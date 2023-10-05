Scooped Ice Cream

Scooped Ice Cream (Group)

1 Scoop

$3.67

2 Scoops

$5.50

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Waffle Cup

$1.00

Topping (each are $1)

$1.00

Waffle Cones with Offering

$3.00

Free Scoop

Pints

Dr Pepper Chocolate Chip

$7.34

Birthday Cake

$7.34

Cookie Nom'ster

$7.34

Chocolate As All Get Out

$7.34

Cold Brew & Cookies

$7.34

Mint Chocolate Chip

$7.34

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.34

Vanilla

$7.34

Seasonal Sor-BAE

$7.34

Other

$7.34

Catering

Catering

Truck

$400.00

Extra scoops

$5.00

Cooler

$12.00

Delivery

$25.00

Extra hour

$100.00

Table

$275.00

Extra Distance

$25.00

Dry Ice

$25.00

Travel Fee

$125.00

Parties

Corporate Parties

$200.00

Basic Package

$300.00

Add-ons- Extra Flavor

$20.00

Wholesale

2-Scoop Orders

2 Scoop

$3.00

Case (8/16 oz.)

Case (8/16 oz.)

$41.60

Retail

Art (AR)

10x8 Canvas Prints

$22.00

10x8 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

11x14 Canvas Prints

$30.00

11x14 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

11X8 Canvas Prints

$24.00

11X8 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

12x12 Canvas Prints

$30.00

12x12 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

Art Print 12x18

$6.00

12x18 Print Art work printed.

12x8 Canvas Prints

$24.00

12x8 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

15X8 Canvas Prints

$37.00

15X8 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

22X8 Canvas Prints

$45.00

22X8 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

24x20 Canvas Prints

$63.00

24x20 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

24x9 Canvas Prints

$66.00

24x9 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

5x7 Canvas Prints

$15.00

5x7 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

8x10 Canvas Prints

$20.50

8X10 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

8x8 Canvas Prints

$12.50

8X8 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

9X11 Canvas Prints

$30.00

9X11 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

9x12 Art Print

$5.00

9x12 Print, Art work printed.

9x8 Canvas Prints

$29.00

9X8 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

Tumbler 24-oz Cup

$18.50

Acrylic-Tumbler 24-oz Cup Double Wall Clear

Angel Cards w/Tin Gift Box

$20.00

Angel Cards 10-Blank, With Ti...

Angel Of The Month-April

$27.00

Angel of the Month, April, pa...

Angel Of The Month-August

$27.00

Angel of the Month, August, p...

Angel Of The Month-December

$27.00

Angel of the Month, December,...

Angel Of The Month-February

$27.00

Angel of the Month, February,...

Angel Of The Month-July

$27.00

Angel of the Month, July, pai...

Angel Of The Month-June

$27.00

Angel of the Month, June, pai...

Angel Of The Month-March

$27.00

Angel of the Month, March, pa...

Angel Of The Month-May

$27.00

Angel of the Month, May, pain...

Angel Of The Month-November

$27.00

Angel of the Month, November,...

Angel Of The Month-October

$27.00

Angel of the Month, October, ...

Angel Of The Month-September

$27.00

Angel of the Month, September...

Angel Of The Month-January

$27.00

Angel of the Month-January On PV Tile

Angel On PV Tile 5x5

$18.00

Angel painting printed on 5" x 5" tile.

Angel Wings on PV Tile

$27.00

Angel Wing, painting printed ...

Angel Painting On Canvas

$12.50

Angel, painting printed on Canvas

Ornament, Ball

$3.00

Ball Painted Ornament

Wine Bottle Santa

$15.00

Bottle, Wine, Santa

Bracelet w/Charm Angel Wings

$25.00

Bracelet w/Charm Angel Wings

Bracelet w/Charm Tiger

$25.00

Bracelet w/Charm Tiger

Candy Jars w/Ornaments

$15.00

Candy Jars w/Ornaments

Candy Jars w/Snowman

$20.00

Candy Jars w/Snowman

Canvas Print-Blue Lamb

$44.00

Canvas Print 12x12 Blue Lamb

Canvas Print-Pink Lamb

$44.00

Canvas Print 12x12 Pink Lamb

Art Note Cards

$16.00

Cards, Blank, Art Prints, pac...

Christmas Note Cards Set of 12

$16.00

Christmas Note Cards Set of 12

Christmas Ornament -Tiger

$24.00

Christmas Ornament- Tiger

Christmas Ornament -Angel Wings

$24.00

Christmas Ornament- Angel Wings

Christmas Wreath

$45.00

Christmas Wreath w/Red Bird

Clear Frame W/Tiger Insert

$10.00

Clear Frame with Tiger Insert 8 1/2 x 11

Coaster Marble - Tiger

$18.00

Coaster Marble Tiger

Coaster Marble -Lauren Flowers

$18.00

Coaster Marble- Lauren Flowers

Coaster Marble -Angel Wings

$18.00

Coaster Marble-Angel Wings

Coasters- Set of 4

$14.50

Coasters, Cork Backing Set of 4

Glass Cutting Board

$45.00

Full Color Glass Cutting Board. 11.125x7.75

Giraffe on PVC Tinle

$18.00

Giraffe, painting printed on PVC tile 5x7

Grocery Tote Bag

$9.99

Grocery Tote Bag

ART CALENDAR 2023

$22.00

Holy Angels Art Calendar, Wit...

ART CALENDAR 2024

$22.00

Holy Angels Art Calendar, Wit...

Inserts Print For Acrylic Tray

$1.00

Inserts Print For Acrylic Tray

Journal w/Hard Cover-AngelWings

$18.00

Journal w/Hard Cover Angel Wings

Journal w/ Hard Cover-Fish

$18.00

Journal w/Hard Cover Fish

Journal w/ Hard Cover-Red Bird

$18.00

Journal w/Hard Cover Red Bird

Journal w/ Hard Cover-Tiger

$18.00

Journal w/Hard Cover Tiger

Key Ring & Bottle Opener-Tiger

$16.50

Key Ring & Bottle Opener-Tiger

La Crab w/Oyster on PVC Tile

$27.00

La Crab w/ Oyster Painting Printed on PVC Tile

La Crab w/Tabasco Print on PVC

$27.00

La Crab w/ Tabasco Painting Print on PVC

Letter Opener w/Angel Wings

$22.00

Letter Opener w/Angel Wings

Letter Opener w/Lauren Flowers

$22.00

Letter Opener w/Lauren Flowers

Lg Note Pad

$12.00

Lg Note Pad

Marble Wine Bottle Stopper

$32.00

Marble Wine Bottle Stopper

Napkins Pack of 50

$8.65

Napkins Pack of 50

Notepad

$5.50

Notepad w/ 50 Sheets

Owl on PVC Tile

$18.00

Owl, painting printed on PVC tile 5x7

Painted Wine Glass

$12.00

Painted Wine Glass

Painting 5x4

$8.50

Painting 5"x 4"

