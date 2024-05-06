House of Canes
Drinks
- The OG-Cane Sugarcane Juice$5.99
Pure, unadulterated sweetness straight from the source, for a refreshingly authentic taste.
- Coco-Cane Sugarcane Juice$7.49
Transport yourself to a tropical island with the creamy coconut goodness harmonizing with sugarcane sweetness.
- Mojito-Cane Sugarcane Juice$6.99
Cool and refreshing mint meets tangy key lime in a harmonious fusion with sugarcane, creating a Mojito-inspired masterpiece.
- Grapefruit-Cane Sugarcane Juice$6.99
Refreshingly tangy grapefruit flavor meets sugarcane sweetness, creating a zesty and invigorating drink experience.
- Passion-Cane Sugarcane Juice$7.49
Dive into tropical bliss with the exotic allure of passion fruit infused into our sugarcane elixir.
- Ginger-Cane Sugarcane Juice$6.99
Experience a fiery kick with our ginger-infused sugarcane drink, delivering a tantalizing blend of spice and sweetness.
- Strawberry Limeade-Cane Sugarcane Juice$6.99
Strawberry Ginger Lemon Sugarcane Juice
- Kumquat-Cane Sugarcane Juice$7.49
Tangy kumquat essence blended with sugarcane nectar, creating a bold and citrusy explosion of flavor.
- Razz-Cane Sugarcane Juice$6.99
Tart raspberries and zesty lemons dance together with sugarcane sweetness, creating a symphony of fruity flavors.
- Pom-Cane Sugarcane Juice$7.49
Pomegranate's tartness meets the refreshing coolness of mint, balanced by the natural sweetness of sugarcane.
- Bottled Water$2.99
Handcrafted Banh Mis
- House Steak Banh Mi$10.99
Indulge in our delectable take on the iconic Vietnamese sandwich, starring tender, thinly sliced steak marinated in a savory blend of Asian-inspired spices. Served on a toasted French baguette with crisp pickled vegetables, vibrant cilantro, zesty jalapeños, and a smear of grass-fed butter, this fusion delight promises a symphony of flavors and textures in every mouthwatering bite.
- House Pork Belly Banh Mi$9.99
Our savory twist on the classic Vietnamese sandwich features succulent slices of tender pork marinated in a blend of traditional spices, served on a crusty French baguette with crisp pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, spicy jalapeños, and grass-fed butter for a burst of flavor in every bite.
- House Meat Balls Banh Mi$9.99
Experience a fusion of flavors with our tantalizing rendition of the classic Vietnamese sandwich. Featuring homemade pork meatballs infused with aromatic herbs and spices, nestled within a crusty French baguette. Topped with tangy pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, spicy jalapeños, and grass-fed butter, this mouthwatering creation delivers a harmonious balance of savory and zesty notes that will leave your taste buds craving for more.
- House Chicken Banh Mi$9.99
Experience a delightful twist on the beloved Vietnamese sandwich with our tender, marinated chicken nestled in a toasted French baguette. This sandwich boasts layers of flavor harmonized with crisp pickled vegetables, fragrant cilantro, spicy jalapeños, and grass-fed butter. Every bite is a symphony of savory, tangy, and creamy notes that will leave your taste buds craving more.
- House Heo Quay Banh Mi$9.99
Experience a taste of Vietnam with our tantalizing twist on the classic Banh mi. Featuring tender slices of xa xiu pork, marinated in a sweet and savory blend of Vietnamese spices, nestled in a crusty French baguette. Topped with crisp pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, and fiery jalapeños for a burst of flavor.