Howdy Homemade - Shreveport
Scooped Ice Cream
Scooped Ice Cream (Group)
Wholesale
2-Scoop Orders
Case (8/16 oz.)
Retail
Art (AR)
10x8 Canvas Prints
11x14 Canvas Prints
11X8 Canvas Prints
12x12 Canvas Prints
Art Print 12x18
12x8 Canvas Prints
15X8 Canvas Prints
22X8 Canvas Prints
24x20 Canvas Prints
24x9 Canvas Prints
5x7 Canvas Prints
8x10 Canvas Prints
8x8 Canvas Prints
9X11 Canvas Prints
9x12 Art Print
9x8 Canvas Prints
Tumbler 24-oz Cup
Angel Cards w/Tin Gift Box
Angel Of The Month-April
Angel Of The Month-August
Angel Of The Month-December
Angel Of The Month-February
Angel Of The Month-July
Angel Of The Month-June
Angel Of The Month-March
Angel Of The Month-May
Angel Of The Month-November
Angel Of The Month-October
Angel Of The Month-September
Angel Of The Month-January
Angel On PV Tile 5x5
Angel Wings on PV Tile
Angel Painting On Canvas
Ornament, Ball
Wine Bottle Santa
Bracelet w/Charm Angel Wings
Bracelet w/Charm Tiger
Candy Jars w/Ornaments
Candy Jars w/Snowman
Canvas Print-Blue Lamb
Canvas Print-Pink Lamb
Art Note Cards
Christmas Note Cards Set of 12
Christmas Ornament -Tiger
Christmas Ornament -Angel Wings
Christmas Wreath
Clear Frame W/Tiger Insert
Coaster Marble - Tiger
Coaster Marble -Lauren Flowers
Coaster Marble -Angel Wings
Coasters- Set of 4
Glass Cutting Board
Giraffe on PVC Tinle
Grocery Tote Bag
ART CALENDAR 2023
ART CALENDAR 2024
Inserts Print For Acrylic Tray
Journal w/Hard Cover-AngelWings
Journal w/ Hard Cover-Fish
Journal w/ Hard Cover-Red Bird
Journal w/ Hard Cover-Tiger
Key Ring & Bottle Opener-Tiger
La Crab w/Oyster on PVC Tile
La Crab w/Tabasco Print on PVC
Letter Opener w/Angel Wings
Letter Opener w/Lauren Flowers
Lg Note Pad
Marble Wine Bottle Stopper
Napkins Pack of 50
Notepad
Owl on PVC Tile
Painted Wine Glass
Painting 5x4
Painting Oringinal 9x12
Painting Orginal 10x10
Painting Original 12x16
Painting Original 14x18
Painting Original 16x20
Painting Original 18x24
Painting Original 20x24
Painting Original 24x30
Painting 24x36
Painting Original 30x40
Painting Original 6x6
Painting Original 8x10
Painting Standing 12x12
Painting Standing 18x24
Painting Standing 8x8
Painting Standing 9x12
Painting Standing 10x10
Painting Original 4X12
Painting Original 8x24
Painting Original 12x12
Painting Standing 8x24
Painting Standing 12x24
Painting Standing 4x 4
Painting Standing 6x6
Painting Standing 18x18
Painting Original 11x14
Painting Orainginal 20x20
Painting Original 30x30
Painting Original 8x8
Paperweight w/Angel Wings
Paperweight w/Lauren Flowers
Prayer Verse Frame
Print 4x6
Rabbit on PVC Tile
Red Bird On PV Tile
Shopping List Pad
Silver Frame w/Angel Wings
Silver Frame w/Blue Lamb
Silver Frame w/Lauren Flowers
Silver Frame w/Pink Lamb
Silver Frame w/Tiger
Tiger on PV Tile
Tile Print-Blue Lamb
Tile Print-Pink Lamb
Tea Towel Printed
Tray-Clear Acrylic W/Inserts
Watering Can
Wedding Cake on PVC Tile
Wine Bag w/Art Work
Ceramics (CE)
Ball Painted Ornament Large
Ball Painted Ornament Small
Blossoming Bunny Plate
Gumbo Bowl
Stacking Bowl
Ceramic business card holder
Cake Stand-All Designs
Ceramic Bowl- $9
Ceramic Bowl- Large $45
Ceramic Bowl- Medium $30
Ceramic Bowl- Small $9
Ceramic Bowl-Extra Small
Ceramic Cross Jewelry Box
Ceramic Cross Sm Jewelry Box
Ceramic Football Helmet
Ceramic Garden Snail
Ceramic Halloween Lantern
Ceramic Hanging Plate
Ceramic Homegrown Planter Sauce
Ceramic Large Crab Plate
Ceramic Large Egg Plate
Ceramic Lg Planter w/Stand
Ceramic Plate-Medium Plate
Ceramic Plate- Salad $18.50
Ceramic Plate-Small Plate
Ceramic Plate-Dinner $24.50
Ceramic Plater- Ex Large
Ceramic Plater- Large
Ceramic Plater- Large w/Handles
Ceramic Plater- Medium $35.50
Ceramic Plater-Designs $15.50
Ceramic Platter-Dinner Plate
Ceramic Plater- Designs $22.50
Ceramic Plater- w/ Roses
Ceramic Pot w/H.A. Stamp
Ceramic Pumpkin Dish
Ceramic Pumpkin- Sm Color/Strip
Ceramic Pumpkin- Sm White/Gold
Ceramic Pumpkin- Large
Santa Cup
Ceramic Skull
Ceramic Sloth Hanging Planter
Ceramic Small Egg Plate
Ceramic Small Plate/ All Design
Ceramic Soup Bowl
Ceramic Steaks Spice/Vegetable
Ceramic Tile 6x6 Painted
Ceramic Truck w/Tree
Large Truck, Ceramic
Small Truck, Ceramic
Ceramic Plater-Designs $20.50
Ceramic Plater-Designs $25.50
Ceramic Plater-Designs $18.50
Business Card Holder
Cup,Holy Angels Logo w/Wings Ph
Coffee Cup,Holy Angels Logo,Ex
Coffee Cup, Holy Angels Logo,
Coffee MUG JCM
Cookie Jar All Kinds
Cross Blessing Bowl, Large
Cross Blessing Bowl, Small
Cross w/ Buttons Lg
Cross w/ Rose,White Pottery Lg
Dog Bowl-Hungry/Thirsty
Dog Bowl-Medium
Faceted 10" Christmas Tree
Faceted 7" Christmas Tree
Faith Collection-Large Bowl
Buddy Bites Dog Cookie Jar
Faith Collection- Chip/Dip
Faith Collection- Plater
Gold Fish Dish
Good Host Tray
Ice Cream Cup
Little Fish Dish
Ornament w/A.Wings;Cross;Shell
Angel Ornament
Angel Ornament w/ Wings
Ornament-Angel Wing
Ornament, Christmas Tree, Potte
Ornament- Heart,Angel,Ect
Ornament,Christmas,Ect.,Acrylic
Oyster Shell Ornament
Peaceful Planter
Water Pitcher
Pottery Cross/W Rose&House Ble
Pottery, Leaf with Design
Pottery, Dish w/Rose, Small
Pottery, Dish, Cross w/Rose,Ect
Pottery, Dish,Cross w/Rose,Ect
Blessing Bowl In All Colors
Pottery, Free Form, Bowl Medium
Pottery,Free Form Bowl,Ex Small
Heart Design, Pottery Bowl,Lg
Heart Design, Pottery Bowl, Sm
Pottery, Free Form, Leaf Large
Pottery Free Form $10.00
Pottery,Free From, Rose/Flower
Pottery Free Form $50
Pottery Free Form $45
Pottery, Free Form, Unique -Sm
Pottery Free From $75
Pottery, Free From,Bowl
PotteryFree From- Angel
Pottery, Free From
Pottery, Free From, Bowl Med
Pottery Free From I-Pad Holder
Pottery, Free From, Leaf Small
Pottery Free From-LSU State;Ect
Pottery Free From-LSU,Saint,Ect
Pottery Free From- Mask
Pottery,Phone Holder,Small
Pottery,Free From,Phone Holder
Pottery Free From- Rabbit; Ect.
