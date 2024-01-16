Online ordering now available through Toast!
Hope Valley Bar and Grill
Food
Main
- Pulled Pork Sliders
pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pickled onions, potato bun$16.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
marinated chicken thigh, Nashville hot aioli, pickles, slaw, toasted brioche$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Burger
1/3 lb patty, hope valley sauce, choice of pepperjack, cheddar or American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion$15.00
- Glizzy
stone ground mustard sauce, caramelized onions and peppers, French roll$14.00
N/A Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Orange Soda$3.50
- Gatorade Red$4.00
- Gatorade Blue$4.00
- Gatorade Yellow$4.00
- Gatorade Orange$4.00
- Hive20 N/A - Hoppy P$10.00
- Hive20 N/A - Hops$10.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Ice Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Kombucha Ginger Lemon$5.00
- Kombucha Red Raspberry$5.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pellagrino$4.00
- Redbull$4.00
- Sugar Free Redbull$4.00
- V8 Energy Orange Pineapple$4.00
- V8 Energy Black Cherry$4.00
- Water$3.00
Hope Valley Bar and Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(530) 392-9917
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM