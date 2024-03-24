Howdy Child 312 PEARL PKWY BLDG 6
Featured Items
- Shells n' Cheese$6.00
Our creamy housemade cheese sauce with pasta shells and a dash of sweet paprika
- Chopped Brisket$12.00
our oak-smoked chopped brisket with house pickled cucumber, pickled peppers, thinly sliced red onion and dijonaisse - on naturally fermented local sourdough
BBQ Menu
BBQ Plate Combo
- BBQ Plate Combo (Single)$14.00
1/3lb Brisket, Pastrami, Turkey or Wagyu Beef Sausage 1 Side (Shells n' Cheese, Beans, Salad or Local Pickled Veggies) Bread, Pickled Cucumbers, Red Onion, Sauce
- BBQ Plate Combo (Double)$26.00
1/3lb Brisket or Pastrami 1/4lb Wagyu Beef Sausage or Turkey 2 Sides (Shells n' Cheese, Beans, Salad or Local Pickled Veggies) Housemade Pickled Cucumbers & Red Onion 2 Slices Potato Bread 2oz BBQ Sauce 1oz SpiceGirl Chili Crisp!
BBQ by Weight
- Brisket$30.00
All-natural prime angus brisket smoked in the central Texas style using post-oak on an offset smoker, seasoned with salt and pepper only
- Pastrami Brisket$32.00
All-natural prime angus brisket, brined for 7 days, seasoned with coriander and black pepper, and oak-smoked in the central Texas style
- Wagyu Beef Sausage$24.00
Our oak-smoked wagyu beef sausage is made from an assortment of cuts from our butcher shop, including trim from bavette, tenderloin, ribeye, and chuck sourced from local humanely raised cattle
- Turkey Breast$24.00Out of stock
Sides
- BBQ Pinto Beans$4.00
pinto beans cooked from scratch with warm spices - a hint of sweet, but balanced and savory
- Local Pickled Veggies$4.00
seasonal local mix pickle! we love supporting local farmers and are working on our own 5000 square ft. plot, just 5 minutes from the Pearl
- Local Farm Side Salad$6.00
local lettuces with assorted local vegetables, fresh dill, thinly sliced red onion and your choice of red wine vinaigrette or buttermilk ranch
Deli Menu
Sandwiches
- Half Classic Pastrami$12.00
1/4lb of our hand-carved pastrami brisket with yellow mustard and swiss cheese, on naturally fermented local sourdough
- Whole Classic Pastrami$19.00
1/2lb of our hand-carved pastrami brisket with yellow mustard and swiss cheese, on naturally fermented local sourdough
- Half Pastrami Reuben$10.00
1/6lb of our hand-carved pastrami brisket with housemade purple sauerkraut, swiss cheese and horseradish remoulade - on naturally fermented local sourdough
- Whole Pastrami Reuben$15.00
1/3lb of our hand-carved pastrami brisket with housemade purple sauerkraut, swiss cheese and horseradish remoulade - on naturally fermented local sourdough
- Smoked Turkey Avocado$12.00Out of stock
freshly sliced smoked turkey and avocado with thinly sliced red onion, local lettuces, swiss cheese and dijonaisse - on naturally fermented local sourdough
- Smoked Chicken Salad$12.00
our famous smoked chicken salad with fresh dill, thinly sliced red onion and local lettuces - on naturally fermented local sourdough - pro tip: buy it by the pint to-go!
- Olive Pesto$14.00
our housemade ham and smoked turkey with olive tapenade, basil pesto, jalapeno cream cheese, pickled peppers and swiss cheese - on naturally fermented local sourdough
- Veggie$11.00
seasonal local veggies with jalapeno cream cheese, olive tapenade, avocado, thinly sliced red onion, pickled peppers and local lettuces - on naturally fermented local sourdough
Salad
Sides
- Local Farm Side Salad$4.00Out of stock
local lettuces with assorted local vegetables, fresh dill, thinly sliced red onion and your choice of red wine vinaigrette or buttermilk ranch
- Kettle Chips$2.75
Zapp's Voodoo (for now! coming soon we will be offering our own recipe)
- Fries (Fried in Beef Tallow)$5.00
shoestring french fries fried in beef tallow rendered from brisket trimmings
