50

From roadside stands to porch-side pitchers, the very thought of Lemonade evokes warm memories of all the ways we've enjoyed this simple slice of Americana. So were bringing back Lemonade and putting our spin on it! We start with lemon, add a twist of lime, bring on the bubbles, but skip the sugar.

Topo Chico Sparkling Lime

$3.50

Topo Chico sparkling mineral water has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. Lightly flavored with a twist of lime.

Tropical Punch Olipop (12oz)

$3.50

Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch.

Water

$1.50

Main Menu

Ice Cream

Small Ice Cream Scoop

$2.95

Regular Ice Cream Scoop

$3.95

Double Ice Cream Scoop

$6.95

Pup Cup

$1.50

Shakes

$10.00

Pints

$10.00

Vanilla Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Oreo Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Mint Chip Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Chocolate Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Pride Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Sugar Cookies

$3.50

Mint Chip Ooey Gooey Cookie

$2.50

Strawberry Ooey Gooey Cookie

$2.50

Vanilla Ooey Gooey Cookie

$2.50

Hand Baked Goods

Blueberry Hand Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Quiche & Pies

Quiche Lorraine Slice

$6.00

Quiche Lorraine Whole

$30.00

Quiche Veggie Slice

$6.00

Quiche Veggie Whole

$30.00

Blueberry Pie Slice

$6.00

Blueberry Pie Whole

$30.00

Key Lime Pie Whole

$30.00

Key Lime Pie Slice

$6.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice

$6.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Whole

$30.00

Baked Goods

Banana Creme Pie

$30.00

Banana Walnut Bread

$4.50

Biscotti Fruit & Nut

$2.50

Blueberry Chocolate Tart

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Brown Butter Blondies

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Oats

Cannele

$2.50

Carmelita

$3.50

Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Oats

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cherry Blossom Pastry

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Coconut Macaroon

$3.50

Coconut macaroon with white chocolate glaze and rainbow sprinkles

Coffee Cake

$4.50

Croissant

$4.00

Cross Buns

$2.75

Cross Buns (6-pack)

$12.00

6-pack

Cupcake

$3.50

Dirt Cakes

$6.00

Chocolate Pudding with Chocolate Cake Pieces, Cookie Crumble and a Gummy Worm

Flower Pot

$18.00

Focaccia Square

$5.00

Green Velvet Cake

$8.00

Honey Bun

$4.50

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Shortbread crust with lemon curd topped with powdered sugar.

Lemon Cake Strawberry Frosting

$8.00

Lemon Cupcake

$3.50

Maple Pecan Scone

$4.50

Mini Lemon Meringue Pie

$8.00

Mini Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

No Bakes Choco-Peanut Butter

$2.50

No bake chocolate, peanut butter and oats

Orange Buttermilk Pie w/ Blueberries Slice

$6.00

Orange Buttermilk Pie w/ Blueberries Whole

$30.00

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.50

Pecan Tart

$8.00

Pistachio Cake

$6.00

Pride Cake

$4.50

S'Mores Cake Slice

$6.00

Sun-dried Tomato Scone

$4.50

Vegan Banana Chocolate Chip

$4.50

Zucchini Pecan Bread

$4.50

Food

Granola

$12.00

Lauren's homemade granola with oats, raisins, and almonds.