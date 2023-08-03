DRINKS

Hot Drinks

All cream and sugar, etc. can be added by you at pickup. Drinks will be made as close as possible to arrival time.
Fresh Coffee

$2.80+

Coffee will be self serve when you arrive.

Cafe Latte

$3.70+
Cappuccino

$3.70+
Chai Latte

$4.90+
Espresso

$2.25+
Cortado

$3.50
Hot Choc or Steamer

$3.00+
Cafe Au Lait

$3.10+
Box Hot Coffee

$22.50

Convenient Box Coffee- 96oz. Coffee should be served within 90 minutes of pickup. Please choose condiments if needed to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.

Cold Drinks

All cream and sugar, etc. can be added by you at pickup. Drinks will be made as close as possible to arrival time.
Iced Latte

$4.50+
Cold Brew

$4.00+
Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+
Iced Chai Latte

$5.90+
Iced Espresso\ Americano

$4.00
Nitro White Special

$4.70+

Our signature Nitro cold brew served over ice. Includes one shot of espresso sweetened with a pump of white chocolate and a splash of oat milk.

Box Iced Coffee

$23.50

Convenient Box Iced Coffee- 96oz. Please use within 90 minutes of pickup or keep refrigerated. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.

Box Iced Tea

$23.50

Convenient Box Iced Tea- 96oz. Should be served within 90 minutes of pickup or kept refrigerated. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.

Box Cold Brew

$26.00

Convenient Box Cold Brew- 96oz. Please keep refrigerated or serve within 90 minutes of pickup. Please choose condiments if needed and use special request box to specify sugars, cups etc. if necessary.

Coffee Frappe

$5.60+

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50
Bottled Water

$2.75
Jocko Energy Drink

$3.75
Natalies Orange Juice

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Mocktails

Always Sunny in Pompano

$4.69

Nitro shaken with coconut, orange float.

Pier Street Lemonade

$4.69

Lemonade, apple and cucumber, with a splash of cranberry.

Cold Brew Refresher

$4.69

Our house made cold brew, pineapple, coconut, oat milk.

Hibiscus Berry Spritzer

$4.69

Hibiscus tea, splash of berry.

FOOD

Breakfast

Bagel

$1.65

Please choose bagel choice and toasted or not toasted. Then spread of choice or no spread.

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.90

Your choice of bagel or English muffin with bacon or sausage, egg and american cheese.

Healthy Start

$6.90

Start the day off right. Egg whites, spinach, and cheddar on a 7 grain roll.

Sunrise Bowl

$8.50

Steel cut oatmeal blended with dried cranberries. Topped with sliced pear, walnuts, and drizzled with maple syrup.

Banana Berry Bowl

$8.50

Steel cut oatmeal, sliced banana, blueberries, walnuts.

Sunrise Avocado Toast

$13.90

avocado, cheddar, bacon, poached egg. Wheat sourdough toast.

Pier Street Avocado Toast

$13.90

avocado, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, field greens, balsamic glaze.

Summer Harvest Toast

$11.90

Goat cheese mixture with Peach preserves, blueberries, walnuts, drizzled with honey.

Sandwiches

Turkey BLT

$14.90

with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on multigrain toast.

The Veggie

$13.90

avocado, romaine, tomato, cucumber, & hummus on a whole wheat wrap

Turkey Asiago

$13.90

with asiago cheese, cranberry mayo, & romaine on multigrain toast

The Balboa

$15.90

salami, ham, provolone, lettuce & tomato, basil mayo on a ciabatta roll.

Chicken Pesto

$15.90

with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and pesto on a ciabatta roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.90

house made with lettuce and tomato on a 7 grain roll. (Contains almonds).

Cali Chicken Flatbread

$12.90

braised chicken with cheddar cheese, bacon, baby spinach and ranch dressing toasted through on a ciabatta roll.

Salads

House Salad

$16.50

Field greens, chicken, cucumber, feta, craisins, walnuts, tossed with balsamic vinaigrette. Served with small slice focaccia.

Cobb Salad

$17.50

Romaine, turkey breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, cucumber, tomato, tossed with ranch dressing. Served with small slice focaccia.

Pastries

Muffin

$3.75
Raspberry Lemon Scone

$4.75
Crumb Cake

$3.00
Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock
Waffle

$3.25
Chocolate Croissant

$4.50
Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.50

Vegan Banana Coconut Bread

$5.00

Guava & Cheese Hand Pie

$5.25
GF Dark Chocolate Pecan Brownie

GF Dark Chocolate Pecan Brownie

$6.50

Vegan Oatmeal Breakfast Cookie

$4.75

Sharables

Veggie Pita Platter

$13.95

with hummus, feta, and veggies.

Soft Pretzel Platter

$7.95

3 Bavarian soft pretzel sticks fresh baked with both sweet chocolate espresso frosting and savory honey mustard dips.

Desserts

Dark Chocolate Truffle Cake (GF)

$7.95Out of stock
Tiramisu Cup

$5.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Carrot Cake Vegan

$7.95

Coffee Cream Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Packaged

Grapes/ Cheese Cup

$4.75
Hard Boiled Egg 2pack

$3.90
Watermelon & Berries Fruit Cup

$6.50

Currently strawberries and blueberries.

Ranch And Veggie Cup

$6.50Out of stock

StroopWaffle

$3.75
Yogurt/ Jam Granola Parfait

$6.50

Non Fat Greek Yogurt with Berry Jam and Chia

Chia Pudding Blueberry Cup

$6.50

Chia Pudding made with Non Fat Greek Yogurt and Almond Milk, topped with blueberries and honey

RETAIL

Coffee Beans

12oz Bag

$16.00
2 oz Bag

$3.50

The perfect potful. Freshly ground for automatic drip. Serves 8-12 cups.

K Cups (12pack)

$15.00