Pottery Free From $15
Pottery Free Form $25
Pottery, Free From,Plate
Pottery Free Form $40
Pottery Free Form $45
Pottery Free Form $55
Pottery Free Form $60
Pottery Free Form $65
Pottery Free Form $70
Pottery Free Form $80
Pottery Free Form $85
Pottery Free Form $90
Pottery Free From $95
Pottery Free Form $100
Pottery Free Form $25
Pottery Free Form $35
Pottery Free Form $75
Pottery Free Form $20
Pottery Free Form $18.50
Pottery, Prayer Pocket
Pottery, Cross w/Rose, Dish w/R
Cross/Rose,House Blessing-Lg
Ruffle Dish w/ Stand
Statue- Angel w/Wreath
Egg Tray
Ornament, Angel w/Logo
Ornament, Cross w/HA Logo
Ornament, Pottery Angel Wing
Ornament,Bird,Fleur-de-lis,Ect.
Ornament, Pottery Birdhouse
Ornament-Angel
Christmas Tree 3x5.5
Turtle/Dolphin Bowl
Bud Vase Linwood
Vase For Most Infuentail Woman
Ceramic Vase $25.50
Ceramic, Bud Vase
Ceramic, Bud Vase, Dimond Shape
Ceramic, Bud Vase, Organic Vase
Ceramic, Bud Vase,Schuyler Vase
Ceramic, Bud Vase,Teardrop Vase
Ceramic, Bud Vase,Textured Vase
Elegant Vase
Juliana Vase
Large Vase
Tall Large Vase
Vase- Linwood $10.50
Ceremic Vase $15.50
Narrow Medium Vase
Narrow Small Vase
Vase Sprial Texture
Vase-Bisque Imports
Vase- Bisque $10.50
X-Small Vase $5
Water Bucket Ceramic
Windchime
Corporate Coffee
Crafts
Charger
Coasters Set of 4
Mini Canvas w/ Easel
Shell Napkin Rings Set of 4
Wooden Angel W/Shell Ex Larg
Wooden Block Angel Ex Larg
Wooden Block Angel Large
Wooden Block Angel Medium
Wooden Block Angel Small
Wooden Block Angel w/Pearls Sm
Wooden Angel Wing Cross Medium
Wooden Angel Wing Cross Ex Larg
Wooden Block Angel Wing Large
Wooden Block Angel Wings
Wooden Block Breast Cancer Lg
Wooden Block Breast Cancer Ex L
Wooden Block Bunny Ex Large
Wooden Block Camel/Sheep Sm
Wooden Block Christmas Tr Ex La
Wooden Block Christmas Tree Sm
Wooden Block Cross w/Lamb Lg
Wooden Block Cross w/Lamb Med
Wooden Block Crown Large
Wooden Block Deer Old Dad Small
Wood Block Different Design Ex
Wooden Block Dogwood Small
Wooden Block Egg Small
Wooden Block Flower Ex Larg
Wooden Block Fluerdelis Ex Larg
Wooden Block Fluerdelis Sm
Wooden Block Gabriel Angel Sm
Wooden Block Holiday,Ect Ex Lg
Wooden Block Holiday,Ect Lg
Wooden Block Holiday,Ect Small
Wooden Block Initial Small
Wooden Block Manger Ex Larg
Wooden Block Manger Large
Wooden Block Manger Small
Wooden Block Mask Large
Wooden Block Misc. Ex Large
Wooden Block Misc. Large
Wooden Block Misc. Small
Wooden Block Pearl Cross Large
Wooden Block Pearl Cross Small
Wooden Block Saint Small
Wooden Block Saints Chaple ExLg
Wooden Block Shell Cross Ex Lg
Wooden Block Shell Cross Large
Wooden Block Shell Cross Small
Wooden Block Shepard Small
Wooden Block Sheperd Large
Wooden Block Three Wise Men
Wooden Block Bunny Large
Wooden Block Chaple Large
Wooden Block Cross Large
Wooden Block Cross Medium
Wooden Block Cross Small
Wooden Block Cross Ex Large
