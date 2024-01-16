House of Pies Fuqua
Drinks
Coffee
Tea & Soda
Juice & Milk
Beer & Wine
Glass
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Lawnmower$6.00
- Love Street$6.00
- Hopadillo$6.00
- Mimosa Glass$6.00
- Red Sangria Glass$8.00
- White Sangria Glass$8.00
- Bellini Glass$7.00
- Frose Glass$7.00
- Matua Glass$9.00
- St. Hubert's The Stag Glass$10.00
- Cavit Glass$8.00
- Substance Glass$10.00
- Carmel Road Glass$9.00
- Trapiche Glass$7.00
- La Vielle Rose Glass$7.00
- Veuve De Paris Glass$7.00
Carafe/Bottle
- Mimosa Carafe$18.00
- Red Sangria Carafe$25.00
- White Sangria Carafe$25.00
- Bellini Carafe$21.00
- Frose Carafe$21.00
- Matua Bottle$37.00
- St. Hubert's The Stag Bottle$41.00
- Cavit Bottle$34.00
- Substance Bottle$42.00
- Carmel Road Bottle$37.00
- Trapiche Bottle$32.00
- La Vielle Rose Bottle$30.00
- Veuve De Paris Bottle$30.00
- Avissi Bottle$30.00
Food
Texas Breakfast
- Eggs Alone$8.95
2 Eggs, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Bacon & Eggs$11.95
2 Eggs, 4 Bacon Strips, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Sausage & Eggs$11.95
2 Eggs, 2 Sausage Patties, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Ham Steak & Eggs$11.95
2 Eggs, 1 Ham Steak, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Turkey Sausage & Eggs$11.95
2 Eggs, 2 Turkey Sausage Patties, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Sunshine Breakfast$11.95
2 Eggs, 4oz Peaches, 1/2 Meat Choice, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Smoked Sausage & Eggs$11.95
2 Eggs, 1 Smoked Sausage, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$12.95
2 Eggs, 8 oz Corned Beef Hash, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$13.95
2 Eggs, 4 oz Chicken Fried Steak, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs$13.95
2 Eggs, 8 oz Chicken Fried Chicken, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Pork Chops & Eggs$14.95
2 Eggs, 2 Lightly Breaded Pork Chops, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Beef Fajitas & Eggs$15.95
2 Eggs, 8 oz Fajita Meat, Onions, Bellpeppers, Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Picante, 1 Side Choice, Flour Tortillas or Bread Choice
- Ribeye Steak & Eggs$17.95
2 Eggs, 8 oz Ribeye Steak, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Chopped Steak & Eggs$12.95
2 Eggs, 8 oz Ground Beef Patty, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Chicken Breast & Eggs$13.95
2 Eggs, 8 oz Chicken Breast, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
Breakfast Favorites
- Sausage Scrambler$11.95
2 Sausage Patties, Buttermilk Biscuits, Scrambled Eggs, White Gravy, 1 Side Choice
- Huevos Rancheros$11.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Flour Tortilla, Picante, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Frijoles, 1 Side Choice, Flour Tortillas or 1 Bread Choice
- Acapulco Breakfast$11.95
2 Scrambled Eggs, Taco Meat (onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, chives), Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Frijoles, 1 Side Choice, Flour Tortillas or 1 Bread Choice
- Eggs Benedict$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Ham Steak, Hollandaise Sauce, Paprika, 1 Side Choice
- Avocado Toast$11.95
1 Sunny Side Up Egg, Herb Toast, Avocado, Tomato, Spinach, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Paprika, 1 Side Choice
- BLTEC Sandwich$11.95
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Over Hard Egg, American Cheese, White Toast, Mayonnaise, 1 Side Choice
- Quiche Florentine$11.95
Pie Shell, Spinach, Mushroom, Cheese, Eggs, 1 Side Choice
- Bagel Breakfast Sandwich$11.95
2 Eggs Omelette Style, Bagel, American Cheese, 2 Bacon Strips or 1 Sausage Patty, 1 Side Choice
- Benedict Florentine$13.95
2 Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Hollandaise Sauce, Paprika, 1 Side Choice
- Eggsadillas$11.95
