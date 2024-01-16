Hook + Line Restaurant
DINNER
RAW BAR
- H+L CAVIAR$125.00
beet, hazelnut, winter citrus
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$4.50
with cocktail sauce
- WILD MARTH'AS VINEYARD BAY SCALLOP CRUDO$14.00
- CONFIT TUNA NICOISE$13.00
lemon, fennel, roasted tomato
- SMOKED BLUEFISH PATE$11.00
pickled red onion, bagel chips
- SALMON TARTARE$13.00
tiger mayonnaise, bagel chips
STARTERS
- KINGFISH CRUDO$14.00
jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber
- ARUGULA SALAD$12.00
persimmon, fennel, sunchoke, date viniagrette Allergens: Allium
- CAESAR SALAD$12.00
parmesan, Iggy's croutons Allergens: dairy (parmesan), gluten (crouton), egg, allium, shellfish (Worcestershire), finfish (anchovy)
- BURRATA$16.00
maplebrook burrata, blood orange confiture, hazelnut, red watercress
- SEARED SPICED TUNA LOIN$19.00
grapefruit, Alfonzo olive, salsify, avocado Allergens: Finfish, gluten, nightshades, alliums, sesame
- SPICY BROWN BUTTER CRAB DIP$16.00
kimchi, Gouda, grilled focaccia
- CLAM CHOWDER$13.00
bacon, oyster crackers Allergens: dairy, sesame, nightshade, capsaicin, allium, finfish
- STUFFIES$16.00
buttery crumbs, lemon, chorizo Allergens: Gluten, shellfish, dairy
- HERBED SHRIMP TOAST$14.00
sourdough, Caesar dressing Allergens: Allium, Egg, Dairy, Capsicum, Nightshades, Shellfish, Gluten
- WOOD GRILLED CUTTLEFISH$16.00
confit potatoes, gribiche, Espelette Allergens: Egg, Allium, Capsicum, Nightshades, Cephalopod
- LAMB MERGUEZ MEATBALLS$15.00
grilled pepper-tahini, greek yogurt Allergens: Allium, Nightshades, Dairy
CLASSICS
- SMALL FRIED WHOLE BELLY IPSWICH CLAMS$24.00
Dredged with corn flour, AP flour, cayenne, white pepper, salt Served with tartar sauce (red onion, cornichon, caper, aioli, sour cream, lemon juice, horseradish) Allergens: shellfish gluten nightshade, dairy (in tartar sauce) allium, egg (in tartar sauce)
- LARGE FRIED WHOLE BELLY IPSWICH CLAMS$41.00
Dredged with corn flour, AP flour, cayenne, white pepper, salt Served with tartar sauce (red onion, cornichon, caper, aioli, sour cream, lemon juice, horseradish) Allergens: shellfish gluten nightshade, dairy (in tartar sauce) allium, egg (in tartar sauce)
- FISH + CHIPS$26.00
Cod, coleslaw, tartar. Batter is made with wheat flour, rice flour, baking powder, honey, vodka, beer. Allergens: gluten (fish batter, bun) dairy (coleslaw, tartare), finfish (cod), egg, allium, honey, alcohol
- MAIN LOBSTER ROLL$42.00
Classic Cold Lobster Roll: Maine lobster meat, celery, shallot, aioli, sour cream, parsley, chive, chervil, tarragon, cornichon, caper, lemon zest, butter toasted white bread roll Allergens: dairy (sour cream, butter) allium (shallot, garlic in aioli) gluten (roll) shellfish (lobster), vinegar Warm Buttered Lobster Roll: Lobster, butter, brown butter hollandaise, white bread roll. Brown Butter Hollandaise: champagne vinegar, tarragon, shallot, garlic, egg, butter, lemon Allergens: dairy, gluten, shellfish, egg, allium
- FRIED FISH SANDWICH$18.00
Cod, coleslaw, tartar. Batter is made with wheat flour, rice flour, baking powder, honey, vodka, beer. Allergens: gluten (fish batter, bun) dairy (coleslaw, tartare), finfish (cod), egg, allium, honey, alcohol
- HOT DOG$11.00
All beef, bun Allergens: mammalian (cow) gluten (bun), dairy (butter on bun)
FROM THE DEPTHS
- WOOD GRILLED SWORDFISH STEAK$38.00
Swordfish gets coated in our aioli base Citrus Sauce: citrus, sesame, garlic, onion, white wine, honey, orange juice, lemon juice, tahini, sesame oil, EVOO, white pepper Allergens: alliums, sesame, finfish
- WOOD GRILLED TUNA STEAK$41.00
Tuna gets coated in our aioli base Bordelaise: citrus, onion, leeks, sake, white wine, carrot, fennel, celery, garlic + herbs red wine, brandy, tomato paste, gochujang, burnt onions, bay leaf, tarragon, black peppercorn, thyme Allergens: alliums, nightshades, capsaicin, alcohol
- WOOD GRILLED TIGER PRAWNS$36.00
sesame citrus sauce
- BAKED SEA SCALLOPS$34.00
Scallops, coleslaw, tartar sauce. Batter made with all purpose flour, corn flour, cayenne, white pepper, salt, buttermilk. Allergens: gluten (fish batter, bun) dairy (coleslaw, tartare), shellfish (scallops), allium
- WOOD GRILLED SALMON$32.00
ABOVE THE SHORE
- GRILLED HALF CHICKEN$32.00
Brined in salt, sugar, parsley, mint, black pepper, allspice, star anise, coriander and lemon juice for 24 hours. Grilled with garlic powder, onion powder, dried rosemary, dried oregano, salt and black pepper. The sauce is a reduced chicken jus with honey and Threshold Farm apple cider vinegar. Served with a half grilled lemon. Allergens: allium
- HANGER STEAK$36.00
8oz Hanger steak with chimichurri
- VEGETABLE PASTA$28.00
- VEGETABLE ENTREE$25.00
FEASTS
- BAKED STUFFED LOBSTER$95.00
BAKED STUFFED LOBSTER WITH GNOCCHETTI, SPINACH, SLOW ROASTED TOMATO SERVED WITH AN ARUGULA SALAD
- ALCOVE WHOLE GRILLED CHICKEN$59.00
ALCOVE WHOLE CHICKEN SERVED WITH POTATO GRATIN AND WOOD GRILLED CARROTS
- 16 OZ GRILLED RIBEYE$64.00
16OZ GRILLED RIBEYE SERVED WITH POTATO GRATIN + WOOD GRILLED CARROTS
SIDES
- WOOD GRILLED CARROTS$11.00
burnt honey, pistachio, date jam Allergens: Dairy, nuts, nightshade, allium
- GRILLED BROCCOLINI$11.00
colatura, lemon
- MELTED LEEKS$13.00
uni butter, Pernod crumbs
- CAULIFLOWER STEAK$11.00
maple Valdouvan spice, pepita gremolata Allergies: Allium, dairy, seeds
- POTATO GRATIN$11.00
leek + gruyere Allergens: dairy, nightshades, nutmeg
- LOBSTER MAC + CHEESE$34.00
house made cavatelli, Midnight Moon, Fontina, herb-butter crumbs Allergens: Shellfish, dairy, gluten, alliums, nightshade, alcohol
- COLE SLAW$6.00
Allergens: allium (garlic in aioli), egg
- FRENCH FRIES$7.00
Allergens: Soy
- SIDE OF GRILLED BREAD
Allergens: gluten