S.E.A. Sesame Balls

$8.00

These light and airy dough balls are crispy puffs on the outside and partially filled with a sweetened mung bean on the inside. Topped with sesame seeds to add a flavor element to this item. This is a common dessert throughout East Asia from China to Vietnam to Thailand. The fillings change based on the cultural significance of fillings in the region. SE Asian Sesame Balls more commonly come filled with sweetened mung beans.