Painting Oringinal 9x12

$25.50

Painting Original 9" x 12"

Painting Orginal 10x10

$25.50

Painting Original 10" x 10"

Painting Original 12x16

$35.50

Painting Original 12" x 16"

Painting Original 14x18

$35.50

Painting Original 14" x 18"

Painting Original 16x20

$40.50

Painting Original 16" x 20"

Painting Original 18x24

$42.50

Painting Original 18" x 24"

Painting Original 20x24

$45.50

Painting Original 20" x 24"

Painting Original 24x30

$50.50

Painting Original 24" x 30"

Painting 24x36

$75.00

Painting Original 24" x 36"

Painting Original 30x40

$70.00

Painting Original 30" x 40"

Painting Original 6x6

$15.00

Painting Original 6" x 6"

Painting Original 8x10

$20.50

Painting Original 8" x 10"

Painting Standing 12x12

$45.50

Painting Standing 12" X 12"

Painting Standing 18x24

$62.50

Painting Standing 18" x 24"

Painting Standing 8x8

$35.50

Painting Standing 8" X 8"

Painting Standing 9x12

$40.50

Painting Standing 9" x 12"

Painting Standing 10x10

$40.50

Painting, 10" x 10" Standing

Painting Original 4X12

$20.50

Painting, Original 4" x 12"

Painting Original 8x24

$25.00

Painting, Original 8" x 24"

Painting Original 12x12

$30.50

Painting, Original, 12" x 12"

Painting Standing 8x24

$38.00

Painting, Standing 8" x 24"

Painting Standing 12x24

$60.00

Painting, Standing 12" x 24"

Painting Standing 4x 4

$14.00

Painting, Standing 4"x 4"

Painting Standing 6x6

$20.50

Painting, Standing 6"x 6"

Painting Standing 18x18

$55.50

Painting, Standing, 18" X 18"...

Painting Original 11x14

$30.50

Paintings Original 11" x 14"

Painting Orainginal 20x20

$40.50

Paintings Original 20" x 20"

Painting Original 30x30

$65.00

Paintings Original 30" x 30"

Painting Original 8x8

$20.00

Paintings Original 8" x 8"

Paperweight w/Angel Wings

$24.00

Paperweight w/Angel Wings

Paperweight w/Lauren Flowers

$24.00

Paperweight w/Lauren Flowers

Prayer Verse Frame

$7.50

Prayer Verse, With Frame

Print 4x6

$5.50

Print 4"x6"

Rabbit on PVC Tile

$18.00

Rabbit, painting printed on PVC tile 5x7

Red Bird On PV Tile

$27.00

Red Bird, painting printed on...

Shopping List Pad

$8.00

Shopping List Pad

Silver Frame w/Angel Wings

$32.00

Silver Frame w/Angel Wings

Silver Frame w/Blue Lamb

$32.00

Silver Frame w/Blue Lamb

Silver Frame w/Lauren Flowers

$32.00

Silver Frame w/Lauren Flowers

Silver Frame w/Pink Lamb

$32.00

Silver Frame w/Pink Lamb

Silver Frame w/Tiger

$32.00

Silver Frame w/Tiger

Tiger on PV Tile

$27.00

Tiger, painting printed on PV Tile

Tile Print-Blue Lamb

$30.00

Tile Print 12x12 Blue Lamb

Tile Print-Pink Lamb

$30.00

Tile Print 12x12 Pink Lamb

Tea Towel Printed

$18.50

Towel, Gourmet Flour Sack, Cu...

Tray-Clear Acrylic W/Inserts

$50.00

Tray- Clear Acrylic with Inserts, Rectangle, 12x9x3

Watering Can

$25.00

Watering Can 9.5" x...

Wedding Cake on PVC Tile

$27.00

Wedding Cake Painting Printed on PVC Tile

Wine Bag w/Art Work

$10.00

Wine Bag w/Art Work, Holy Angel Logo

Ceramics (CE)

Ball Painted Ornament Large

$12.00

Ball Painted Ornament Large

Ball Painted Ornament Small

$9.00

Ball Painted Ornament Small

Blossoming Bunny Plate

$20.00

Blossoming Bunny Plate

Gumbo Bowl

$19.00

Bowl, Latte or Gumbo, with HA...

Stacking Bowl

$9.95

Bowl, Stacking, 4.5" Dia, 2.25" high

Ceramic business card holder

$10.00

Business Card Holder/ Napkin ...

