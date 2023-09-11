Hot Tails Zachary Hot Tails 3
FOOD
Southern Starters
Loaded Fries
steak fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, spillway sauce, ranch, and house-pickled peppers
Gator
Blackened, grilled or fried
Crawfish Bread
french bread hollowed out, filled with our spinach and artichoke dip, topped with fried crawfish tails and parmesan & romano
Etouffee Fries
White cheddar, crawfish étouffée, ranch, house-pickled peppers on top of steak fries
East Beef Debris Fries
Steak fries topped with roast beef debris, shredded cheese, ranch & house pickled peppers.
Southern Snacks
Crawfish Croquettes
house-made crawfish croquettes with pepperjelly
Parlange Pickles
fried and served with spillway sauce
Certifried Onion Rings
deep fried to perfection
Shut-up Dawgs (6)
our hushpuppies with tartar sauce
Okra App
served with our spillway sauce
Southern Shrooms
fried mushrooms with spillway sauce
Shotgun Shrimp
fried shrimp tossed in our shotgun sauce
Salads & Soups
Gumbo Cup
Gumbo Bowl
Crawfish Etouffee Cup
Crawfish Etouffee Bowl
Red Beans Bowl
Pepperjelly Chicken
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, and pepper jelly vinaigrette.
Seafood Sensation Salad
sauteed shrimp and crawfish over romaine lettuce with tomato, parmesan & romano, and sensation dressing
Blackened Shrimp Remoulade
blackened shrimp over romaine lettuce with tomato, egg, house-pickled peppers, parmesan & romano, and spillway sauce
Side House Salad
Spring mix, tomato, white shredded cheddar cheese and croutons
False River Rotini Salad
Mixed greens, rotini pasta, tomato, romano-parm cheese, egg and your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish for your protein.
Side Sensation Salad
Nola Style Poboys
Shrimp Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Shrimp Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Thin-Fried Fish Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Thin-Fried Fish Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Mudbug Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Mudbug Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Oyster Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Oyster Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Gator Poboy Whole
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Gator Poboy Half
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Roast Beef Whole
Slow roasted shredded beef, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and house-pickled peppers.
Roast Beef Half
Slow roasted shredded beef, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and house-pickled peppers.
Fried Seafood Platters
Shrimp Platter
Fish Platter
Mudbug Boxx
Oyster Platter
Juicy Jumpers
Frog legs served with steak fries and two shut-up dawgs.
Geaux For Two
choose 2: fish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, jumpers
Swamp Platter
Fried crawfish tails, alligator, fish, juicy jumpers (frog legs), served with steak fries and a cup of crawfish etouffee.,
Gulf Platter
Fried shrimp, oysters, fish, one soft shell crab served with steak fries and a cup of seafood gumbo.
Specialty Sandwiches
Crab Cake Croissant
fried crab cake, pepperjack cheese and spillway sauce on a toasted croissant
Shotgun Wrap
Fried shrimp tossed in Shotgun sauce dressed with tomato, house-pickled peppers, and coleslaw in spinach wrap.
Fish Sangwich
YUP! It's called a "Sangwich!!!" Coleslaw, white shredded cheddar, raw onion, pickle and deuce sauce on a sesame bun.
Southern Fried Pork Chop Sandwich
hand-breaded pork chop with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spillway sauce on texas toast
Coach Ruiz
Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing on a toasted croissant.
Chicken n Red Bean Wrap
Fried chicken, red beans & rice, house pickled peppers & hot honey.
Swamp Wrap
Blackened gator & crawfish, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and tangy horseradish sauce.
Hot Tails Style Burgers
The Swamp Thing
handmade half-pound burger with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spillway sauce
Cajun Crawfish Burger
handmade half-pound burger topped with sauteed crawfish, onions, mushroom, and melted pepperjack cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and spillway sauce
Oyster Rock Burger
handmade half-pound burger topped with spinach & artichoke dip, flash fried oysters, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway
Couyon Melt
handmade half-pound burger topped with grilled shrimp, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese dressed with tangy horseradish sauce on texas toast
Black N Zola
Half pound blackened burger with bacon, house-pickled peppers, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola crumbles (blue cheese), grilled onions and Spillway sauce.
SmashPounder
Grille & Specials
Shrimp & Veggies
shrimp served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread
Chicken & Veggies
chicken breast served with sauteed veggies, parmesan & romano, french bread
Pork Chop N Red Beans
Southern fried hand pounded over red beans and rice with house-pickled peppers
Fish Acadian
Blackened catfish fillet with crawfish étouffée, rice and house-pickled peppers
Signature Sides
For the Lil' Mudbugs
Desserts
Sauces & Swag
Spillway
Shotgun Sauce
Dressing
Spillway Jug
Melted Butter
BOTTLE SPILLWAY
BOTTLE TARTER
BOTTLE COCKTAIL
Cajun Select Seasoning
Boil Mix
Koozie PURPLE N YELLOW
FISHING ADULT SHIRT '16
EMPLOYEE SHIRT
BURLAP KOOZIE
FATHERS DAY PACK
Kids Shirt
HT HAT 1ST EDITION Light Grey
HT HAT 2ND EDITION Dark Grey
25 LB SEASON
NEWSHIRT
HAPPY HOUR
Cocktails
Red Wine
Champagne
Bottled Beer
Can Beer
Draft Beer
H.H. 20oz MILLER LITE
H.H. 20oz ULTRA
H.H. 20oz BUDLIGHT
H.H. 20oz IN A PICKLE
H.H. 20oz SIPS PINOT NOIR
H.H. 20oz FIRST PITCH
H.H. 20oz GRAPEFRUIT HOLY ROLLER
H.H Doux Drop
H. H Man At Arms
H.H Port Orleans Pie
Who Dat 20oz
HH Cherry Buffer 20 Oz
HH MAKIN GROCERIES IPA 20 OZ
House Liquor + Mixer
H.H. Highnoon WEDNESDAY ONLY
HALF OFF LEAUXCAL SPIRITS
ACADIANS OWN FIFOLET RUM
ACADIANS OWN NOIRE RUM
ACADIANS OWN CRUDE RUM
MARSH HOUSE RUM
MARSH HOUES AGED RUM
CATHEAD SATSUMA VODKA
CATHEAD HONEYSUCKLE VODKA
ST ROCH VODKA
THREE ROLL AGRICOLE RUM
THREE ROLL BRAZILIAN RUM
THREE ROLL DARK RUM
THREE ROLL SPICED RUM
THREE ROLL WHITE RUM
LEFT BANK WHISKEY
OLD SOUL WHISKEY
OMFW WHISKEY
RIVER BASIN RYE WHISKEY
