Hoshino Sushi-Em Pilot 1700 Grand Central Avenue
All Day
Soups/Salads
- Miso Soup
Soy bean soup with seaweed tofu and scallion$3.00
- Avocado Salad
Iceberg lettuce and avocado with ginger dressing on the side$8.00
- Clear Soup
Mushrooms and scallion$3.00
- Green Salad
Iceberg lettuce, radicchio, cucumber and tomato$6.00
- Gyoza Soup
Pork gyoza, vegetable and scallions in a soy broth$7.00
- Kani Salad
Kani crab, masago and cucumber tossed in spicy mayo$9.00
- Seafood Salad
Tuna, salmon, octopus, shrimp and kani served with rice vinegar$11.00
- Seafood Soup
Scallops, shrimp, fish cakes, vegetable, kani and scallions$9.00
- Seafood Tom Yum Soup
New. Traditional thai soup with lemongrass, bell pepper, tomato, shrimp, mussel, and scallop$12.00
- Seaweed Salad
Marinated stalks of Dalian seaweed$7.00
Hot Appetizers
- Age Dashi Tofu
Gently fried bean curd served with tempura sauce$9.00
- Baby Bok Choy
Sauteed with fresh garlic$12.00
- Beef Negimaki
Thinly sliced beef rolled with scallions, pan fried and served with teriyaki sauce$14.00
- Crispy Calamari
Deep fried calamari with chef's special sauce$13.00
- Deano's Cheesesteak Roll
Crispy fried spring rolls filled with philly cheese steak$9.00
- Dynamite Shrimp
White shrimp wrapped around kani and baked. Drizzled with chef's special sauce$13.00
- Edamame
Cooked soy beans with sea salt$8.00
- Hamachi Kama
Broiled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce on the side$15.00
- Hoshimo's Pork Buns$12.00
- Hoshino's Duck Buns
New. 2 pcs per order. Slow roasted pork belly or duck topped with cucumber, lettuce, scallions and house bao sauce$12.00
- Miso Chilean Seabass
Grilled chilean seabass in a miso sauce$16.00
- Pork Gyoza
Pork or vegetable dumpling, steamed or pan fried$9.00
- Sexy Jalapeno
Jalapenos cut half and cleaned, stuffed with cream cheese, seaweed salad and spicy tuna, battered lightly and fried, served with chef's special sauce$15.00
- Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings$9.00
- Spicy Rock Shrimp
Crispy rock shrimp drizzled with spicy mayo$13.00
- Vegetable /Shrimp Tempura APP
Shrimp and vegetable in a tempura batter$12.00
- Vegetable Gyoza$9.00
- Vegetarian Spring Roll
Crispy spring roll filled with vegetables$8.00
Appetizer From the Hoshino Sushi Bar
- Hoshino Naruto
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado and flying fish roe wrapped with cucumber$17.00
- Jalapeno Yellowtail
Thinly sliced yellowtail served with yuzu sauce$18.00
- Octopus
Thinly sliced octopus in vinegar sauce served with cucumber$14.00
- Peppered Tuna
Seared and thinly sliced peppered tuna with mango served with ponzu sauce$18.00
- Salmon Tartar
Diced salmon with avocado and chef's special sauce$15.00
- Sushi Pizza
Crispy taco shell top with avocado and spicy tuna, special sauce, scallion and tobiko$17.00
- Toro Crispy Rice
New. Finely chopped toro mixed with avocado, tomatoes, onions and sprinkled with black truffle pate and eel sauce sitting on a bed of crispy rice$23.00
- Toro Jalapeño
New. Thin sliced blue fin tuna toro served with yuzu sauce$22.00
- Treasure Island
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, tobiko and seaweed salad chopped mixed with spicy mayo$16.00
- Tuna Tartar
Diced tuna with avocado and chef's special sauce$15.00
Maki / Hand Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$8.00
- Asparagus & Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- California King Roll
Avocado, cucumber, king crab$16.00
- California Roll$8.00
- Cucumber & Avocado Roll$7.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
- King Salmon & Avocado Roll$12.00
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
- Rainbow Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, steam shrimp top$16.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
- Spicy Cooked White Fish Roll$8.00
- Spicy Kani Roll$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- Spicy Yellowtail$8.00
- Spider Roll$12.00
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$8.00
- Toro Scallion Roll$15.00
- Tuna Avocado$9.00
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$9.00
Naruto Style
Sushi / Sashimi
- Albacore Tuna
White tuna$8.00
- Baby Yellowtail$12.00
- Cooked Eel
Unagi$8.00
- Crabstick
Kani$6.00
- Egg
Tomago$6.00
- Flying Fish Roe
Tobiko$7.00
- King Salmon$12.00
- Madai
Japanese red snapper$12.00
- Mediterranean Seabass
Bronzini$7.00
- Octopus
Tako$7.00
- Salmon
Sake$8.00
- Salmon Roe
Kura. 2 pcs$10.00
- Sea Bream
Hirame$8.00
- Sea Scallop
Hotate$10.00
- Sea Urchin
Uni. 1 pc$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shima-Aji
Striped mackerel$12.00
- Shrimp
Ebi$7.00
- Smoked Salmon$9.00
- Squid