Cake Stand-All Designs

$45.00

Cake Stand-All Designs

Ceramic Bowl- $9

$9.00

Ceramic Bowl

Ceramic Bowl- Large $45

$45.00

Ceramic Bowl- Large

Ceramic Bowl- Medium $30

$30.00

Ceramic Bowl- Medium

Ceramic Bowl- Small $9

$9.00

Ceramic Bowl- Small

Ceramic Bowl-Extra Small

$7.00

Ceramic Bowl, Extra Small

Ceramic Cross Jewelry Box

$20.00

Ceramic Cross Jewelry Box

Ceramic Cross Sm Jewelry Box

$10.00

Ceramic Cross Small Jewelry Box

Ceramic Football Helmet

$25.00

Ceramic Football Helmet

Ceramic Garden Snail

$29.00

Ceramic Garden Snail

Ceramic Halloween Lantern

$10.00

Ceramic Halloween Lantern

Ceramic Hanging Plate

$18.50

Ceramic Hanging Plate

Ceramic Homegrown Planter Sauce

$18.00

Ceramic Homegrown Planter w/Saucer

Ceramic Large Crab Plate

$20.00

Ceramic Large Crab Plate

Ceramic Large Egg Plate

$6.00

Ceramic Large Egg Plate All Colors

Ceramic Lg Planter w/Stand

$34.00

Ceramic Lg Planter w/Stand

Ceramic Plate-Medium Plate

$22.50

Ceramic Plate- Medium Plate

Ceramic Plate- Salad $18.50

$18.50

Ceramic Plate- Salad Plate

Ceramic Plate-Small Plate

$20.50

Ceramic Plate- Small Plate

Ceramic Plate-Dinner $24.50

$24.50

Ceramic Plate-Dinner Plate

Ceramic Plater- Ex Large

$50.00

Ceramic Platter- Ex Large

Ceramic Plater- Large

$45.50

Ceramic Platter- Large

Ceramic Plater- Large w/Handles

$35.00

Ceramic Platter- Large w/Handles

Ceramic Plater- Medium $35.50

$35.50

Ceramic Platter- Medium

Ceramic Plater-Designs $15.50

$15.50

Ceramic Platter w/ All Designs

Ceramic Platter-Dinner Plate

$25.00

Ceramic Platter w/ All Designs

Ceramic Plater- Designs $22.50

$22.50

Ceramic Platter w/ All Designs

Ceramic Plater- w/ Roses

$32.00

Ceramic Platter- w/ Roses

Ceramic Pot w/H.A. Stamp

$20.00

Ceramic Pot w/H.A. Stamp

Ceramic Pumpkin Dish

$13.00

Ceramic Pumpkin Dish

Ceramic Pumpkin- Sm Color/Strip

$5.00

Ceramic Pumpkin- Small Color/Strips

Ceramic Pumpkin- Sm White/Gold

$4.00

Ceramic Pumpkin- Small White/Gold

Ceramic Pumpkin- Large

$25.00

Ceramic Pumpkin- White Large

Santa Cup

$9.00

Ceramic Santa Cup

Ceramic Skull

$35.00

Ceramic Skull

Ceramic Sloth Hanging Planter

$12.00

Ceramic Sloth Hanging Planter

Ceramic Small Egg Plate

$4.00

Ceramic Small Egg Plate All Colors

Ceramic Small Plate/ All Design

$10.00

Ceramic Small Plate/ All Design

Ceramic Soup Bowl

$12.00

Ceramic Soup Bowl

Ceramic Steaks Spice/Vegetable

$4.50

Ceramic Steaks Spice/Vegetable

Ceramic Tile 6x6 Painted

$15.00

Ceramic Tile, 6" x 6", Painted In Prints

Ceramic Truck w/Tree

$33.00

Ceramic Truck w/Tree

Large Truck, Ceramic

$38.00

Ceramic, Large Truck

Small Truck, Ceramic

$25.00

Ceramic, Small Truck

Ceramic Plater-Designs $20.50

$20.50

Ceramic/ Pottery Platter w/ All Designs

Ceramic Plater-Designs $25.50

$25.50

Ceramic/ Pottery Platter w/ All Designs

Ceramic Plater-Designs $18.50

$18.50

Ceramic/ Pottery Platter w/ All Designs

Business Card Holder

$7.50

Ceramics, Business Card Holder

Cup,Holy Angels Logo w/Wings Ph

$15.50

Coffee Cup, Holy Angels Logo w/Wings Photo

Coffee Cup,Holy Angels Logo,Ex

$18.00

Coffee Cup, Holy Angels Logo, Ex Large

Coffee Cup, Holy Angels Logo,

$16.00

Coffee Cup, Holy Angels Logo, Standard size

Coffee MUG JCM

$20.00

Coffee Cup, Large, JCM Logo

Cookie Jar All Kinds

$24.00

Cookie Jar All Kinds

Cross Blessing Bowl, Large

$18.50

Cross Blessing Bowl, Free Fro...

Cross Blessing Bowl, Small

$16.00

Cross Blessing Bowl, Free Fro...

Cross w/ Buttons Lg

$25.00

Cross With Buttons Large

Cross w/ Rose,White Pottery Lg

$25.00

Cross With Rose, White Pottery Large

Dog Bowl-Hungry/Thirsty

$12.00

Dog Bowl-Hungry/Thirsty

Dog Bowl-Medium

$9.00

Dog Bowl-Medium

Faceted 10" Christmas Tree

$24.50

Faceted 10" Christmas Tree

Faceted 7" Christmas Tree

$14.00

Faceted 7" Christmas Tree

Faith Collection-Large Bowl

$95.00

Faith Collection, Bowl, Celes...

Buddy Bites Dog Cookie Jar

$24.00

Faith Collection, Buddy Bites Dog Cookie Jar

Faith Collection- Chip/Dip

$16.00

Faith Collection, Chip and Di...

Faith Collection- Plater

$30.00

Faith Collection, Plater

Gold Fish Dish

$8.00

Gold Fish Dish All Colors

Good Host Tray

$50.00

Good Host Tray

Ice Cream Cup

$16.00

Ice Cream Cup, Standard Size

Little Fish Dish

$5.00

Little Fish Dish All Colors

Ornament w/A.Wings;Cross;Shell

$12.50

Ornamant w/Angel Wings; Cross; Shell and Beads

Angel Ornament

$5.50

Ornamant, Angel w H.A. Logo

Angel Ornament w/ Wings

$15.00

Ornamant, Angel w/ Wings

Ornament-Angel Wing

$3.50

Ornament, Christmas Tree, Angel Wing, Ect.

Ornament, Christmas Tree, Potte

$5.50

Ornament, Christmas Tree, Pottery, Ect.

Ornament- Heart,Angel,Ect

$5.00

Ornament, Heart, Angel, Ect.

Ornament,Christmas,Ect.,Acrylic

$9.00

Ornament,Christmas, Ect., Acrylic Ornament

Oyster Shell Ornament

$5.00

Oyster Shell Ornamant

Peaceful Planter

$12.00

Peaceful Planter

Water Pitcher

$25.00

Pitcher, Water

Pottery Cross/W Rose&House Ble

$20.50

Pottery Cross/ W Rose & House Blessing Cross

Pottery, Leaf with Design

$25.50

Pottery, Bowl, Leaf with Desi...

Pottery, Dish w/Rose, Small

$17.50

Pottery, Dish w/Rose, Small

Pottery, Dish, Cross w/Rose,Ect

$15.00

Pottery, Dish, Cross w/Rose, ...

Pottery, Dish,Cross w/Rose,Ect

$20.00

Pottery, Dish, Cross w/Rose, ...

Blessing Bowl In All Colors

$16.00

Pottery, Free Form, Blessing ...

Pottery, Free Form, Bowl Medium

$12.50

Pottery, Free Form, Bowl Medium

Pottery,Free Form Bowl,Ex Small

$10.00

Pottery, Free Form, Ex Bowl S...

Heart Design, Pottery Bowl,Lg

$15.50

Pottery, Free Form, Hart Design Bowl, Large

Heart Design, Pottery Bowl, Sm

$10.00

Pottery, Free Form, Heart Des...

Pottery, Free Form, Leaf Large

$45.00

Pottery, Free Form, Leaf Large

Pottery Free Form $10.00

$10.00

Pottery, Free Form, Plate

Pottery,Free From, Rose/Flower

$10.50

Pottery, Free Form, Rose/Flow...

Pottery Free Form $50

$50.00

Pottery, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $45

$45.00

Pottery, Free Form, Unique

Pottery, Free Form, Unique -Sm

$3.00

Pottery, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free From $75

$75.00

Pottery, Free From

Pottery, Free From,Bowl

$25.00

Pottery, Free From

PotteryFree From- Angel

$20.00

Pottery, Free From, Angel, Unique

Pottery, Free From

$20.00

Pottery, Free From, Bowl

Pottery, Free From, Bowl Med

$55.00

Pottery, Free From, Bowl Medium

Pottery Free From I-Pad Holder

$18.50

Pottery, Free From, I Pad Hol...

