House 1830
Starters / Appetizers
Cha Gio
Vietnamese spring rolls made with seasoned pork, vermicelli noodles and vegetables. Also available in a vegan option. Naturally GF!
Wing Trio
A choice of 3 of the varieties below. This brings forward some of the key flavors found in Southeast Asia. o Spicy Tamarind Wing o Salt & Pepper Wing o Sticky Wing o Honey Ginger Wing
Salt and Pepper Tofu
Soups & Salads
Goi Ga
A Vietnamese-style chicken salad served with pulled chicken breast over a bed of sliced vegetables and tossed in a Vietnamese dipping sauce. This dish is typically topped with crushed peanuts that can be left off for any allergen concerns.
Nam Khao
Crispy red curry seasoned rice that is combined with cured pork, herbs, and spices. Eaten by itself or as a lettuce wrap, this Lao dish is sure to satisfy!
Entrees
Thit Kho Trung
Savory coconut water braised pork is a dish commonly found at the dinner table of SE Asian homes. The tender pork and the au jus are served over fragrant jasmine rice.
Bun Thit Nuong
A Vietnamese noodle bowl that is filled with layers of rice noodles, fresh vegetables, crispy spring rolls, and grilled pork. Served with the Vietnamese fish sauce (nuoc mam) as a perfect dressing. Also available served over rice instead of noodles.
Honey Ginger Chicken
The chicken is brined then grilled then topped with a honey ginger glaze. Served over rice with the fresh vegetable of the day.
Desserts
S.E.A. Sesame Balls
These light and airy dough balls are crispy puffs on the outside and partially filled with a sweetened mung bean on the inside. Topped with sesame seeds to add a flavor element to this item. This is a common dessert throughout East Asia from China to Vietnam to Thailand. The fillings change based on the cultural significance of fillings in the region. SE Asian Sesame Balls more commonly come filled with sweetened mung beans.