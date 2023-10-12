Sandwiches

Big Ragu

$13.99

Hot Pastrami, dijon mustard, swiss cheese on marble rye

Tremont

$11.99

smokey bacon, argula, oven roasted tomatoes, mayo, sour dough bread

The Big Cheese

$14.99

shaved beef, caramelized onions, shaved trio of cheeses

HT Sloppy Joe

$12.99

bolognese, melted fontina, caramelized onions

Italian

$14.99

hot + sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, sauteed in garlic + evoo

Monte Cristo

$12.99

roasted turkey, swiss cheese, baked ham, dipped and sauteed in butter finisged with brown sugar + cinnamon

Tonno

$13.99

tuna, argula, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, celery leaves

Nantucket

$13.99

ham, melted brie cheese, seasonal jam

HT Cuban

$13.99

sliced roasted pork tenderloin, ham, swiss cheese, spicy pepperonccini, pickled relish

Rosa's Reuben

$13.99

sliced corn beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye bread (Hot or Cold)

Cow Girl

$13.99

homemade chicken salad, argula

Union Square

$12.99

smoked turkey breast, honey ham, cole slaw, swiss cheese, russian dressing (Hot or Cold)

Gobbler

$12.99

roasted turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry, mayo, sour dough bread

Green Monster (Vegetarian)

$13.99

fresh mozzarella, argula, artichokes, eggplant zucchini, roasted red peppers, yellow squash, pesto

Cheesy Tomato

$12.99

grilled cheese (plain) or with oven roasted tomatoes & pint of tomato soup

The Don

$13.99

homemade meatballs, melted provolone cheese

77 Bow St

$14.99

rare roast beef, fontina, caramelized onions, argula, house dressing

Soprano

$13.99

proscuitto, cappicola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, house arugula, oven roasted tomoatoes, balsamic

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.99

homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, provolone

North Ender

$13.99

crispy chicken cutlet, provolone, argula, aged balsamic, sun dried tomatoes

Salads

MY Little Chick-a-Dee

$15.99

grilled marinated chicken breast, farmer's bacon, fresh homemade mozzarella, HT mixed greens, avocado, balsamic dressing

The Little Lola

$14.99

HT mixed greens, smoked turkey breast, black forest ham, smokey pancetta, swiss cheese, crumbled gorgonzola, red onions, hard boiled egg

Three Barbs

$13.99

tomato trio, bread wedges, shaved parmesan, onions, fresh basil, herbs, red wine vinaigrette

Louisburg SQ Wedge

$13.99

iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, smokey pancetta, creamy vinaigrette

Christopher Columbus

$15.99

proscuitto, cappicola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, shaved parmesan, dry-cured olives, oven roasted tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, balsamic

Farmer's Market

$14.99

fresh mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, fresh spinach, roasted eggplant, creamy goat cheese, balsamic

Green Acres

$13.99

hearts of romaine, shaved pecorino romano, croutons, creamy garlic dressing

Brian's Meat Lover

$13.99

mixed greens, marinated + grilled london broil, cranberry goat cheese, croutons, creamy balsamic

Jezebel

$18.99

mixed greens, crispy chicken cutlet, green beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted red potatoes, black cured olives, lemon + evoo

Pasta

Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti

$18.99

alfredo or garlic & oil

Chicken Parmesan & Ziti

$18.99
Meatballs & Ziti

$18.99
Famous Bolognese & Ziti

$18.99
Chicken, Pesto + Ziti

$18.99

Chicken Marsala + Ziti

$18.99

mushroom, spinach, white wine sauce

Sausage, Broccoli Rabe + Ziti

$18.99

Roasted Vegetables + Ziti

$18.99

light marinara sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Ziti

$18.99

Pizza

Hot Tomato Pie

$16.99

HT Sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged parmesan, fresh herbs

The Big Shrimp

$27.99

grilled shrimp, trio of cheese, garlic, olive oil, white or red sauce

Kendall Square

$24.99

HT sauce, marinated chicken, trio of cheeses, pesto, oven roasted tomatoes.

The Whitey

$24.99

white pie, handmade ricotta, mozzarella trio, olive oil, spinach, fresh herbs

The Islander

$24.99

trio of cheese, marinated grilled peppers, squash, zucchini, wild mushrooms, artichokes, argula

The Bomba

$26.99

HT sauce, cheese trio, sweet + hot sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers

Spicy Hawaiian

$26.99

HT sauce, cheese trio, spicy cappicola, honey ham, fresh pineapple chunks, hot cherry peppers

The Meat Lover

$26.95

Trio of cheeses, pepperoni, "Carmen's Bolognese", meatballs & fresh herbs

1 Cheese Slice

$3.99

Chicken Parm Slice

$4.25

Large Cheese

$15.99

Pizza Toppings

Mushrooms

$1.99

Peppers

$1.99

Sausage

$2.99

Meatball

$2.99

Cherry Hot Peppers

$1.99

Pepperoni

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Garlic

$1.99

Ricotta

$1.99

Spinach

$1.99

Arugula

$1.99

Pineapple

$1.99

Bacon

$2.99

Broccoli

$1.99

Onions

$1.99

Caramelized Onions

$1.99

Shrimp

$9.99

Mozzarella

$1.99

Pesto

$1.99

Zucchini

$1.99

Artichokes

$1.99

Basil

$1.99

Specials

Union Square

$9.99

Big Ragu

$9.99

2 for $7 slices Chz

$7.00

2 for $7.50 slices Chk Parm

$7.50

Soup

Hot Tomato Soup

$7.99
Zucchini Basil Soup

$7.99

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Pickle

$0.99
Garlic Forget-me-Knots

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Bevs.

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Ginger Ale

$2.59

Iced Tea

$2.39

Bottled Water

$1.99

Canned Bevs

Coke (canned)

$1.99

Ginger Ale (canned)

$1.99