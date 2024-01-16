Hop In Cafe Hop In Cafe
Food
Breakfast
Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish. Served with steamed or fried rice
Combos
Served with Steamed or Fried Rice. Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.
Omlettes
Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.
Pancakes-Waffle-Crepes
Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish. Served with steamed or fried rice
Breakfast Sides
Appetizers
Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish. Added to any order
Burgers
Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.
Kid's Menu
Dinners
Food prepared here may contain or come in contact with these ingredients and other possible allergens. Milk, eggs, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.
Dinner Sides
Drinks
Soda
Coffee
Charged Refills
Hop In Cafe Hop In Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(575) 500-6464
Open now • Closes at 8PM