2 Eggs Scrambled, O'brien Potatoes (Inside Eggs), Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Between 2 Flour Tortillas, Frijoles, Picante, Sour Cream
- Breakfast Tacos$11.95
2 Eggs Scrambled, O'brien Potatoes (Inside Eggs), Sausage or Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Stuffed in 3 Flour Tortillas, Frijoles, Picante
- Biscuits, Sausage & Gravy$7.95
2 Buttermilk Biscuits, 2 Sausage Patties, White Gravy
- Overnight Oats & Yogurt$10.95
Oats, Milk, Honey, Yogurt, Bananas, Strawberries, Cinnamon
From The Griddle
- Griddle Platter$7.95
Choice of Waffle, 4 French Toast Triangles, or 3 Pancakes. Add Eggs ($2.25). Add Meat ($3.25). Add Toppings ($2.25)
- Club Breakfast$8.95
2 Eggs, 2 French Toast Triangles, Choice of 2 Strips Bacon or 1 Sausage Patty, or Half Ham Steak
- Country Breakfast$8.95
2 Eggs, 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of 2 Strips Bacon or 1 Sausage Patty, or Half Ham Steak
- Waffle Platter$9.95
2 Eggs, 1 Belgium Waffle, Choice of 2 Strips Bacon or 1 Sausage Patty, or Half Ham Steak
- Banana Pecan Pancakes$12.95
3 Buttermilk Pancakes, Bananas, Pecan, Caramel, Powdered Sugar
- Strawberry Cream Waffle$12.95
1 Belgium Waffle, Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Glaze, Powdered Sugar
- French Toast Supreme$13.95
French Toast Filled with Cream Cheese and Strawberry Jam, Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Glaze, Powdered Sugar
- Chicken & Waffle$13.95
1 Belgium Waffle, 3 Chicken Tender Strips
- Single Waffle$7.95
1 Belgium Waffle
- Single French Toast$4.94
2 French Toast Triangles
- Single Pancake$3.95
1 Buttermilk Pancake
- Short Stack$5.95
2 Buttermilk Pancake
3 Egg Omelettes
- Cheddar Cheese Omelette$10.95
3 Egg Omelette, Cheddar Cheese, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$12.95
3 Egg Omelette, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette$12.95
3 Egg Omelette, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Sausage & Cheese Omelette$12.95
3 Egg Omelette, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Turkey Sausage & Cheese Omelette$12.95
3 Egg Omelette, Turkey Sausage, Swiss Cheese, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss Omelette$12.95
3 Egg Omelette, Spinach, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Chili & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$13.95
3 Egg Omelette, Chili, Cheddar Cheese (optional), Onions (optional), 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Denver Omelette$12.95
3 Egg Omelette, Ham, Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Acapulco Omelette$13.95
3 Egg Omelette, Taco Meat (onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, chives), Cheddar Cheese, Jack Cheese, Picante, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Texan Omelette$14.95
3 Egg Omelette, Bacon, Sausage, Jalapeno, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Hangover Omelette$12.95
3 Egg Omelette, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Picante, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
- Philly Cheesesteak Omelette$14.95
3 Egg Omeleete, Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, 1 Side Choice, 1 Bread Choice
Appetizers
- Pickle Fries$6.95
Battered Pickle Strips, Fried
- Mini Corn Dogs$6.95
Mini Corn Dogs
- Wings With A Zing$9.95
Slightly Spicy Fried Wings
- Cauliflower Wings$7.95
Battered Cauliflower Wings Fried
- Spicy Cheese Curds$7.95
Spicy Cheese Curds Fried
- Battered Onion Rings$6.95
Battered Onion Rings Fried
- Breaded Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks Fried
- Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$8.95
Creamy Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls Fried
- Pick 3 Sampler$15.95
- Shrimp Basket$8.95
Panko Crusted Shrimps Fried
- Chicken Tenders$7.95
Battered Chicken Breast Strips Fried
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.95
French Fries, Chili, Cheddar Cheese (optional), Onions (optional), Bacon Bits
