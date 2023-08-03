How You Brewin' - Pompano Beach 3435 Pier Street
DRINKS
Hot Drinks
Fresh Coffee
Coffee will be self serve when you arrive.
Cafe Latte
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Espresso
Cortado
Hot Choc or Steamer
Cafe Au Lait
Box Hot Coffee
Convenient Box Coffee- 96oz. Coffee should be served within 90 minutes of pickup. Please choose condiments if needed to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.
Cold Drinks
Iced Latte
Cold Brew
Nitro Cold Brew
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Espresso\ Americano
Nitro White Special
Our signature Nitro cold brew served over ice. Includes one shot of espresso sweetened with a pump of white chocolate and a splash of oat milk.
Box Iced Coffee
Convenient Box Iced Coffee- 96oz. Please use within 90 minutes of pickup or keep refrigerated. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.
Box Iced Tea
Convenient Box Iced Tea- 96oz. Should be served within 90 minutes of pickup or kept refrigerated. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.
Box Cold Brew
Convenient Box Cold Brew- 96oz. Please keep refrigerated or serve within 90 minutes of pickup. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.
Coffee Frappe
Bottled Drinks
Mocktails
FOOD
Breakfast
Bagel
Please choose bagel choice and toasted or not toasted. Then spread of choice or no spread.
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of bagel or English muffin with bacon or sausage, egg and american cheese.
Healthy Start
Start the day off right. Egg whites, spinach, and cheddar on a 7 grain roll.
Sunrise Bowl
Steel cut oatmeal blended with dried cranberries. Topped with sliced pear, walnuts, and drizzled with maple syrup.
Banana Berry Bowl
Steel cut oatmeal, sliced banana, blueberries, walnuts.
Sunrise Avocado Toast
avocado, cheddar, bacon, poached egg. Wheat sourdough toast.
Pier Street Avocado Toast
avocado, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, field greens, balsamic glaze.
Summer Harvest Toast
Goat cheese mixture with Peach preserves, blueberries, walnuts, drizzled with honey.
Sandwiches
Turkey BLT
with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on multigrain toast.
The Veggie
avocado, romaine, tomato, cucumber, & hummus on a whole wheat wrap
Turkey Asiago
with asiago cheese, cranberry mayo, & romaine on multigrain toast
The Balboa
salami, ham, provolone, lettuce & tomato, basil mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Chicken Pesto
with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and pesto on a ciabatta roll.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
house made with lettuce and tomato on a 7 grain roll. (Contains almonds).
Cali Chicken Flatbread
braised chicken with cheddar cheese, bacon, baby spinach and ranch dressing toasted through on a ciabatta roll.
Salads
Pastries
Sharables
Desserts
Packaged
Grapes/ Cheese Cup
Hard Boiled Egg 2pack
Watermelon & Berries Fruit Cup
Currently strawberries and blueberries.
Ranch And Veggie Cup
StroopWaffle
Yogurt/ Jam Granola Parfait
Non Fat Greek Yogurt with Berry Jam and Chia
Chia Pudding Blueberry Cup
Chia Pudding made with Non Fat Greek Yogurt and Almond Milk, topped with blueberries and honey