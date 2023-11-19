HopTown Wood Fired Pizza Sunnyside
9" Pizza/Local Loco (Online)
- Summer On Fire$17.49
Calabrian chili oil base, roasted garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, spicy capicola, fire roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese. Garnished with hot honey. You don't want to miss this one.
- Build Your Own Pizza$14.49
Starts with Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella... Just Cheese OR make it your own.
- HopDaddy$18.99
Our most popular! Garlic red sauce with three meats—italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon crumbles— and plenty of cheese, onion and tomato!
- American Pie$17.99
A HopTown Favorite! Sweet and salty yumminess. White Sauce, Salami, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, and Local Blueberries. Finished with local, dark honey on the crust.
- Big Joe$18.49
House Spicy Red Sauce Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Jalapenos finished with Cilantro and Crema.
- Emma Guerita$13.99
Red sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, sliced roma tomatoes, and more mozz!
- Second Harvest$18.49
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Spinach, Artichoke, and Sun Dried Tomatoes topped with Parmesan and Fetta cheese
- Italian Ploughboy$19.49
House red sauce, pepperoni, tomato, onion, salami, black olives, pepperoncini, prosciutto, parmesan and fresh mozzarella, seasonings - a feast of a pizza!
- Pep Pep Peroni$16.99
Pesto based and topped with pepperoni, onion and fresh mozzarella...a tasty pizza, indeed! (If you're wanting a regular pepperoni pizza with red sauce... choose a Build Your Own and add pepperoni!)
- Porky Pine$17.99
Pesto, Pecorino Cheese, Basil, Pine Nuts, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Red Onions, Parmesan and finished with a sweet balsamic glaze!
- Sassy Neighbor$17.49
A Twist on a Tried and True. Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Jalapenos, Prosciutto, Fresh fire grilled Pineapple, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella Balls. All topped with HopTown Seasoning, fresh Pineapple and Arugula.
- Hoppy Kids Kit$8.55
The kit contains 1 uncooked pizza dough ball, red sauce, cheese blend. Add pepperoni for $2, or add pineapple or black olives for $1. LIMIT 10 [without a pre-order]
- Angry Za$16.49
Throwback Pizzas once were on the main menu and are now back for a limited time! Roasted garlic red sauce, gruyere, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan cheese and sriracha.
Salad/Hoppetizers (Online)
- Farmaggio Bread$12.99
Our Cheesy Bread — Garlic Olive Oil base with mozzarella cheese and three spices—rosemary, oregano and thyme...delicious! Served with house marinara on the side.
- Farm PLUS$15.98
Cheesy beer bread with roasted garlic, bacon crumbles, served with house white sauce & marinara on the side.
- Cash+Veg$13.99
Fire-roasted cashews, local seasonal veggies, roasted red pepper and garlic topped with asiago and calabrian chilis.
- Hey Elote$14.99
Warm fire-kissed corn dip with chicken broth, lime, cholula, spices, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with Piety Flatbread strips.
- Clydes Side Salad$7.49
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and fresh shaved parmesan cheese. Choice of Dressing: Honey Mustard, Ranch, Blue Cheese or Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Sm Cranberry Pecan Salad$7.49
Mixed greens with spinach, pecans, cranberries topped with gorgonzola and raspberry vinaigrette
- Sm Caesar Salad$7.49
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan with our house-made Caesar dressing and a slice of lemon and fresh cracked pepper. Shown with OPTIONAL sliced chicken breast.
- LG Cranberry Pecan Salad$13.99
- LG Caesar Salad$13.99
- Aww, Shucks Corn Salad [SMALL]$7.49
Tajin Roasted Corn on a bed of romaine. Topped with chile lime pepitas, southwest tortilla strips, and cotija cheese. Served with house jalapeno ranch.
- Okie Gnocchi$13.99
NEW! Traditional potato dumpling pasta, wood-fired with your favorite Hoptown sauces. Vegan Options Available!
- Honkin' Meatballs$12.99
Three HONKIN' size, delicious meatballs in our house marinara. Topped with parmesan and fire-kissed.
- Small Chopped Wedge Salad$7.99
Romaine, Bacon Crumbles, Sliced Romas, Gorgonzola, Cheese, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Red Onions, Balsamic Glaze
- Large Chopped Wedge Salad$13.99
Romaine, Bacon Crumbles, Sliced Romas, Gorgonzola, Cheese, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Red Onions, Balsamic Glaze
- Cup of Soup$5.99
Pa's Roasted Green Chile (Poblano) Soup. Creamy, vegetarian, gluten free soup with roasted poblanos, carrots, potatoes, roasted corn.
- Bowl Soup$9.99
- Summer Bruschetta$13.99
Seasonal antipasto- currently bruschetta with local tomato, basil, and ciliegine (mozzarella) topping. Finished with balsamic glaze. Served with toasted crostini.
Sides
Sweet Tooth (Online)
- Mt Elephant Ear$5.99
HopTown crust with melted butter, cinnamon, sugar and drizzles of honey...yum!
- Cookie ToGo$5.49
Our house made cookie
- Cookie Buckaroo$7.99
House made cookie, ice cream drizzled with chocolate, caramel and topped with M&M's
- Tumble Crumble$8.49
Seasonal fruit compote with brown sugar oatmeal crumble.
Beer | Wine | Cocktails (Online)
- HT Pizza Red Bottle$22.00
HopTown Branded, Award-Winning Red by St Hillaire Cellars.
- HT Pinot Gris Bottle [St Hillaire]$22.00
- Cider Growler Fill-Up [BYO Growler]$15.00
- Cider Fill-Up + Growler$24.00
- Craft Fill-Up + Growler$24.00
- Craft Growler Fill-up [BYO Growler]$14.00
- Quart Craft Beer$10.00
- Quart Cider$12.00