Pottery, Free From, Leaf Small

$25.00

Pottery, Free From, Leaf Small

Pottery Free From-LSU State;Ect

$15.00

Pottery, Free From, LSU State, Saints

Pottery Free From-LSU,Saint,Ect

$10.00

Pottery, Free From, LSU State, Saints

Pottery Free From- Mask

$25.00

Pottery, Free From, Mask, Unique

Pottery,Phone Holder,Small

$7.50

Pottery, Free From, Phone Holder, Small

Pottery,Free From,Phone Holder

$15.50

Pottery, Free From, Phone Holder, Unique

Pottery Free From- Rabbit; Ect.

$5.00

Pottery, Free From, Rabbit, Butterfly, Ect. Unique

Pottery Free From $15

$15.00

Pottery, Free From, Small Bowl, Unique

Pottery Free Form $25

$25.00

Pottery, Free From, Unique

Pottery, Free From,Plate

$15.00

Pottery, Free From,Plate

Pottery Free Form $40

$40.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $45

$45.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $55

$55.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $60

$60.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $65

$65.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $70

$70.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $80

$80.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $85

$85.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $90

$90.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free From $95

$95.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $100

$100.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form, Unique

Pottery Free Form $25

$25.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form...

Pottery Free Form $35

$35.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form...

Pottery Free Form $75

$75.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form...

Pottery Free Form $20

$20.00

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form...

Pottery Free Form $18.50

$18.50

Pottery, Hand Made, Free Form...

Pottery, Prayer Pocket

$19.00

Pottery, Prayer Pocket

Pottery, Cross w/Rose, Dish w/R

$20.00

Pottery,Cross w/Rose, Dish w/...

Cross/Rose,House Blessing-Lg

$26.00

Pottery,Rose/Cross,House Blessing,Tarrcotta White Wash,Unique-Large

Ruffle Dish w/ Stand

$50.00

Ruffle Dish w/ Stand

Statue- Angel w/Wreath

$31.00

Statue, Angel, large, with wr...

Egg Tray

$22.00

Tray, Egg

Ornament, Angel w/Logo

$7.00

Tree Ornamant, Angel w H.A. Logo

Ornament, Cross w/HA Logo

$7.00

Tree Ornamant, Cross w H.A. Logo

Ornament, Pottery Angel Wing

$8.00

Tree Ornamant, Pottery Angel ...

Ornament,Bird,Fleur-de-lis,Ect.

$8.00

Tree Ornamant, Pottery Bird

Ornament, Pottery Birdhouse

$8.00

Tree Ornamant, Pottery Birdhouse

Ornament-Angel

$5.00

Tree Ornament, Angel

Christmas Tree 3x5.5

$9.95

Tree, Bisque, Christmas, 3" base x 5.5" H

Turtle/Dolphin Bowl

$13.00

Turtle/Dolphin Bowl

Bud Vase Linwood

$8.00

Vase, Bud, Linwood

Vase For Most Infuentail Woman

$36.68

Vase, Ceramic For Most Infuential Woman

Ceramic Vase $25.50

$25.50

Vase, Ceramic Large

Ceramic, Bud Vase

$15.00

Vase Ceramic, Bud

Ceramic, Bud Vase, Dimond Shape

$13.00

Vase, Ceramic, Bud , Dimond Shape

Ceramic, Bud Vase, Organic Vase

$8.00

Vase Ceramic, Bud , Organic

Ceramic, Bud Vase,Schuyler Vase

$15.00

Vase, Ceramic, Bud , Schuyler Vase

Ceramic, Bud Vase,Teardrop Vase

$6.00

Vase, Ceramic, Bud , Teardrop Vase

Ceramic, Bud Vase,Textured Vase

$15.00

Vase, Ceramic, Bud , Textured Vase

Elegant Vase

$8.00

Vase, Elegant Bud

Juliana Vase

$24.00

Vase, Juliana

Large Vase

$39.50

Vase, Large,

Tall Large Vase

$24.00

Vase, Large, Tall,

Vase- Linwood $10.50

$10.50

Vase, Linwood Ceramics

Ceremic Vase $15.50

$15.50

Vase, Medium

Narrow Medium Vase

$8.00

Vase, Narrow, Medium

Narrow Small Vase

$6.00

Vase, Narrow, Small

Vase Sprial Texture

$15.50

Vase, Narrow, Spiral Texture, 8.5" tall

Vase-Bisque Imports

$18.50

Vase, Venti, Bisque Imports

Vase- Bisque $10.50

$10.50

Vase, Bulb Bisque Inports

X-Small Vase $5

$5.00

Vase, X-Small

Water Bucket Ceramic

$21.00

Water Bucket Ceramic

Windchime

$25.00

Windchime; All Designs

Corporate Coffee

CORPORATE COFFEE

$60.00

Coffee, Case of 20, Ceros, 3oz. bags

Crafts

Charger

$18.00

Charger all types

Coasters Set of 4

$25.00

Coasters Set of 4

Mini Canvas w/ Easel

$15.00

Mini Canvas w/ Easel

Shell Napkin Rings Set of 4

$20.00

Shell Napkin Rings Set of 4

Wooden Angel W/Shell Ex Larg

$45.00

Wooden Angel w/Shell Wings Ex Lg ...

Wooden Block Angel Ex Larg

$40.00

Wooden Block Angel Ex Lg ...

Wooden Block Angel Large

$29.00

Wooden Block Angel Large

Wooden Block Angel Medium

$25.50

Wooden Block Angel Medium

Wooden Block Angel Small

$24.00

Wooden Block Angel Small

Wooden Block Angel w/Pearls Sm

$28.00

Wooden Block Angel w/Pearls Sm ...

Wooden Angel Wing Cross Medium

$25.00

Wooden Block Angel Wing ...

Wooden Angel Wing Cross Ex Larg

$40.00

Wooden Block Angel Wing ...

Wooden Block Angel Wing Large

$29.00

Wooden Block Angel Wing ...

Wooden Block Angel Wings

$24.00

Wooden Block Angel Wings Small

Wooden Block Breast Cancer Lg

$29.00

Wooden Block Breast Cancer Large

Wooden Block Breast Cancer Ex L

$40.00

Wooden Block Breast Cancer Ex Large

Wooden Block Bunny Ex Large

$40.00

Wooden Block Bunny Ex Large ...

Wooden Block Camel/Sheep Sm

$28.00

Wooden Block Camel/Sheep Small

Wooden Block Christmas Tr Ex La

$40.00

Wooden Block Christmas Tree E...

Wooden Block Christmas Tree Sm

$24.00

Wooden Block Christmas Tree S...

Wooden Block Cross w/Lamb Lg

$29.00

Wooden Block Cross w/Lamb Lg

Wooden Block Cross w/Lamb Med

$25.50

Wooden Block Cross w/Lamb Med

Wooden Block Crown Large

$29.00

Wooden Block Crown

Wooden Block Deer Old Dad Small

$24.00

Wooden Block Deer Old Dad Small

Wood Block Different Design Ex

$40.00

Wooden Block Different Design Ex Large ...

