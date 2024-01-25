Hook’d Fish Grill - Northridge
MENU
STARTERS
SIMPLY GRILLED
- Atlantic Salmon$15.99
CUSTOMERS’ FAVORITE! Mild, delicate and distinct taste with medium-firm and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- 4oz Atlantic Salmon$12.99
Mild, delicate and distinct taste with medium-firm and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Mahi Mahi$14.99
Wild Caught. Lean, mild and sweet taste with moderately firm flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- White Fish$10.99
Moist, mild and sweet flavor with soft, delicate and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Rainbow Trout$13.99
Mild, delicate and nutty taste with tender and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Ahi Tuna (Seared)$14.99
Wild Caught. Mild and meaty taste. Seared and served rare. Includes two sides.
- Swordfish Steak$13.99
Wild caught. Mild and sweet flavor with meaty texture of a steak. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Jumbo Shrimp$13.99
Jumbo butterflied and shell-on shrimp. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Red Snapper$12.99
Wild caught. Lean, mild and sweet taste with medium firm and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Tilapia$11.99
Mild, sweet taste with medium firm and flaky texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
- Catfish$12.99
Sweet and mild flavor with moist, dense and firm texture. Served with choice of flavor and two sides.
FROM FRYER
- 4-Pcs Fish & Chips$13.99
Hand Battered Wild Cod. 100% Trans-Fat Free Oil. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- 3-Pcs Fish & Chips$12.49
Hand Battered Wild Cod. 100% Trans-Fat Free Oil. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fried Fish & Shrimp$13.49
Battered Cod Fish & Panko Crusted Shrimp. Served with fries and coleslaw. 100% trans-fat free oil.
- Breaded Shrimp$10.99
Panko crusted crispy shrimp. 100% Trans-Fat Free Oil. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fried Catfish$12.99
Southern Style Cornmeal Battered Fried Catfish. 100% Trans-Fat Free Oil. Served with fries and coleslaw.
- Fried Catfish & Shrimp$16.49
Southern Style Cornmeal Battered Catfish & Panko Crusted Shrimp. Served with fries and coleslaw. 100% trans-fat free oil.
SALADS
- House Salad$7.99
Organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Salmon Salad$16.49
Cajun Style Atlantic Salmon served on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Mahi Mahi Salad$14.99
Cajun Style Wild Caught Mahi-Mahi served on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.99
Grilled seasoned shrimp served on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Ahi Tuna Salad$14.99
Wild caught, seared and served rare on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
- Jumbo Shrimp Salad$13.99
Grilled butterflied and seasoned Jumbo Shrimp served on organic mixed greens, romaines, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges and choice of dressing.
SEAFOOD PASTAS
- Salmon Pasta$16.99
CUSTOMERS' FAVORITE! Grilled Atlantic Salmon served on Penne pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta sauce.
- Grilled Shrimp Pasta$12.99
Grilled shrimp served on Penne pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta sauce.
- NEW! Breaded Chicken Pasta$12.99
For Limited Time Only! Breaded Chicken Tenders served on Penne pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta sauce.
- Mahi-Mahi Pasta$15.49
Grilled wild caught Mahi-Mahi served on Penne pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta Sauce.
- Tilapia Pasta$12.99
Grilled Tilapia served on Penne Pasta w/choice of our house-made Pasta Sauce.
- Penne Pasta (A la carte)$9.99
Penne Pasta w/choice of our house-made pasta sauce.
FISH WRAPS
- Salmon Wrap$11.99
Wrapped with flour tortilla, rice, romaine, pico de gallo and Chipotle Cream Sauce or Vinaigrette.
- Mahi Mahi Wrap$11.99
Wrapped with flour tortilla, rice, romaine, pico de gallo and Chipotle Cream Sauce or Vinaigrette.
- White Fish Wrap$10.99
Wrapped with flour tortilla, rice, romaine, pico de gallo and Chipotle Cream Sauce or Vinaigrette.
