Hot Tomatoes 2023
Sandwiches
Big Ragu
Hot Pastrami, dijon mustard, swiss cheese on marble rye
Tremont
smokey bacon, argula, oven roasted tomatoes, mayo, sour dough bread
The Big Cheese
shaved beef, caramelized onions, shaved trio of cheeses
HT Sloppy Joe
bolognese, melted fontina, caramelized onions
Italian
hot + sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, sauteed in garlic + evoo
Monte Cristo
roasted turkey, swiss cheese, baked ham, dipped and sauteed in butter finisged with brown sugar + cinnamon
Tonno
tuna, argula, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, celery leaves
Nantucket
ham, melted brie cheese, seasonal jam
HT Cuban
sliced roasted pork tenderloin, ham, swiss cheese, spicy pepperonccini, pickled relish
Rosa's Reuben
sliced corn beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye bread (Hot or Cold)
Cow Girl
homemade chicken salad, argula
Union Square
smoked turkey breast, honey ham, cole slaw, swiss cheese, russian dressing (Hot or Cold)
Gobbler
roasted turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry, mayo, sour dough bread
Green Monster (Vegetarian)
fresh mozzarella, argula, artichokes, eggplant zucchini, roasted red peppers, yellow squash, pesto
Cheesy Tomato
grilled cheese (plain) or with oven roasted tomatoes & pint of tomato soup
The Don
homemade meatballs, melted provolone cheese
77 Bow St
rare roast beef, fontina, caramelized onions, argula, house dressing
Soprano
proscuitto, cappicola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, house arugula, oven roasted tomoatoes, balsamic
Chicken Parm Sub
homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, provolone
North Ender
crispy chicken cutlet, provolone, argula, aged balsamic, sun dried tomatoes
Salads
MY Little Chick-a-Dee
grilled marinated chicken breast, farmer's bacon, fresh homemade mozzarella, HT mixed greens, avocado, balsamic dressing
The Little Lola
HT mixed greens, smoked turkey breast, black forest ham, smokey pancetta, swiss cheese, crumbled gorgonzola, red onions, hard boiled egg
Three Barbs
tomato trio, bread wedges, shaved parmesan, onions, fresh basil, herbs, red wine vinaigrette
Louisburg SQ Wedge
iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, smokey pancetta, creamy vinaigrette
Christopher Columbus
proscuitto, cappicola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, shaved parmesan, dry-cured olives, oven roasted tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, balsamic
Farmer's Market
fresh mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, fresh spinach, roasted eggplant, creamy goat cheese, balsamic
Green Acres
hearts of romaine, shaved pecorino romano, croutons, creamy garlic dressing
Brian's Meat Lover
mixed greens, marinated + grilled london broil, cranberry goat cheese, croutons, creamy balsamic
Jezebel
mixed greens, crispy chicken cutlet, green beans, cherry tomatoes, roasted red potatoes, black cured olives, lemon + evoo
Pasta
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti
alfredo or garlic & oil
Chicken Parmesan & Ziti
Meatballs & Ziti
Famous Bolognese & Ziti
Chicken, Pesto + Ziti
Chicken Marsala + Ziti
mushroom, spinach, white wine sauce
Sausage, Broccoli Rabe + Ziti
Roasted Vegetables + Ziti
light marinara sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Ziti
Pizza
Hot Tomato Pie
HT Sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged parmesan, fresh herbs
The Big Shrimp
grilled shrimp, trio of cheese, garlic, olive oil, white or red sauce
Kendall Square
HT sauce, marinated chicken, trio of cheeses, pesto, oven roasted tomatoes.
The Whitey
white pie, handmade ricotta, mozzarella trio, olive oil, spinach, fresh herbs
The Islander
trio of cheese, marinated grilled peppers, squash, zucchini, wild mushrooms, artichokes, argula
The Bomba
HT sauce, cheese trio, sweet + hot sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers
Spicy Hawaiian
HT sauce, cheese trio, spicy cappicola, honey ham, fresh pineapple chunks, hot cherry peppers
The Meat Lover
Trio of cheeses, pepperoni, "Carmen's Bolognese", meatballs & fresh herbs