Wooden Block Dogwood Small

$28.00

Wooden Block Dogwood Sm ...

Wooden Block Egg Small

$24.00

Wooden Block Egg Small

Wooden Block Flower Ex Larg

$40.00

Wooden Block Flower ...

Wooden Block Fluerdelis Ex Larg

$40.00

Wooden Block Fluerdelis ...

Wooden Block Fluerdelis Sm

$24.00

Wooden Block Fluerdelis ...

Wooden Block Gabriel Angel Sm

$28.00

Wooden Block Gabriel Angel Small

Wooden Block Holiday,Ect Ex Lg

$40.00

Wooden Block Holiday, Ect. Ex Large

Wooden Block Holiday,Ect Lg

$29.00

Wooden Block Holiday, Ect. Large

Wooden Block Holiday,Ect Small

$24.00

Wooden Block Holiday, Ect. Small

Wooden Block Initial Small

$24.00

Wooden Block Initial Small

Wooden Block Manger Ex Larg

$45.50

Wooden Block Manger Ex Lg ...

Wooden Block Manger Large

$34.50

Wooden Block Manger Lg ...

Wooden Block Manger Small

$28.50

Wooden Block Manger Sm ...

Wooden Block Mask Large

$29.00

Wooden Block Mardi Gras Mask Large

Wooden Block Misc. Ex Large

$40.00

Wooden Block Miscellanceous Ex Large

Wooden Block Misc. Large

$29.00

Wooden Block Miscellaneous Large

Wooden Block Misc. Small

$24.00

Wooden Block Miscellaneous Small

Wooden Block Pearl Cross Large

$33.50

Wooden Block Pearl Cross Larg...

Wooden Block Pearl Cross Small

$28.00

Wooden Block Pearl Cross Smal...

Wooden Block Saint Small

$24.00

Wooden Block Saint Small

Wooden Block Saints Chaple ExLg

$40.00

Wooden Block Saints Chaple, Ex Lg

Wooden Block Shell Cross Ex Lg

$45.00

Wooden Block Shell Cross Ex L...

Wooden Block Shell Cross Large

$33.50

Wooden Block Shell Cross Larg...

Wooden Block Shell Cross Small

$28.00

Wooden Block Shell Cross Sm ...

Wooden Block Shepard Small

$28.00

Wooden Block Shepard Small

Wooden Block Sheperd Large

$29.00

Wooden Block Shepherd Large

Wooden Block Three Wise Men

$28.00

Wooden Block Three Wise Men Small

Wooden Block Bunny Large

$29.00

Wooden Block with Bunny ...

Wooden Block Chaple Large

$29.00

Wooden Block with Gold Chapel Large

Wooden Block Cross Large

$29.00

Wooden Block with Gold Cross ...

Wooden Block Cross Medium

$25.50

Wooden Block with Gold Cross ...

Wooden Block Cross Small

$24.00

Wooden Block with Gold Cross ...

Wooden Block Cross Ex Large

$40.00

Wooden Block with Gold Cross ...

Wooden Block Hart Small

$24.00

Wooden Block with Hart ...

Ex Lg Angel w/Pearls

$40.00

Wooden Block-EX Lg Angel w/pearls

Block-Flowers/Blue Vase Ex Lg

$40.00

Wooden Block-Flowers/Blue Vas...

Block-Flowers/Blue Vase Lg

$33.50

Wooden Block-Flowers/Blue Vas...

Wooden Cross w/3 Layer Crosses

$18.00

Wooden Cross w/ 3 Layer Crosses

Wooden Cutting Board Handmade

$28.00

Wooden Cutting Board Handmade w/Holy Logo

Wooden Decorative Riser

$35.00

Wooden Decorative Riser

Wooden Spoon Handmade-Small

$18.00

Wooden Spoon Handmade w/Holy ...

Wooden Spoon Handmade-Large

$24.00

Wooden Spoon Handmade w/Holy Logo-Large

Wooden Spoon Handmade-Medium

$20.00

Wooden Spoon Handmade w/Holy Logo-Medium

Wooden Spoon Handmade-Small

$18.00

Wooden Spoon Handmade w/Holy Logo-Small

Wooden Spreader Handmade

$11.00

Wooden Spreader Handmade w/Ho...

Wooden Spreader Handmade

$11.00

Wooden Spreader Handmade w/Holy Logo

Culinary (CU)

Lasagna-Large

$38.00

Lasagna, Large, Sr. Seraphina's

Lasagna-Medium

$26.00

Lasagna, Medium, Sr. Seraphina's

Lasagna-Small

$15.00

Lasagna, Small, Sr. Seraphina's

Biscotti Bag of 5

$3.00

Biscotti, Fennel, Bag of 5

Buddy Bites

$12.50

Buddy Bites, Premium Dog Bisc...

Buddy Bites 4 pkg

$2.00

Buddy Bites, 4-pkg Premium Do...