Ika$7.00
- Surf Clam
Hokki-gai$6.00
- Sweet Shrimp
Ama-ebi. 2 pcs$12.00
- Toro
1 pc$12.00
- Tuna
Maguro$8.00
- Yellowtail
Hamachi$8.00
Sushi & Sashimi Entrees
- Chirashi
12 pcs of assorted fish on a bed of season rice$35.00
- Salmon Lover
4 pcs salmon sushi, 8 pcs salmon sashimi and salmon roll$38.00
- Sashimi Deluxe
18 pcs of assorted fish$39.00
- Sushi Deluxe
10 pcs of sushi on chef's selection and tuna roll$35.00
- Sushi for Two
20 pcs sushi, 1 spicy tuna roll and 1 triple three roll$80.00
- Sushi Sashimi Combo for One
4 pcs of sushi and 10 pcs of sashimi with a California roll$42.00
- Sushi Sashimi Combo for Two
10 pcs of sushi, 20 pcs of sashimi, 4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtall, 4 albacore, 4 white fish, 1 California and 1 crazy tuna roll$95.00
- Tekka Don
14 pcs of sliced tuna on a bed of seasoned rice$35.00
- Tuna Lover
4 pcs tuna sushi, 8 pcs tuna sashimi and tuna roll$40.00
- Unagi Don
12 pcs of broiled eel served on a bed of seasoned rice and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds$32.00
Hoshino Special Rolls
- Amazing Roll
8 pcs. 2 pcs shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside pepper tuna on top with spicy chili and eel sauce$19.00
- Angel Roll$20.00
- B&D Roll$19.00
- Bamboo Roll
8 pcs. Spicy crunchy tuna topped with avocado and served with ponzu sauce. No rice and no seaweed$17.00
- Crazy Salmon Roll
8 pcs. Crunchy spicy salmon, avocado inside and sliced salmon scallions on top with kimchi sauce$17.00
- Crazy Tuna Roll
8 pcs. Crunchy spicy tuna, avocado inside and sliced tuna, scallions on top with kimchi sauce$17.00
- Dancing Eel Roll
8 pcs. Shrimp tempura, cucumber with eel, avocado, tobiko on top and eel sauce$18.00
- Delight Roll
8 pcs. Crunchy spicy tuna and jalapeño inside, pepper tuna and avocado on top with tobiko, scallions, served with wasabi yuzu sauce$18.00
- Dragon Roll$16.00
- Godzilla Roll
6 pcs. Tuna, salmon, white fish and rice deep fried topped with chef's special sauce and tobiko, scallions$16.00
- Golden Spider Roll$20.00
- Good 4 You Roll
8 pcs. Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, lobster salad, mango and organic coconut chips on top with mango and eel sauce$19.00
- Hoshino Roll
8 pcs. Crunchy spicy yellowtail, jalapeño inside with seared sea scallops on top$21.00
- Incredible Roll
10 pcs. Spicy lobster salad, eel cucumber and avocado inside topped with crunchy spicy tuna$19.00
- ISO Maki Roll$15.00
- K & T Roll$18.00
- King Tuna Roll$18.00
- Lava Roll
6 pcs. Salmon, jalapeno, tamago, cream cheese deep fried, spicy kani, scallions, cooked shrimp on top served with tempura kani and chef's special sauce$21.00
- Man in Black Roll$19.00
- Manhattan Roll
8 pcs. Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside with crunchy spicy tuna on top and eel sauce$18.00
- Screaming Salmon Roll
8 pcs. Sliced salmon, avocado, mango inside, top with seared salmon and tempura seaweed with chef's special sauce$19.00
- Spider King Roll
10 pcs. Tempura soft shell crab, lettuce, asparagus, avocado with soybean paper top with spicy tuna and chef's special sauce$20.00
- Surf & Turf Roll$18.00
- Sweet Heart Roll
10 pcs. Spicy tuna, mango and avocado inside, wrapped in soybean paper, topped with chili sauce$19.00
- The Best Roll$21.00
- Tiger Roll$19.00
- Triple Three Roll
10 pcs. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado inside wrapped with soy paper, tobiko and wasabi sauce on top$21.00
- Tuna Delight Roll$19.00
- Volcano Roll$14.00
- Jewel of Normandy Roll$19.00
Tempura
Teriyaki
Udon & Soba Noodles
- Beef$19.00
- Chicken$18.00
- Nabe Yaki Udon
Chicken, vegetables, fish cake, egg and udon noodles in a clear soup served with 2 shrimp tempura on the side$19.00
- Seafood Udon
Shrimp, scallop, crab stick, fish cakes and vegetables with udon or soba$22.00
- Shrimp$19.00
- Tempura Udon
Udon noodles in a clear sour served with shrimp tempura and vegetables on the side$18.00
- Vegetable$16.00
- Plain Udon$8.00
- Plain Soba$8.00
Tacos
Thai Style / Japanese Curry
Fried Rice
Sides and Sauces
Today Special
Party Menu
Appetizer & Salad
Sushi Platter
- A. 10 Maki Roll
2 California roll, 2 shrimp tempura roll, 2 spicy tuna roll, 2 avocado cucumber roll, 2 salmon avocado roll$80.00
- B. 5 Special Rolls and 4 Regular Rolls
Good 4 you roll, crazy tuna roll, triple three roll, Manhattan roll, sweet heart roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura roll, salmon avocado roll$120.00
- C. Lavallette Platter
15 pcs sushi of chef's selection, 3 special rolls, crazy tuna roll, amazing roll, triple three roll, 6 regular rolls, 2 California roll, 2 spicy tuna roll, 2 salmon avocado roll$160.00