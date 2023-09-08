Hoskins BBQ 155 State Route 1241
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork on a bun
Chopped Pork Sandwich
Smoked chopped pork on a bun
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Smoked and sliced brisket on a bun
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Smoked and chopped brisket on a bun
Ham Sandwich
Smoked ham on a bun
Bologna Sandwich
Smoked and seared bologna on a bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenders on a bun
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Chopped smoked chicken on a bun
Grilled Cheese
Sliced cheesed melted on toast
Rib Sandwich
Pulled rib meat on a bun
Sausage Sandwich
Smoked and seared sausage on a bun
Meats
Pulled Pork
Pulled smoked pork
Chopped Pork
Chopped smoked pork
Bologna
Smoked Bologna
Fried Chicken
Breaded and fried chicken tenders
Chopped Brisket
Chopped smoked brisket
Sliced Brisket
Sliced smoked brisket
Wings
Smoked and fried jumbo wings
Smoked Chicken
smoked whole chickens served in 1/4, 1/2 and whole
Ham
smoked ham
Ribs
Dry rubbed and smoked St. Louis style ribs
Sausage
Smoked and seared sausage
Plates
Specialties
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of toppings. Add any of our smoked meats.
Tacos
6" tortilla served with your choice of toppings. Add any of our smoked meats.
Corn Dog
breaded and fried hot dog on a stick
Taquitos
Fried tortilla stuffed with smoked meat and cheese. Served with a 2oz cheese sauce.
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked potato with optional toppings, Add any of our smoked meats
Burgers
Double Cheeseburger
Two hamburger patties, two slices of cheese and your choice of toppings on a bun
Single Cheeseburger
One hamburger patties, one slice of cheese and your choice of toppings on a bun
Double Hamburger
Two hamburger patties and your choice of toppings on a bun
Single Hamburger
One hamburger patties and your choice of toppings on a bun
Hoskins Burger
1/4 lb of chopped brisket loaded on top of a hamburger patty topped with pepper jack cheese on a bun
Sides
French Fries
Slightly seasoned, medium thickness french fries
Mayonnaise Slaw
Made in house, coleslaw mix with mayo
Vinegar Slaw
Made in house, coleslaw mix with vinegar
Potato Wedges
Slightly seasoned fried potato wedges
Onion Rings
Thin and stringy fried onion rings
Baked Beans
Made in house, baked beans with green peppers
Fried Chips
Sliced and fried in house, thin potato chips
Baked Potato
Side Salad
Fresh spring mix salad with your choice of toppings and dressing
Texas Beans
Uniquely flavored pinto beans
Asparagus
Mac & Cheese
Cream Corn
Made in house, corn in a cream cheese based sauce
Potato Salad
Loaded potato salad includes bacon, cheese in a creamy smoke-flavored dressing
Fried Okra
breaded and fried okra
Cornbread
sweet cornbread
Fried Pickles
breaded and fried in house
Drinks
Salads
Soups
Desserts
Cheesecake
Made in house, Oreo crust cheesecake topped with Reece's chunks and chocolate syrup.
Lemon Ice Box
Made in house, graham cracker crust with lemon pie topped with a little whipped cream.
Peanut Butter Pie
Made in house, graham cracker crust with peanut butter pie topped with chocolate syrup a little whipped cream.
Chocolate Pie
Made in house, graham cracker crust with chocolate pie filling topped with whipped cream.
Coconut Pie
Made in house, graham cracker crust with coconut pie topped with a homemade meringue.