Cookies by the Dozen

$18.00

Cookies by the Dozen Any Flavor

Cookie Any Flavor

$1.95

Cookie Any Flavor

Mini Cookie by the Dozen

$12.00

Mini Cookies Any Flavor by the Dozen

Holy Rhino Coffee 1lb Bag

$12.50

Holy Rhino Coffee 1lb Bag

Holy Rhino-3oz Bag

$3.00

Coffee, Holy Rhino, 3oz Bag

Coffee By The Cup

$1.50

Coffee, Holy Rhino, by the cup

Holy Rhino Coffee by the Carafe

$7.00

Holy Rhino Coffee by the Carage

Gift Shop

12in S-Hook w/1in Opening

$3.00

12in S-Hook w/1in Opening

14x11 Canvas Prints

$30.00

14x11 Prints, painting printed on Canvas

17" Christmas Tree Print

$45.00

17" Christmas Tree Print "A Christmas Of Holding Close" by Jim Huckabay

Tote w/Handle

$26.00

3 Base Handle Tote

30" Christmas Tree Print

$200.00

30" Christmas Tree Print "A Christmas Of Holding Close" by Jim Huckabay

Garden Sign

$79.00

3-D Garden Sign

42in Hummingbird Hook

$25.00

42in Hummingbird Hook Black

S-Hook

$3.00

6 inch S-Hook w/1 inch openig

60-90in Adjustable Crane Single

$52.00

60-90 Adjustable Crane Single

6in S-Hook w/1in Opening

$3.00

6in S-Hook w/1in Opening

American Flags Matmate

$36.00

American Flags Matmate

Angel Wing on PVC Tile

$27.50

Angel Wing, painting printed on PVC tile

Angel RunTrucker Hat

$25.00

Angels Run Trucker Hat

Balloon All Colors

$1.75

Balloon, all colors

Mylar Balloon

$4.00

Balloon, Mylar

Basket Bamboo Round/w Hndle

$10.40

Basket Bamboo Round/w Handle White

Basket Bamboo Tray-White Large

$7.40

Basket Bamboo Tray-white Large

Basket Bamboo Tray-White Med

$6.40

Basket Bamboo Tray-white Medium

Basket Bamboo Tray-White Small

$5.40

Basket Bamboo Tray-white Small

Basket- Oval Metal Frame

$8.00

Basket, Oval Hyacinth Tray, w/ metal Frame

Basket- Oval Wooden Handle

$6.00

Basket, Oval Willow Tray, 2-tone, Wooden Handle

Basket- Oval Brown 15x11.5x3.75

$6.00

Basket, Tray, Oval, Brown, 15x11.5x3.75

Basket- Rectangle 12x8.75x3.75

$4.00

Basket, Tray, Rectangle, 12x8.75x3.75

Basket- Rectangle 15x11x3.75

$5.00

Basket, Tray, Rectangle, 15x11x3.75

Basket- White Tin

$7.00

Basket, White Tin

Topiary Bird Planter

$31.00

Berrie Topiaary Bird Planter

Bird Feed Scoop

$6.00

Bird Feed Scoop

414-Black Oil 20lbs

$25.00

Black Oil-20lbs Bag Bird Seed

Bloom w/Grace Birdhouse

$108.00

Bloom w/Grace Birdhouse

Body Armor Sports Drink

$2.25

Body Armor Sports Dink All Flavors

Body Armor Sports Drink

$2.25

Body Armor Sports Dink All Flavors

Book- History of The Sisters

$35.00

Book, History, Sisters' of ou...

Anne Wilson-Paradise Found Bk

$20.00

Book, Paradise Found

Butterfly Feeder/Nectar Combo

$22.00

Butterfly Feeder/Nectar Combo

Frame-Acrylic 5X7

$24.00

Calendar Frame-Acrylic 5X7

Watering Can 14.5"

$37.00

Can, Watering, Camira, 14.5" ...

Candle,Hazelnut 12oz

$18.50

Candle, Hazelnut 12oz

Candle,Hazelnut 24oz

$28.50

Candle, Hazelnut 24oz

Celebration Garden Flag

$12.00

Celebration Garden Flag

Ceramics Fish Platter

$18.00

Ceramics Fish Platter

409-Classic Blend-20lb

$30.00

Classic Blend-20lbs Bag Bird Seed

Classic Hummingbird Feeder

$26.00

Classic Hummingbird Feeder

Collapsible Bucket- 10 liter

$22.00

Collapsible Bucket-10 liter

Foam Cups 16oz Set of 10

$15.00

Crawfish Foam Cups 16oz Set of 10 Hot or Cold

Crawfish Tray

$18.00

Crawfish Tray

Crossland Vacuum Mug 20oz Spiri

$26.00

Crossland Vacuum Mug 20oz

Birdhouse- Double Cylinder

$46.00

Double Cylinder Birdhouse

Dry-Mesh Polo Ladies Spirit

$34.00

Dry-Mesh Hi-Performance Polo Ladies

Dry-Mesh Polo-Mens Spirit

$34.00

Dry-Mesh Hi-Performance Polo-Mens

Dunkin Ice Coffee

$3.40

Dunkin Ice Coffee All Flavors

Dunkin Ice Coffee

$3.40

Dunkin Ice Coffee All Flavors

Elite Cap-Embroidered Spirit

$15.00

Elite Cap-Embroidered

Farmhouse Bee Home

$26.00

Farmhouse Bee Home

Finch Birdhouse Lg

$28.00

Fir Finch Flat Birdhouse LG

Finch Birdhous- Med

$18.00

Fir Finch Flat Birdhouse, Medium

Folding Chair w/Carry Bag Spiri

$50.00

Folding Chair w/Carrying Bag

Fontanini Narivity Set

$300.00

Fontanini, Figures, 3 pc, 12", Starter Set

Forest House Felt Bird House

$38.00

Forest House Felt Bird House

Garden Flag

$16.00

Garden Flag

Garden Stake

$11.00

Garden Stake

Gather Friends Bird Bath

$238.00

Gather Friends Bird Bath

Gift Wrap-Coffee/2 Cups

$37.00

Gift wrap, Coffee, 2 Cups

Gold Peak Flavored Tea

$2.60

Gold Peak Flavored Tea All Flavors

Gold Peak Flavored Tea

$2.60

Gold Peak Flavored Tea All Flavors

Grab & Go Gifts $24

$24.00

Grab & Go Gifts

Grab & Go Gifts $15

$15.00

Grab & Go Gifts

Grab & Go Gifts $18.50

$18.50

Grab & Go Gifts

Grab & Go Gifts $12

$12.00

Grab & Go Gifts

Grab & Go Gifts $20

$20.00

Grab & Go Gifts

Hot Pepper Delight Suet

$3.00

Hot Pepper Delight Suet

Koozie All Designs

$5.00

Koozie All Designs

Helium for Balloon

$1.00

Helium for Balloon

Herb Metal Stakes

$7.50

Herb Metal Stakes (Set of 6)

Holy Angels Water Bottle

$5.00

Holy Angel Water Bottle

Holy Angels Ink Pen

$1.00

Holy Angels Ink Pen

Holy Angels Magent

$2.50

Holy Angels Magent, White or Blue

Holy Angels Logo Cap

$15.00

Holy Angels Monogram Cap

Holy Angels-Cap w/Wings On Back

$18.00

Holy Angels Monogram Cap w/Wings On Back

Holy Angels Fleece Headbans

$9.00

Holy Angels Monogram Fleece Headbans

Holy Angels Beanie

$19.00

Holy Angels Monogram Pom Pom Beanie

Holy Angels-Lunch Cooler Bag

$8.00

Holy Angels-Lunch Cooler Bag. Spirit Store

Fall Leaf Bundle

$5.00

Leaf Bundle, Fall

Leisure Duffel Bag Spirit

$42.00

Leisure Duffel Bag

Stand-Metal

$4.00

Lg Metal Jewelry Stand

Magical Mushrooms-Large

$33.50

Magical Mushrooms-Large

Magical Mushrooms-Medium

$23.50

Magical Mushrooms-Medium Green,Brown,Blue w/Stem

Magical Mushrooms-Small

$16.00

Magical Mushrooms-Small

Metal Wall Flower

$20.00

Metal Wall Flower-Donated

Cage Display

$34.50

Ornate Cage Display

403-Patio Blend 20Lbs

$51.50

Patio Blend-20lbs Bag Bird Seed

424-PatioLow Millet Blend-20Lbs

$52.00

Patio Low Millet Blend-20lbs Bag Bird Seed

Peace Garden Bird House

$108.00

Peace Garden Bird House

Tin Riser

$39.50

Pierced Tin Fleur Riser

Plaque w/Bunnies

$36.00

Plaque, Bramble Bunnies, vines with bunnies

Plaque Mom's Garden w/Birds

$55.00

Plaque, Mom's Garden, 5 birds

Clay Pot 4.25"