- Grilled Shrimp Wrap$10.99
Wrapped with flour tortilla, rice, romaine, pico de gallo and Chipotle Cream Sauce or Vinaigrette.
FISH TACOS
- Crispy Fish Taco$3.19
MOST POPULAR! Hand battered wild cod fish. Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
- Calamari Taco$3.19
Panko Crusted Calamari Strips. Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
- White Fish Taco$3.19
Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.19
Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
- Salmon Taco$3.49
Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
- Mahi Mahi Taco$3.49
Baja style fish taco, served on corn tortillas and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream sauce.
- 2-Taco Meal w/Rice & Beans$8.57
KIDS FAVS
- Kids Salmon$8.99
Served with one side. 12 years old and under.
- Kids White Fish$7.99
Served with one side. 12 years old and under.
- Kids Fish & Chips$8.49
2 pcs Cod Fish served with fries. 12 years old and under.
- Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.99
12 years old and under.
- Kids Pasta$6.49
Penne pasta w/choice of pasta sauce. 12 years old and under.
SIDES
FISH A LA CARTE
- Side - Ahi Tuna$11.99
- Side - 2pc Cod Fish$6.99
- Side - Grilled Catfish$9.99
- Side - Fried Catfish$9.99
- Side - Jumbo Shrimp$10.99
- Side - Mahi Mahi$12.99
- Side - Fried Shrimp$7.99
- Side - Grilled Shrimp$7.99
- Side - Salmon 4oz$6.99
- Side - Snapper$9.99
- Side - Fried Snapper$9.99
- Side - Swordfish$11.99
- Side - Tilapia$9.99
- Side - Trout$11.99
- Side - White Fish$8.49
- Side - Fried White Fish$8.49
CATERING MENU
Grilled Fish
- Catering - Salmon$120.00
Serves 8-10 people. Includes White Rice and choice of Salad, Coleslaw or Grilled Zucchini. 12-hour Minimum Notice Please.
- Catering - White Fish$85.00
Serves 8-10 people. Includes White Rice and choice of Salad, Coleslaw or Grilled Zucchini. 12-hour Minimum Notice Please.
- Catering - Tilapia$95.00
Serves 8-10 people. Includes White Rice and choice of Salad, Coleslaw or Grilled Zucchini. 12-hour Minimum Notice Please.
- Catering - Mahi Mahi$120.00
Serves 8-10 people. Includes White Rice and choice of Salad, Coleslaw or Grilled Zucchini. 12-hour Minimum Notice Please.
- Catering - Rainbow Trout$120.00
Serves 8-10 people. Includes White Rice and choice of Salad, Coleslaw or Grilled Zucchini. 12-hour Minimum Notice Please.
- Catering - Salmon & White Fish$102.00
Serves 8-10 people. Includes White Rice and choice of Salad, Coleslaw or Grilled Zucchini. 12-hour Minimum Notice Please.
- Catering - Salmon & Tilapia$108.00
Serves 8-10 people. Includes White Rice and choice of Salad, Coleslaw or Grilled Zucchini. 12-hour Minimum Notice Please.
- Catering - Tilapia & Wht Fish$90.00
Serves 8-10 people. Includes White Rice and choice of Salad, Coleslaw or Grilled Zucchini. 12-hour Minimum Notice Please.
Fried Fish
Sides
- White Rice (Catering)$25.00
A la carte. Serves 8-10 people. 2-Hour minimum notice please.
- Brown Rice (Catering)$30.00
A la carte. Serves 8-10 people. 2-Hour minimum notice please.
- Mixed Salad (Catering)$28.00
A la carte. Serves 8-10 people. 2-Hour minimum notice please.
- Zucchini (Catering)$28.00
A la carte. Serves 8-10 people. 2-Hour minimum notice please.
- Coleslaw (Catering)$25.00
A la carte. Serves 8-10 people. 2-Hour minimum notice please.