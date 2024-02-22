Hoof & Horn Butcher and Eatery 32 Market Street
Lunch Menu
Sandos
- Banh Mi$14.99
Ginger roasted pork loin, pate, pickled vegetables, garlic soy aioli, cilantro, on ciabatta baguette
- CBR Wrap$14.99
Roasted local chicken, crispy bacon, house made avocado ranch, tomatoes, NY Cheddar, romaine in a whole wheat wrap
- Cheese Snack$3.00
Flour tortilla pressed with NY cheddar cheese
- Italian Combo$14.99
Salami, prosciutto, capicola, provolone, pepperoncini, shredded romaine, marinated onions, verjus vinaigrette, toasted ciabatta baguette
- Maple Nut Chicken Salad$14.99
Roasted local chicken, maple aioli, roasted spiced nuts, red onion, celery, NY Cheddar cheese, on wheatberry bread
- Roasted Mushroom “Burger"$14.99
Vegetarian burger, truffle aioli, swiss, greens, griddled onions, pickles, butter toasted brioche
- Roasted Sweet Potato Burrito$14.99
Roasted seasonal vegetables, black beans, smoked gouda, chipotle ranch, whole wheat wrap
- Steak Au Poivre$14.99
Sliced NY strip, peppercorn sauce, provolone, caramelized onions, arugula, French roll
- Sub side salad$2.00
- Sub side salad and chips$3.00
- The Reubano$14.99
Coffee rubbed pastrami, roasted pork loin, Swiss, pickles, fermented mustard, kimchi, marble rye
- The Sloppy Giuseppe$14.99
Tomato braised beef, provolone toasted sesame brioche, basil pesto aioli, marinated onions, Parmesan
- The Trashy is Classy$14.99
Thai chili pulled pork burrito, mac n' cheese, pickled jalapenos, bacon, smoked gouda, whole wheat tortilla
- Truffle Patty Melt$14.99
House ground steak burger, Swiss, grilled onions, roasted mushrooms, truffle aioli, marble rye
Salads
- Chicken Caesar$15.99
Roasted local chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, croutons, house Caesar dressing
- Cobb Job$15.99
Roasted NYS chicken, bacon, onion, cucumber, pickled egg, tomato, cedar hedge feta, mixed greens, avocado green goddess
- Fall Island$14.99
Salt roasted beets and radish, arugula, roasted red onion, goat cheese, bacon, pickled egg, yogurt dill dressing
- Garden Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickled vegetables, Verjus vinaigrette
- Raquette$13.99
Mixed greens, roasted spiced almonds, red onion, cucumbers, smoked blue cheese, dried cherries, maple vinaigrette
- Cous Cous Salad$25.00
Tapas Dinner
Tapas Dinner Menu
- Cajun Shrimp Croquette$15.00
Cajun shrimp croquette with remoulade
- Confit'd Chicken Wing$13.00
Confit'd chicken wing and drumette, ginger cola reduction, toasted sesame, scallions, celery greens
- Crispy Potatoes$13.00
Crispy roasted fingerling potatoes with malt vinegar aioli
- Cured Duck Breast$15.00
Cured duck breast with blood orange and pecan
- Dry Aged Strip Loin$17.00
Dry aged strip loin with caramelized pearl onion demi-glace
- caviar toast$16.00
- Pork Cheek Raviolo$15.00
Pork cheek raviolo with mushroom ragout.
- Pork Rillettes$14.00
Pork rillettes with fermented mustard, cornichons and crostini
- Roasted Root Vegetables$13.00
Roasted Root Vegetables and Feta, Toasted Almonds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Scallop Special$17.00
- Spiced Carrots$13.00
Spice roasted carrots, black garlic carrot puree, pickled carrot and daikon salad.
- Steelhead$15.00
Steelhead with hash brown, dill yogurt and trout roe
- Valentines Special$138.88
- Welsh Rarebit$14.00
beer cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, toasted on ciabatta baguette
- Wild Mushroom Vol-Au-Vent$14.00
Wild mushroom vol-au-vent, cognac cream
- Winter Squash Risotto$13.00
Winter squash risotto, toasted hazelnuts
Desserts
Alcohol
Wine List
Cocktails
- The Wannamaker$14.00
bacon fat washed 4 Roses Bourbon, vermouth, cinnamon bitters, charred poblano simple syrup, cherry
- The Ginbabe$14.00
Breckenridge gin, lemon peel, burnt local honey simple syrup, orange blossom water, prosecco
- Bloody Weather$14.00
Nue vodka, blood orange puree, blood orange Pellegrino, cardamom earl gray foam
- Sage Blossom$14.00
Rye, lemon juice, house limoncello, sage simple syrup, egg white