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
Chicken, Jack Cheese, Onions, Between 4 Flour Tortillas, Picante, Sour Cream
- Beef Quesadilla$11.95
Beef, Jack Cheese, Onions, Between 4 Flour Tortillas, Picante, Sour Cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$12.95
Shrimp, Jack Cheese, Onions, Between 4 Flour Tortillas, Picante, Sour Cream
Soups & Salad
- Dinner Salad$3.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Red Radish, Cucumber
- Homemade Soup Cup$3.95
- Homemade Soup Bowl$5.95
- Homemade Soup XL Bowl$11.95
- Chili Cup$5.95
- Chili Bowl$7.95
- Chili XL Bowl$14.95
- Chef's Salad$12.95
Mixed Salad, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
- Taco Salad$12.95
Mixed Salad, Taco Meat, Onions, Bell Peppers, Chives, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Picante, Sour Cream, CHoice of Dressing
- Spinach & Bacon Salad$11.95
Spinach, Strawberries, Pecans, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
- Hot Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
Mixed Salad, Grilled Chicken Strips, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
- Chicken Tender Salad$12.95
Mixed Salad, Fried Chicken Tenders, Chicken Tender, Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.95
Mixed Salad, Grilled Shrimp, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
- Fajita Salad$13.95
Mixed Salad, Beef Fajita Strips, Bell Peppers, Onions, Picante, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing
- Tuna Salad Boat$11.95
Mixed Salad, Tuna Salad, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
- Chicken Salad Boat$11.95
Mixed Salad, Chicken Salad, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
- Fruit Salad$11.95
Assorted Seasonal Fruit, Choice of Sherbet, Cottage Cheese, or Yogurt
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.95
Baked Potato, Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Bacon Bits, Chives
- Chili Topped Potato$9.95
Baked Potato, Chili, Cheddar Cheese (optional), Onions (optional)
- Philly Baked Potato$10.95
Baked Potato, Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Chives
Kids Corner
- Kids Pancakes$7.95
2 Eggs, 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, Choice of 2 Strips Bacon or 1 Sausage Patty, or Half Ham Steak
- Kids French Toast$7.95
2 Eggs, 2 French Toast Triangles, Choice of 2 Strips Bacon or 1 Sausage Patty, or Half Ham Steak
- Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$7.95
American Cheese, White Toast, Pickles, French Fries
- Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$7.95
Lean Ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Sesame Seed Buns, French Fries
- Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$7.95
3 Chicken Tender Strips, French Fries
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Fries$7.95
5 Mini Corn Dogs, French Fries
- Kids Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$7.95
Spaghetti, Meat Sauce (Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Chives)
- Kids Mac 'N Cheese & Fruit Cup$7.95
Bowl Mac 'N Cheese, Fruit Cup
Lunch & Dinner Specials
- Chicken Pot Pie Dinner$15.95
Chicken Pot Pie (Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Potatoes, Heavy Cream), 1 Side Choice, Vegetable of the Day, Soup or Salad
- Grilled Chicken Breast$15.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, 1 Side Choice, Vegetable of the Day, Soup or Salad
- Teriyaki Chicken$16.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pineapples, Onions, Teriyaki Glaze, 1 Side Choice, Vegetable of the Day, Soup or Salad
- Monterey Chicken$16.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Jack Cheese, 1 Side Choice, Vegetable of the Day, Soup or Salad
- Chicken Tenders Platter$15.95
5 Chicken Tender Strips, 1 Side Choice, Vegetable of the Day, Soup or Salad
- Chopped Steak$15.95
8 oz Ground Beef Patty, Mushrooms, Onions, Brown Gravy, 1 Side Choice, Vegetable of the Day, Soup or Salad