Wooden Block Hart Small
Ex Lg Angel w/Pearls
Block-Flowers/Blue Vase Ex Lg
Block-Flowers/Blue Vase Lg
Wooden Cross w/3 Layer Crosses
Wooden Cutting Board Handmade
Wooden Decorative Riser
Wooden Spoon Handmade-Small
Wooden Spoon Handmade-Large
Wooden Spoon Handmade-Medium
Wooden Spoon Handmade-Small
Wooden Spreader Handmade
Wooden Spreader Handmade
Culinary (CU)
Lasagna-Large
Lasagna-Medium
Lasagna-Small
Biscotti Bag of 5
Buddy Bites
Buddy Bites 4 pkg
Cookies by the Dozen
Cookie Any Flavor
Mini Cookie by the Dozen
Holy Rhino Coffee 1lb Bag
Holy Rhino-3oz Bag
Coffee By The Cup
Holy Rhino Coffee by the Carafe
Gift Shop
12in S-Hook w/1in Opening
12in S-Hook w/1in Opening
14x11 Canvas Prints
17" Christmas Tree Print
Tote w/Handle
30" Christmas Tree Print
Garden Sign
42in Hummingbird Hook
S-Hook
60-90in Adjustable Crane Single
6in S-Hook w/1in Opening
American Flags Matmate
Angel Wing on PVC Tile
Angel RunTrucker Hat
Balloon All Colors
Mylar Balloon
Basket Bamboo Round/w Hndle
Basket Bamboo Tray-White Large
Basket Bamboo Tray-White Med
Basket Bamboo Tray-White Small
Basket- Oval Metal Frame
Basket- Oval Wooden Handle
Basket- Oval Brown 15x11.5x3.75
Basket- Rectangle 12x8.75x3.75
Basket- Rectangle 15x11x3.75
Basket- White Tin
Topiary Bird Planter
Bird Feed Scoop
414-Black Oil 20lbs
Bloom w/Grace Birdhouse
Body Armor Sports Drink
Body Armor Sports Drink
Book- History of The Sisters
Anne Wilson-Paradise Found Bk
Butterfly Feeder/Nectar Combo
Frame-Acrylic 5X7
Watering Can 14.5"
Candle,Hazelnut 12oz
Candle,Hazelnut 24oz
Celebration Garden Flag
Ceramics Fish Platter
409-Classic Blend-20lb
Classic Hummingbird Feeder
Collapsible Bucket- 10 liter
Foam Cups 16oz Set of 10
Crawfish Tray
Crossland Vacuum Mug 20oz Spiri
Birdhouse- Double Cylinder
Dry-Mesh Polo Ladies Spirit
Dry-Mesh Polo-Mens Spirit
Dunkin Ice Coffee
Dunkin Ice Coffee
Elite Cap-Embroidered Spirit
Farmhouse Bee Home
Finch Birdhouse Lg
Finch Birdhous- Med
Folding Chair w/Carry Bag Spiri
Fontanini Narivity Set
Forest House Felt Bird House
Garden Flag
Garden Stake
Gather Friends Bird Bath
Gift Wrap-Coffee/2 Cups
Gold Peak Flavored Tea
Gold Peak Flavored Tea
Grab & Go Gifts $24
Grab & Go Gifts $15
Grab & Go Gifts $18.50
Grab & Go Gifts $12
Grab & Go Gifts $20
Hot Pepper Delight Suet
Koozie All Designs
Helium for Balloon
Herb Metal Stakes
Holy Angels Water Bottle
Holy Angels Ink Pen
Holy Angels Magent
Holy Angels Logo Cap
Holy Angels-Cap w/Wings On Back
Holy Angels Fleece Headbans
Holy Angels Beanie
Holy Angels-Lunch Cooler Bag
Fall Leaf Bundle
Leisure Duffel Bag Spirit
Stand-Metal
Magical Mushrooms-Large
Magical Mushrooms-Medium
Magical Mushrooms-Small
Metal Wall Flower
Cage Display
403-Patio Blend 20Lbs
424-PatioLow Millet Blend-20Lbs
Peace Garden Bird House
Tin Riser
Plaque w/Bunnies
Plaque Mom's Garden w/Birds
Clay Pot 4.25"
Clay Pot 5"
Clay Pot 6"
Clay Pot- Azalea 6"
Clay Pot 6.5"
