Hot Birds E Magnolia Pickup Website
Specials
- Combo #1 - Sandwich and Fries
Our signature sandwich contains a jumbo tender dusted with our hand-crafted secret spice blend, coleslaw, brioche buns, dill pickles drizzled with Hot Bird's sauce. Comes with a side of fries and 2 oz. sauce.$12.00
- Combo #2 - Two Tenders + Fries
2 Jumbo tenders dusted with our hand-crafted secret spice blend. Comes with a side of fries and 2 oz. of Hot Bird's sauce.$13.00
- Combo #3 - 1 Sandwich + 1 Tender + Fries
Our signature sandwich with a Jumbo tender and 1 additional Jumbo tender dusted with hand-crafted secret spice blend. Sandwich contains brioche buns, coleslaw and dill pickles drizzled with Hot Bird's sauce. Comes with a side of fries and 2oz. sauce.$16.00
- Combo #4 - 2 Sandwiches + Fries
Our signature sandwich with a Jumbo tender dusted with hand-crafted secret spice blend. Sandwich contains brioche buns, coleslaw, dill pickles and Hot Bird's sauce. Comes with a side of fries and 2oz. sauce.$20.00
- 6 wings - Pick flavor
Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chilli$11.00
Sides
- Loaded Fries
Cheesy fries, topped with 2 Jumbo spiced, chopped tenders, comeback sauce and diced dill pickles$13.00
- Mac and Cheese
Creamy, cheesy authentic classic Mac & Cheese.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spiced Tender
1 Jumbo tender dusted with our hand-crafted secret spice blend. Comes with 2 oz. of Hot Bird's sauce.$6.00
- Sandwich
Our signature sandwich contains a jumbo tender dusted with our hand-crafted secret spice blend, coleslaw, brioche buns, butter pickles and Hot Bird's sauce.$9.00
- Coleslaw
Creamy coleslaw. Perfect combination of freshly shredded green and red cabbage, carrots, and green onion forming a crunchy and refreshing side that complements our sandwiches.$6.00
- Large Fries
8 oz of crinkle cut fries$5.00
- Cheese Fries
3 oz of creamy cheese sauce on top of crinkle cut fries$6.00
- Extra Hot Birds sauce (2 oz.)
Our handcrafted fresh made smoky, spicy comeback sauce made in-house with a hint of sweetness$1.00
- Extra Hot Birds sauce (5 oz.)$2.00
- 2 Packets of Honey
Kraft Honey$1.00
- 2 Small Packets of Ranch$1.00
Drinks
- Water Bottle$2.00
- Maine Root Mexicane Cola
12 oz glass bottle$3.25
- Boylan Cane Cola
12 oz glass bottle$3.00
- Boylan Sparkling Lemonade$3.00
- Boylan Ginger Ale
12 oz glass bottle$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Boylan Creme Soda
12 oz glass bottle$3.00
- Boylan Orange Soda
12oz glass bottle$3.00
- Pure Leaf Tea - Sweetened$3.00
- Boylan Root Beer$3.00
Office/Event Catering
- Small Tray (6-8)
7 Sandwiches, 5 Tenders, 5 medium Fries Default Mild Tenders, Please write Spice Levels in Notes Section when ordering.$100.00
- Medium Tray (8-12)
12 Sandwiches, 7 Tenders, 7 Medium Fries Default Mild Tenders, Please write Spice Levels in Notes Section when ordering.$150.00
- Large Tray (20-25)
20 Sandwiches, 10 Tenders, 10 Mac and Cheese, 10 Fries$300.00