Horse Thief Shortys Taqueria
Food
Aperitivos
Tacos
Lados
Bar- Beer/Liquor/Wine
Draft Beers
Anything Canned
- Tumbleroot Mojito$10.00
- Teller Lem/Watermelon Vodka- GF$10.00
- Epic Western Paloma- GF$12.00
- High Noon Peach-GF$7.00
- High Noon Pineapple- GF$7.00
- Sandia Black Cherry Cider-NM
- Sandia Sangria Cider- NM
- Cerveza- Marble Brewing- NM$7.00
- Pepe Loco- Marble Brewing- NM$8.00
- Blue Corn Mexican Lager-La Cumbre-NM$7.00
- NM Lager- Tractor$7.00
- Elevate IPA- La Cumbre- NM$8.00
- Mass Ascension IPA- Ex Novo- NM$8.00
- Bosque Scotia-NM$8.00
- Bosque Elephants on Parade-NM$8.00
- Raspberry Dynamite- Steel Bender- NM$8.00
Everything Else
Frozen Margarita
Grapes
Mexico Bottled Beers
Shorty's Signatures
Tequila
- Well-Camerana Silver$7.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Mijenta Blanco$10.00
- 1800 Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- G4 Blanco$14.00
- Mijenta Reposado$15.00
- Corralejo Reposado$12.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$14.00
- Dos Le Gran Señora Anejo$15.00
- Tres Genercionas Anejo$10.00
- Casa Del Sol Anejo$20.00
- Ilegal Mezcal$13.00
- Palomo Espadín Mezcal$14.00
- OAX Tobala Mezcal$18.00
- Ghost$14.00
- Sotol por Siempre$10.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Herradura Azunia Black$20.00
Whiskey-Rye-Scotch
- Well- Evan Williams$7.00
- Jack Daniels (KY)$10.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$10.00
- Middle West Bourbon (OH)$12.00
- Woodford Reserve (KY)$12.00
- Town Branch Bourbon (KY)$10.00
- Bulliet Bourbon (KY)$12.00
- Teller Prophet Share Whiskey (NM)$13.00
- Ponderosa Co. Sidewinder 4.2 Whiskey (NM)$12.00
- MW Rye Dark Pumpernickel (OH)$12.00
- Taylor Garret Rye (NM)$14.00
- Well-Clan MacGregor-Scotch$7.00
- Compass Box- Scotch$9.00
- Macallan 12- Scotch$14.00