Clay Pot 8"
Pot- Red Tin 6.75"
Predator Proof Birdhouse
PremiumBlackOil Sunflower 20lbs
Spirit Tote Bag w/zipper
Pumpkin- Small
Pumpkin- Fall
Quick Fill Seed Scoop
Rake Wall Hook
Inversion Umbrella 48" Spirit
Vacuum Wine Tumbler 10oz Spirit
Reusable K-Cup 2.0
Rose Style Copper Marker-1 Stak
Rose Style Copper Markers-Pk 25
400-Safflower 20lb
Scalloped Tin Garden Sign
412-Shelled Peanuts
Silk Flowers All Kinds
Silk Flowers Bouquet
Silk Flowers Bouquet
SongBird Suet Plugs Fruit/Nut
Stand- Standing
Stopper For Hummingbird Feeder
Sunflower Checks Welcome Garden
402-Sunflower Chip-20Lbs
Swiss Chalet Bird House
Vase 8x8
Art Print 8x10
Water Bottle 25oz
White Birdhouse
417-White Millet Blend-20Lbs
Wooden Cutting Board-Custom
Fall Wreath
Wren Birdhouse
Wrought Iron Flag Stand
H.A. Spirit T-Shirt
New Angel Run T-Shirt-2023
Old Angel Run T-Shirt
Shipping Charges
Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec Small
Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec 2XL
Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec 3XL
Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec Large
Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec XL Lar
Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec Medium
Ladies All-Condition Jacket-2XL
Ladies All-Condition Jacket-3XL
Ladies All-Condition Jacket-4XL
Ladies All-Condition Jacket-LG
Ladies All-Condition Jacket-XL
Ladies Black Fleece Vest-Small
Ladies Black Fleece Vest-2XL
Ladies Black Fleece Vest-3XL
Ladies Black Fleece Vest-Large
Ladies Black Fleece Vest-Medium
Ladies Black Fleece Vest-XL
Ladies Fleece Jacket-2XL
Ladies Fleece Jacket-3XL
Ladies Fleece Jacket-4XL
Ladies Fleece Jacket-Large
Ladies Fleece Jacket-Medium
Ladies Fleece Jacket-Small
Ladies Fleece Jacket-XL
Ladies Button Cardigan-Med
Ladies Button Cardigan-Lg
Ladies Button Cardigan-XL
Ladies Button Cardigan- 2XL
Ladies Button Cardigan- 3XL
Ladies Button Cardigan- 4XL
Lightweight Jacket-Mens Spirit
Lightweight Jacket-Ladies Spiri
Mens All-Condition Jacket-2XL
Mens All-Condition Jacket-3XL
Mens All-Condition Jacket-4XL
Mens All-Condition Jacket-XL
Mens Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover4XL
Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover
Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover3XL
Mens Fleece Jacket-XL
Mens Fleece Jacket-2XL
Mens Fleece Jacket-3XL
Mens Fleece Jacket-4XL
Mens Fleece Jacket-Large
Mens Fleece Jacket-Medium
Mens Fleece Vest-2XL
Mens Fleece Vest-3XL
Mens Fleece Vest-4XL
Mens Fleece Vest-Large
Mens Fleece Vest-Medium
Mens Fleece Vest-XL
Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover-M
Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover-L
Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover-XL
Horticulture (HR)
Life Is Grand Pots St/6
Tc Wht Low Pot w Saucr Moss Sm
Tc Wht Pot w Saucer Moss Lg
Tc Wht Pot w Saucer Moss Sm.
Tc Wht Oval Pot w Saucer Moss
Red Tin 4 1/4"
Peace Plant 6"
Salvia 6"
Shamrock 6"
Violet-Assorted
Golden Trumpet
Bb Splash Pots St/3 Lg
Bb Splash Pots St/3 Med
Vintage Garden Cloches St/2 Sm
Anthurium Plant
Azalea In Clay Pot
Azalea Pot 4.3
Azalea Pot 6.7
Azalea Pot 8.3
Lucky Bamboo
Begonia Hanging Basket
Begonia $24.50
Begonia $22
BIRD BATH 19.7" GREEN
Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Lg
Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Med
Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Me
Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Sm
Boston Fern
Bromeliad 4" In Pot
Bromeliad 6"
Cactus- Assorted
Cactus- Assorted Garden
Cactus- Assorted Garden Small
Christmas Cactus
Caladium In Ex Large Pot
Caladium In Large Pot
Caladium In Small Pot
Calla Lily In Pot
Santa Fe Pots St/6 Blue
Sant Fe Pots St/6 Sand/White
Daylily Bulb
Deffenbachia
Deffenbachia, Dumb Cane
Weathered Garden Olive Jar 8.25
DJ236 Weathered Garden Olive Jar 8.25"
Weathered Garden Pot 7"
DJ239 Weathered Garden Pot 7"
Autumn Fern
EA-00024-6 Autumn Fern 6"
Rabbit Foot Fern
EA-18982-6 Rabbit Foot Fern
Staghorn Fern
EA-19164-6 Staghorn Fern
Loopy Pots St/3 White Lg
EN153WH Loopy Pots St/3 White Lg
Loopy Pots St/3 White Med
EN153WH Loopy Pots St/3 White Med
Loopy Pots St/3 White Sm
EN153WH Loopy Pots St/3 White Sm
Dixon Pots St/2 Sm
EN157 Dixon Pots St/2 Sm
Ferme Gourds
FD207 Ferme Gourds St/3
Fluffy Ruffle Fern
Fern, Fluffy Ruffle
Ferns- Assorted In Clay Pot
Ferns - Assorted In Clay Pot
Bb Dynasty Flower Pots St/3 Sm
FG219 Bb Dynasty Flower Pots St/3 Sm
Bb Dyanasty Flower Pots St/3 Lg
FG219 Bb Dynasty Flower Pots St/3 Lg
Ficus Rubber In Pot
Ficus Rubber In Pot
Succulent- Garden Dish $15
Garden, Dish, Succulent
Succulent- Garden Dish $25
Garden, Dish, Succulent
Succulent- Garden Dish $30
Garden, Dish, Succulent
Succulent- Garden Dish $40
Garden, Dish, Succulent
Succulent- Garden Dish $45
Garden, Dish, Succulent
Succulet- Garden Dish $50
Garden, Dish, Succulent
Succulent- Garden Dish $55
Garden, Dish, Succulent
Succulent- Garden Dish $60
Garden, Dish, Succulent
Suculent- Garden Dish $12
Garden, Dish, Succulent,
Gardenia 8"
GARDENIA "VEITCHII" BUSH
Geranium In Pot
Geranium In Pot
Crown of Thorns Assorted
GF-19350-5 Crown of Thorns A...
Begonia Rex
GF-19612-5 Begonia Rex
Ficus 'Lyrata' (Fiddle Leaf Fig
GP-00002-10 Ficus 'Lyrata' S...
Iris Fan
Iris Fan, Holy Angels Grown
Ivy In Medium Pot
Ivy Medium In Pot
Ivy Ring 10"
Ivy Ring 10"
Ivy In Large Pot
Ivy Ring In Large Pot
Ivy In Pot
Ivy Ring In Pot
Ivy Topiary Heart 4.25"
Ivy, Topiary, Heart, 4.25"
Ivy Topiary Heart 6.5"
Ivy, Topiary, Heart, 6.5"
Hedera Canariensis 'Algerian'
JJ-04231-6 Hedera Canariensi...
Anthurium White Heart
JM-19340-6 Anthurium White H...
Kalanchoe Assorted
Kalanchoe Assorted
Kalanchoe Assorted
Kalanchoe Assorted
Cedar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Sm
KN221 Ceadar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Sm
Cedar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Lg
KN221 Cedar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Lg
Ceadar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Med
KN221 Cedar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Med
Cedar Ridge Rectanglr Cachepots
KN222 Cedar Ridge Rectanglr Cachepots S/2 Med
Cedar Ridge Rectanglr S/2 Sm
KN222 Cedar Ridge Rectanglr Cachepots S/2 Sm
Staghorn Fern 12"
LD-19450-12 Staghorn Fern
Aspen 12.5"Log Planter
LD204 Aspen 12.5"Log Planter
Lemon Balm
Lemon Balm, Plant, Herb, 4.5"...
Majestic Palm 10"
Majestic Palm 10"
Majestic Palm 12"
Majestic Palm 12"
Moss Sampler Set
Moss, Sampler Set
Mum Flower
Mum, Flower, Chrysanthymum, Plastic Pot, 4"
Narcissus Bulb in Vase
Narcissus Bulb In Glass Vase
Orchid Pot 5.1"
ORCHID POT CM 5.1" LAB
Orchid Pot 6.7"
ORCHID POT CM 6.7" LAB
Orchid 4"
Orchid, Phalaenopsis, 4" Clay Pot (special)
Orchird HA Grown
Orchird, Holy Angels Grown
Paper White in Vase
Paper White Bulb In A Green Vase
Herb $7
Parsley, Herb, Clay Pot, 4"
Herb $12
Parsley, Herb, Clay Pot, 6"
Ornamental Pepper Plant
Pepper, Plant, Herb, Ornamental, Clay Pot, 6"
Periwinkle Plant
Periwinkle, Verrigated plant
Philodendron 12"
Philodendron, 12" Large Pot
Begonia 6"
Plant, Begonia, 6" Azalea pot
Crown of Thorns
Plant, Crown of Thorns, 6" pot
Day Lily Plant
Plant, Day Lily
Fern 4"
Plant, Fern, 4" Pot
Gerbera Daisy
Plant, Gerbera Daisy, 8" Clay Pot
Plant HA Grown $50
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $60
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $70
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $80
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $90
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $100
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $110
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $120
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $130
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $140
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $150
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $15
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $20
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $25
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $30
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $35
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $40
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $10
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Plant HA Grown $5
Plant, Holy Angels Grown
Holy Angels Grown Ivy
Plant, Holy Angels Grown Ivy
Jazmine 6"
Plant, Jazmine, 6" clay pot
Maigold 8"
Plant, Maigold, 8"
Plam 6"
Plant, Plam, Polar, 6" pot
Hanging Basket
Plant, Spider, Verigated or Unverigated, Hanging Basket
Poinsettia 4"
Poinsettia Plant, 4" Pot
Poinsettia 6"
Poinsettia Plant, 6" Pot
Bromeliads- Assorted 4"
PR-01108-4 Bromeliads- Assorted
Bromeliads- Assorted 6"
PR-09444-6 Bromeliads- Assorted
Ficus Lyrata10"(Fiddle Leaf Fig
QC-00001-10 Ficus Lyrata
Hibiscus 6"
Red Giant Hibiscus, 6" pot
ZZ 4"
RL-00001-4 "ZZ" Zamioculas Z...
ZZ 6"
RL-00002-6 ZZ Zamioculcas Za...
Hedera 'Greenheart"
RN-20230-4 Hedera 'Greenheart"
Hedera 'Greenheart' 6"
RN-20235-6 Hedera 'Greenheart'
Rosemary 5"
Rosemary, Clay washpot, 5"
Rubber Tree 10"
Rubber Tree, Varogated, 10" Pot
Rubber Tree 8"
Rubber Tree, Varogated, 8" Clay Pot
Sansevieria "Mother-In-Law Tong
Sansevieria "Mother-In-Law Tongue" In Pot
Sansevieria "Mother-In-Law 4"
Sansevieria "Mother-In-Law Tongue" In Pot
Saucer 10.6"
SAUCER 10.6" LAB
Saucer 5.9"
SAUCER 5.9" LAB
Saucer 4.3"
SAUCER 4.3
Saucer 6.7"
SAUCER 6.7 LAB
Saucer 8.3"
SAUCER 8.3" LAB
Echeveria
SD-17890-4 Echeveria
Echeveria 6"
SD-17891-6 Echeveria
Senseviera In Pot
Senseviera In Pot
Fb Barrel Low Pots St/2 Med
SF221 Fb Barrel Low Pots St/2 Med
Fb Barrel Low Pots St/2 Sm
SF221 Fb Barrel Low Pots St/2 Sm
Fb Lattice Low Pots St/2 Sm
SF223 Fb Lattice Low Pots St/2
Fb Lattice Low Pots St/2 Med
SF223 Fb Lattice Low Pots St/2 Med
Fb Rimmed Barrel Pot
SF228 Fb Rimmed Barrel Pot
Spath "Closet Plant"
Spath "Closet Plant"