GRILLED HALF CHICKEN

$32.00

Brined in salt, sugar, parsley, mint, black pepper, allspice, star anise, coriander and lemon juice for 24 hours. Grilled with garlic powder, onion powder, dried rosemary, dried oregano, salt and black pepper. The sauce is a reduced chicken jus with honey and Threshold Farm apple cider vinegar. Served with a half grilled lemon. Allergens: allium