Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Hoseki 611 5th ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Beverage
Food
Not tea
Hot tea
Iced Tea
Beverage
Not tea
Saratoga Still 12oz
$4.00
Saratoga Sparkeling 12oz
$4.00
Sanzo Calamansi Seltzer
$5.00
Sanzo Lyche Seltzer
$5.00
Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Juice
$6.00
Kimino Ume Sparkeling Juice
$6.00
United Ferments Qi Dan Kombucha 750ML
$65.00
Hot tea
Sencha Green Tea
$7.00
Jou Yanahi Houjicha
$7.00
Yame Black Tea
$7.00
Wakaba Matcha
$8.00
Iced Tea
Soba Cha Buckwheat
$5.00
Yame Black Tea
$7.00
Yame Black Tea Spritz
$8.00
Food
Omakase
12 Course Omakase
$95.00
Hand Roll Set
Set of 3
$35.00
Set of 4
$40.00
Set of 6
$70.00
A La Carte
Ocean Trout
$10.00
Amberjack
$10.00
Tuna
$10.00
Scallop
$14.00
Blue Crab
$14.00
Toro
$16.00
Wagyu Beef
$22.00
Uni
$30.00
Cucumber
$8.00
Avocado
$8.00
You're Awesome!
You're Awesome
$1.00
Hoseki 611 5th ave Location and Ordering Hours
(914) 374-2178
611 5th ave, New York, NY 10022
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement