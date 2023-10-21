Hook + Line 10 Fan Pier Blvd.
DRINKS
WINE BY THE HALF BOTTLE
NA BEV
2 oz Lemon Juice 2 oz Simple Syrup 4 oz Water Mount in a Pint Glass, Add KD, Roll. Lemon Wedge.
2 oz Lime Juice 2 oz Simple Syrup 4 oz Water Mount in a Pint Glass, Add KD, Roll. Lime Wedge.
1 oz Simple Syrup 1 oz Lemon Juice 2 oz Water Mount in a pint glass, Roll. Top Iced Tea. Lemon Wedge Garnish (layered drink)
2 oz Ginger Syrup 1/2 oz Lime Juice Top Soda. Collins glass. Lime Wheel Garnish
1 1/2 oz grenadine, top Ginger Ale. Collins Glass. Cherry Garnish
2 oz Seedlip Garden 108 1 oz Honey Syrup 1 oz Lemon Juice Shake, Serve in a Coupe No Garnish
2 oz Navarro Pinot Gewurztraminer Juice 1 oz Grapefruit Lavender Cordial ½ oz Lemon Juice Mount in an AP White Wine Glass, Top Tonic
2 oz Orange Juice 1 oz Ginger Syrup 3/4 oz Lime Juice 1/2 oz Simple Syrup Combine, Shake, pour into Highball add ice top with soda, orange flag
2 oz Grapefruit Juice 1 oz Cinnamon Syrup 3/4 Lime Juice Combine in pint glass, add soda, top with crushed ice, mint sprig garnish
2 oz NA Pinot Noir Juice 1 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Orange Juice Shake, strain into AP white Glass add 1 oz soda add ice orange half moon garnish
DINNER
APPS
Sour cram, onion, scallion. Served with potato chips
three 1 oz portions of cheese, seasonal accompaniment, grilled Iggy's seven grain sourdough bread
blue crab meat, served with corn salad and Tabasco tartar sauce
Mozzarella House straciatella, whole wheat fried dough
olive oil, chili flakes
pink peppercorn ranch, everything spice, pickled onion, cucumber, radish, croutons (tree nut allergy)
grilled corn, pickled peaches, smoked hazelnut, shallot vinaigrette
ENTREES
SIDES
sherry vinaigrette, mixed greens
rosemary, Urfa pepper
Rotating pasta (egg, flour, salt) parmesan and Fontina cheese. Finished with bread crumbs and more parmesan.