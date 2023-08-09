Hot Chick Naperville
Snacks
Hot Chick Wings
Six pieces of our jumbo chicken wings with your choice of sauce.
Hot Chick Fingers
Six pieces of our jumbo chicken fingers tossed in your choice of sauce.
Loaded Fries
Waffle fries smothered in our five cheese blend, bacon, sour cream, and chives.
Put A Ring On It
Beer battered onion rings served with our homemade chipotle ranch and ketchup.
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight mozzarella sticks with our homemade marinara sauce.
Tossed Salad
Chopped
Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, black olives, carrot, radish, red onion, mozzarella, blue cheese, elbow pasta, bacon, ranch dressing.
Italian
Iceberg, mozzarella, black olives, pickled red onion, tomato, pepperoncinis, croutons, homemade creamy Italian dressing.
Health Nut
Romaine, strawberries, feta cheese, tomato, dried cranberries, avocado, almonds, honey mustard vinaigrette.
Hot Chick Breasts
Honey Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, hot honey, spicy mayo, brioche bun.
BBQ Chicken
grilled chicken breast - bbq - homemade coleslaw - brioche bun
Fried Chicken BLT
fried chicken breast - bacon - lettuce - tomato - mayo - brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken
fried chicken breast - lettuce - tomato - cucumber - mozzarella - buffalo sauce - ranch - brioche bun
Grilled Chicken BLT
grilled chicken breast - bacon - lettuce - tomato - mayo - brioche bun
She Said Wrap It Up
The Charleston
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, honey mustard, whole wheat tortilla.
Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken - black olives - mozzarella - pickled red onion - tomato - lettuce - caesar dressing -whole wheat tortilla
Honey Fried Chicken
fried chicken - lettuce - pickle - hot honey - spicy mayo - whole wheat tortilla
Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, ranch, whole wheat tortilla.
BBQ Chicken
grilled chicken - lettuce - tomato - mozzarella - BBQ sauce - whole wheat tortilla
More Chick Sh*t
Save The Chick
Baked Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce and topped with a five cheese blend, herbs, and parmesan breadcrumbs.
Walking Taco
Veggie chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, scallions, sour cream, Fritos.
Double Cheese Burger
Two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, special sauce, sesame bun.
Fish N Chips
Beer battered cod, waffle fries, homemade tartar sauce.
Vegan Burger
Beyond patty, vegan cheese, lettuce, pickle, vegan special sauce, vegan bun.
Brisket Sandwich
Barbequed brisket, coleslaw, pickle, brioche bun
Fried Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod, coleslaw, pickle, homemade tartar sauce, brioche bun