$2.20

Pot, Clay, 4.25

Clay Pot 5"

$3.85

Pot, Clay, 5"

Clay Pot 6"

$4.00

Pot, Clay, 6"

Clay Pot- Azalea 6"

$4.50

Pot, Clay, 6" Azalea Cover Pot

Clay Pot 6.5"

$5.50

Pot, Clay, 6.5"

Clay Pot 8"

$8.00

Pot, Clay, 8"

Pot- Red Tin 6.75"

$6.00

Pot, Red Tin, 6.75"

Predator Proof Birdhouse

$57.50

Predator Proof Birdhouse

PremiumBlackOil Sunflower 20lbs

$18.85

Premium Black Oil Sunflower-20lbs

Spirit Tote Bag w/zipper

$7.80

Premium Zippper Tote Bag

Pumpkin- Small

$1.00

Pumpkin, Small, Fall Bundle

Pumpkin- Fall

$2.00

Pumpkins, Fall, Bundle

Quick Fill Seed Scoop

$6.00

Quick Fill Seed Scoop

Rake Wall Hook

$26.50

Rake Wall Hook

Inversion Umbrella 48" Spirit

$35.00

Reflective Edge Inversion Umbrella 48"

Vacuum Wine Tumbler 10oz Spirit

$21.00

Refresh VAcuum Wine Tumbler 10oz

Reusable K-Cup 2.0

$6.25

Reusable K-Cup Keurig 2.0 Compatible

Rose Style Copper Marker-1 Stak

$1.25

Rose Style Copper Marker 1 - Stake

Rose Style Copper Markers-Pk 25

$27.00

Rose Style Copper Markers (Packs of 25)

400-Safflower 20lb

$31.00

Safflower-20lbs Bag Brid Seed

Scalloped Tin Garden Sign

$33.00

Scalloped Tin Garden Sign

412-Shelled Peanuts

$40.50

Shelled Peanuts-20lbs Bird Seed

Silk Flowers All Kinds

$6.00

Silk Flowers All Kinds

Silk Flowers Bouquet

$25.00

Silk Flowers Bouquet All Kinds

Silk Flowers Bouquet

$25.00

Silk Flowers Bouquet All Kinds

SongBird Suet Plugs Fruit/Nut

$3.00

Songbird Suet Plugs Fruit/Nut

Stand- Standing

$10.00

Standing Standing

Stopper For Hummingbird Feeder

$4.00

Stopper For Hummingbird Feeder

Sunflower Checks Welcome Garden

$14.00

Sunflower Checks Welcome Garden Flag

402-Sunflower Chip-20Lbs

$57.00

Sunflower Chip-20lbs Bird Seed

Swiss Chalet Bird House

$129.00

Swiss Chalet Bird House Painted

Vase 8x8

$43.00

Vase, H 8"x D 8", 4 pcs/case

Art Print 8x10

$10.00

Vintage Art 8" x 10"

