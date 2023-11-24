Hooked Boil House Mesa
Food
Boil
Smack Packs
- Shrimp Pack$13.99
Cajun rice, cajun butter shrimp and smack sauce.
- Smack Pack$18.99
Cajun rice, cajun butter shrimp, corn, potato, sausage, boiled egg and smack sauce.
- Smack Pack XL$24.99
Cajun rice, cajun butter snow crab cluster, corn, potato, sausage and smack sauce.
- Bird Pack$12.99
Cajun rice, six wings in cajun butter, corn, potato, sausage, boiled egg and smack sauce.
Cajun Classics
Fried Platters
- 6 Shrimp$7.99
- 6 Shrimp + 3 Wings$9.99
- 9 Shrimp$8.99
- 12 Shrimp$9.99
- 1 Fish + 3 Shrimp$9.99
- 1 Fish + 6 Shrimp$11.99
- 1 Fish + 9 Shrimp$13.99
- 1 Fish + 3 Wings$9.99
- 2 Fish$14.99
- 2 Fish + 3 Shrimp$16.99
- 2 Fish + 6 Shrimp$17.99
- 2 Fish + 3 Wings$16.99
- 3 Fish$19.99
- 3 Fish + 3 Shrimp$21.99
- 3 Fish + 6 Shrimp$23.99
- 3 Fish + 3 Wings$21.99
- 2 Tenders$5.99
- 2 Tenders + 3 Shrimp$6.99
- 2 Tenders + 6 Shrimp$7.99
- 2 Tenders + 3 Wings$6.99
Rice & Noodles
Poboys
- Fried Shrimp Poboy$11.99
Fried shrimp, creole remoulade, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on Leideneheimer french bread. Comes with choice of one side.
- Fried Catfish Poboy$11.99
Fried catfish filet, creole remoulade, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on Leideneheimer french bread. Comes with choice of one side.
- Fried Crawfish Poboy$11.99
Fried crawfish tails, creole remoulade, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on Leideneheimer french bread. Comes with choice of one side.
Sides
Kids
Condiments
Dessert
Drinks
Drinks
Cocktails & Brews
- New Orleans Lemonade$9.00
Southern Comfort | Rum | Lemon Sour | Lime Soda
- Cajun Bloody Mary$10.00
Vodka | Zing Zang | Olive Juice | Lime Juice
- Category 5$11.00
White Rum | Dark Rum | Passion Fruit Juice | Orange Juice | Lime Juice | Grenadine
- Lychee Mai Tai$12.00
White Rum | Dark Rum | Amaretto | Lychee | Triple Sec | Simple Syrup
- Ranch Water$10.00
- Swamp Water$10.00
Coconut Rum | Melon Liquer | Pineapple
- Hurricane Margarita (Frozen)$6.00
- Lime Margarita (Frozen)$6.00
- Mango Margarita (Frozen)$6.00
- Scottsdale Blonde$4.00
- Four Peaks Kilt Lifter$4.00
- Dos Equis$4.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Corona$4.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Four Peaks Hazy$4.00
- Four Peaks Wow Wheat$4.00
- Blue Moon$4.00
- Stella Artois$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- White Claw Seltzer$4.00
- Topo Chico Seltzer$4.00
- Budlight$4.00
- 805 Blonde$4.00