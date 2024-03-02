Hot & Speedy Pizza 75 Main St
Salads
- Garden Salad$8.99
Tomato, onion, black olives, cucumber, carrots, your choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Parmesan, croutons, Caesar
- Greek Salad$9.49
Tomato, onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, carrots, pepperoncini, feta, oil & vinegar
- Speedy Salad$12.99
Crispy chicken, bacon, ham, turkey, tomato, cucumber, provolone, mozzarella, boiled egg, your choice of dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, boiled egg, gorgonzola, your choice of dressing