House of Henry Irish Pub
Pub Bites*
- Celtic Curds$11.70
White cheddar curds served with a side of ranch.
- Fried Pickles$10.40
- Henry's Wings$15.60
- Irish Nachos$14.30
Potato wedges loaded with beef, chicken, or bacon, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and jalapeños. Topped with sour cream and green onions.
- 1/2 Nacho$10.40
- Jalapeno Tuna Dip$14.30Out of stock
- Mo Tenders$14.30
Our take on chicken tenders!
- Mussels$15.60Out of stock
- Pretzels$10.40
- Quesadilla$13.00
- Regular Tuna Dip$13.00Out of stock
Sandwiches & Burgers*
- Belfast Heathen Burger$20.80
Half pound burger topped with fried onion tanglers, bbq sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Breakfast Burger$20.80
- Dublin Bay Burger$18.20
Half pound hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
- Corned Beef Philly$15.60
- Firecracker Burger$20.80
- Henry's Black & Blue Burger$20.80
- Lord Salisbury$20.80
- Marble Rye Reuben$16.90Out of stock
Our version of a reuben comes with mouth watering corned beef topped with saurkraut and swiss cheese.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$20.80
- St Patty's Melt$20.80
- Lamb burger$26.00Out of stock
Irish Fayre*
- Bangers and Mash$20.80
Three banger sausages served on a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with peppers and onions, and a side of peas.
- Blackened Shrimp Pasta$23.40
- Blackened Redfish$28.60
- Black & Tan Chops$19.50
- Corned Beef and Cabbage$20.80Out of stock
Hand sliced corned beef on top of red and green cabbage, served with a side of mashed potatoes and house made pub sauce
- Fish and Chips$20.80
Mahi fillets cut into portions, dipped in our beer batter, and fried to perfection. Served with tartar sauce, fries, and a lemon. wedge.
- Guinness Beef Boxty$19.50
Classic irish potato pancake made in-house and stuffed with ground beef, onions, carrots, and peas in a rich Guinness sauce. All smothered in a gorgonzola cream sauce.
- New York Strip$39.00
- Pork Schnitzel$18.20
- Shepards Pie$19.50
Soul warming irish classic. Ground lamb, irish root vegetables, in a rich gravy, topped with mashed potatoes.
Sauces*
- BBQ$1.30
- Beer Cheese$1.30
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$1.30
- Buffalo$1.30
- Caesar Dressing$1.30
- Caramel Sauce$1.30
- Chipotle Ranch$1.30
- Citrus Vinegarette$1.30
- Creole Rub$1.30
- Gorgonzola Cheese$1.30
- Gravy$1.30
- Honey Mustard$1.30
- Lemon Gorganzola$1.30
- Lemon Pepper$1.30
- Magner Habanero$1.30
- Pub Sauce$1.30
- Ranch$1.30
- Sour Cream$1.30
- Spicy Mustard$1.30
- Sweet Heat$1.30
- Horseraddish$1.30
- Tartar$1.30
- Thousand Island$1.30
- Veggies for wings$2.60