Honeys 5027 Connecticut Avenue NW
Beverages
Coffee & Tea
Bottled Drinks
Cola Vintage Olipop (12oz)
Small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able.
Martinelli's Apple Juice (10oz)
A perfect complement to lunch on the road, the 10 fl. oz. glass bottle contains 100% juice from U.S. grown fresh apples. It contains no chemical additives and is not from concentrate. Just premium apple juice.
Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice
Root Beer Olipop (12oz)
Botanically driven Root Beer marries a classic bite with a creamy sweetness with extracts of sweet birch, smooth-vanilla bean and naturally sourced burdock root. We recommend pairing it with your favorite ice-cream pint!
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Topo Chico sparkling mineral water has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. Lightly flavored with a twist of lime.
Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Water
From roadside stands to porch-side pitchers, the very thought of Lemonade evokes warm memories of all the ways we've enjoyed this simple slice of Americana. So were bringing back Lemonade and putting our spin on it! We start with lemon, add a twist of lime, bring on the bubbles, but skip the sugar.
Topo Chico Sparkling Lime
Topo Chico sparkling mineral water has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. Lightly flavored with a twist of lime.
Tropical Punch Olipop (12oz)
Like a vacation for your tastebuds, Tropical Punch perfectly balances pineapple, passion fruit, mandarin, and apple juices for a crisp, juicy and nostalgic flavor reminiscent of your favorite childhood fruit punch.
Water
Main Menu
Ice Cream
Cookies
Hand Baked Goods
Quiche & Pies
Baked Goods
Banana Creme Pie
Banana Walnut Bread
Biscotti Fruit & Nut
Blueberry Chocolate Tart
Blueberry Muffin
Brown Butter Blondies
Brownie
Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Oats
Cannele
Carmelita
Chocolate, Peanut Butter & Oats
Carrot Cake
Cherry Blossom Pastry
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Croissant
Coconut Macaroon
Coconut macaroon with white chocolate glaze and rainbow sprinkles
Coffee Cake
Croissant
Cross Buns
Cross Buns (6-pack)
6-pack
Cupcake
Dirt Cakes
Chocolate Pudding with Chocolate Cake Pieces, Cookie Crumble and a Gummy Worm
Flower Pot
Focaccia Square
Green Velvet Cake
Honey Bun
Lemon Bar
Shortbread crust with lemon curd topped with powdered sugar.
Lemon Cake Strawberry Frosting
Lemon Cupcake
Maple Pecan Scone
Mini Lemon Meringue Pie
Mini Peanut Butter Pie
No Bakes Choco-Peanut Butter
No bake chocolate, peanut butter and oats