FRIED FIVE CHEESE TRUFFLE MAC

$15.00

FIVE CHEESE TRUFFLE MAC BALL Crispy bread crumb coated macaroni & cheese balls, deep fried till golden brown. Drizzled with white truffle oil and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of creamy marinara sauce. FRIED BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE Crispy bread crumb coated buffalo macaroni & cheese balls, deep fried till golden brown. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese & served with a side of blue cheese.