Water Bottle 25oz

$8.66

Water Bottle 25oz w/Stainless Base & Cap

White Birdhouse

$135.00

White Birdhouse

417-White Millet Blend-20Lbs

$27.00

White Millet Blend-20lbs Bag Bird Seed

Wooden Cutting Board-Custom

Wooden Cutting Board Handmade w/Holy Logo Custom made 25.00 foot

Fall Wreath

$60.00

Wreath, Fall

Wren Birdhouse

$50.55

Wren Birdhouse

Wrought Iron Flag Stand

$9.00

Wrought Iron Flag Stand

H.A. Spirit T-Shirt

$15.00

H.A. Spirit T-Shirt

New Angel Run T-Shirt-2023

$15.00

New Angel Run T-Shirt; Multi Color; Multi Size

Old Angel Run T-Shirt

$5.00

Old Angel Run T-Shirt; Multi Color; Multi Size

Shipping Charges

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec Small

$40.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisex Small

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec 2XL

$40.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisex-2XL Large

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec 3XL

$40.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisex-3XL Large

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec Large

$40.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisex-Large

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec XL Lar

$40.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisex-XL Large

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisec Medium

$40.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt-Unisex-Medium

Ladies All-Condition Jacket-2XL

$68.40

Ladies All-Condition Jacket

Ladies All-Condition Jacket-3XL

$69.60

Ladies All-Condition Jacket

Ladies All-Condition Jacket-4XL

$70.80

Ladies All-Condition Jacket

Ladies All-Condition Jacket-LG

$66.00

Ladies All-Condition Jacket

Ladies All-Condition Jacket-XL

$66.00

Ladies All-Condition Jacket

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-Small

$42.00

Ladies Black Fleece Vest- Small

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-2XL

$42.00

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-2XL

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-3XL

$42.00

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-3XL

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-Large

$42.00

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-L

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-Medium

$42.00

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-Medium

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-XL

$42.00

Ladies Black Fleece Vest-XL

Ladies Fleece Jacket-2XL

$44.00

Ladies Fleece Jacket-2XL

Ladies Fleece Jacket-3XL

$44.00

Ladies Fleece Jacket-3XL

Ladies Fleece Jacket-4XL

$34.80

Ladies Fleece Jacket-4XL

Ladies Fleece Jacket-Large

$44.00

Ladies Fleece Jacket-Large

Ladies Fleece Jacket-Medium

$44.00

Ladies Fleece Jacket-Medium

Ladies Fleece Jacket-Small

$44.00

Ladies Fleece Jacket-Small

Ladies Fleece Jacket-XL

$44.00

Ladies Fleece Jacket-XL

Ladies Button Cardigan-Med

$32.40

Ladies Stretch Button Cardigan

Ladies Button Cardigan-Lg

$32.40

Ladies Stretch Button Cardigan

Ladies Button Cardigan-XL

$32.40

Ladies Stretch Button Cardigan

Ladies Button Cardigan- 2XL

$34.80

Ladies Stretch Button Cardigan

Ladies Button Cardigan- 3XL

$36.00

Ladies Stretch Button Cardigan

Ladies Button Cardigan- 4XL

$37.20

Ladies Stretch Button Cardigan

Lightweight Jacket-Mens Spirit

$45.00

Lightweight Packable Jacket- Mens

Lightweight Jacket-Ladies Spiri

$45.00

Lightweight Packable Jacket-Ladies

Mens All-Condition Jacket-2XL

$68.40

Mens All-Condition Jacket

Mens All-Condition Jacket-3XL

$69.60

Mens All-Condition Jacket

Mens All-Condition Jacket-4XL

$70.80

Mens All-Condition Jacket

Mens All-Condition Jacket-XL

$66.00

Mens All-Condition Jacket

Mens Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover4XL

$33.60

Mens Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover

Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover

$31.20

Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover

Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover3XL

$44.00

Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover

Mens Fleece Jacket-XL

$44.00

Mens Fleece Jacket

Mens Fleece Jacket-2XL

$44.00

Mens Fleece Jacket

Mens Fleece Jacket-3XL

$44.00

Mens Fleece Jacket

Mens Fleece Jacket-4XL

$34.80

Mens Fleece Jacket

Mens Fleece Jacket-Large

$44.00

Mens Fleece Jacket-Large

Mens Fleece Jacket-Medium

$44.00

Mens Fleece Jacket-Medium

Mens Fleece Vest-2XL

$42.00

Mens Fleece Vest

Mens Fleece Vest-3XL

$42.00

Mens Fleece Vest

Mens Fleece Vest-4XL

$42.00

Mens Fleece Vest

Mens Fleece Vest-Large

$42.00

Mens Fleece Vest-Large

Mens Fleece Vest-Medium

$42.00

Mens Fleece Vest-Medium

Mens Fleece Vest-XL

$42.00

Mens Fleece Vest-XL

Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover-M

$27.60

Mens Fleeece 1/4-Zip Pullover

Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover-L

$27.60

Mens Fleeece 1/4-Zip Pullover

Mens Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover-XL

$27.60

Mens Fleeece 1/4-Zip Pullover

Horticulture (HR)

Life Is Grand Pots St/6

$12.00

2300 Life Is Grand Pots St/6

Tc Wht Low Pot w Saucr Moss Sm

$18.00

2356SW Tc Wht Low Pot w Saucr Moss Fnsh Sm

Tc Wht Pot w Saucer Moss Lg

$24.00

2357LW Tc Wht Pot w Saucer Moss Finish Lg

Tc Wht Pot w Saucer Moss Sm.

$16.00

2357SW Tc Wht w Saucer Moss Sm

Tc Wht Oval Pot w Saucer Moss

$28.00

2359W Tc Wht Oval Pot w Saucer Moss Finsh

Red Tin 4 1/4"

$3.00

4 1/4" Red Tin

Peace Plant 6"

$15.00

6" clay peace plant

Salvia 6"

$6.00

6" plastic pot of salvia

Shamrock 6"

$8.00

6" plastic pot of shamrock

Violet-Assorted

$9.99

Aferican Violet-Assorted

Golden Trumpet

$8.00

Allamanda Plant, Golden Trumpet, Quart plastic pot.

Bb Splash Pots St/3 Lg

$55.00

AN203 Bb Splash Pots St/3 Lg

Bb Splash Pots St/3 Med

$45.00

AN203 Bb Splash Pots St/3 Med

Vintage Garden Cloches St/2 Sm

$32.00

AN203 Bb Splash Pots St/3 Sm

Anthurium Plant

$15.00

Anthurium, Plant

Azalea In Clay Pot

$38.00

Azalea In Clay Pot

Azalea Pot 4.3

$0.80

AZALEA POT CM 4.3

Azalea Pot 6.7

$1.50

AZALEA POT CM 6.7

Azalea Pot 8.3

$2.46

AZALEA POT CM 8.3

Lucky Bamboo

$32.00

BD-00008-7 Lucky Bamboo in S...

Begonia Hanging Basket

$29.00

Begonia Hanging Basket

Begonia $24.50

$24.50

Begonia, Flower, Whopper Bronze Leaf, or Angel Leaf, 8" Clay Pot

Begonia $22

$22.00

Begonia, Flower, Whopper Bronze Leaf, or Angel Leaf, Classic 550

BIRD BATH 19.7" GREEN

$149.60

BIRTHBATH 19.7" GREEN

Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Lg

$32.00

BL216 Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Lg

Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Med

$32.00

BL216 Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Med

Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Me

$24.00

BL216 Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Med

Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Sm

$18.00

BL216 Terrace Tall Cachepots St/3 Sm

Boston Fern

$35.00

Boston Fern

Bromeliad 4" In Pot

$30.00

Bromeliad 4" In Pot

Bromeliad 6"

$19.99

Bromeliad, Assorted, 6" Plastic Pot

Cactus- Assorted

$10.00

Cactus- Assorted

Cactus- Assorted Garden

$30.00

Cactus- Assorted Garden

Cactus- Assorted Garden Small

$20.00

Cactus- Assorted Garden Small

Christmas Cactus

$16.00

Cactus, Christmas, Holiday, P...

Caladium In Ex Large Pot

$35.00

Caladium In Ex Large Pot

Caladium In Large Pot

$20.00

Caladium In Large Pot

Caladium In Small Pot

$16.00

Caladium In Small Pot

Calla Lily In Pot

$30.00

Calla Lily In Pot

Santa Fe Pots St/6 Blue

$14.00

CD320BL Santa Fe Pots St/6 Blue

Sant Fe Pots St/6 Sand/White

$14.00

CD320NA Santa Fe Pots St/6 Sand/White

Daylily Bulb

$10.00

Daylily Bulb, Holy Angels Grown

Deffenbachia

$12.00

Deffenbachia, Dumb Cane

Weathered Garden Olive Jar 8.25

$28.00

DJ236 Weathered Garden Olive Jar 8.25"

Weathered Garden Pot 7"

$24.00

DJ239 Weathered Garden Pot 7"

Autumn Fern

$16.95

EA-00024-6 Autumn Fern 6"

Rabbit Foot Fern

$16.95

EA-18982-6 Rabbit Foot Fern

Staghorn Fern

$16.95

EA-19164-6 Staghorn Fern

Loopy Pots St/3 White Lg

$34.00

EN153WH Loopy Pots St/3 White Lg

Loopy Pots St/3 White Med

$24.00

EN153WH Loopy Pots St/3 White Med

Loopy Pots St/3 White Sm

$18.00

EN153WH Loopy Pots St/3 White Sm

Dixon Pots St/2 Sm

$18.00

EN157 Dixon Pots St/2 Sm

Ferme Gourds

$22.00

FD207 Ferme Gourds St/3

Fluffy Ruffle Fern

$14.00

Fern, Fluffy Ruffle

Ferns- Assorted In Clay Pot

$15.00

Ferns - Assorted In Clay Pot

Bb Dynasty Flower Pots St/3 Sm

$22.00

FG219 Bb Dynasty Flower Pots St/3 Sm

Bb Dyanasty Flower Pots St/3 Lg

$42.00

FG219 Bb Dynasty Flower Pots St/3 Lg

Ficus Rubber In Pot

$38.00

Ficus Rubber In Pot

Succulent- Garden Dish $15

$15.00

Garden, Dish, Succulent

Succulent- Garden Dish $25

$25.00

Garden, Dish, Succulent

Succulent- Garden Dish $30

$30.00

Garden, Dish, Succulent

Succulent- Garden Dish $40

$40.00

Garden, Dish, Succulent

Succulent- Garden Dish $45

$45.00

Garden, Dish, Succulent

Succulet- Garden Dish $50

$50.00

Garden, Dish, Succulent

Succulent- Garden Dish $55

$55.00

Garden, Dish, Succulent

Succulent- Garden Dish $60

$60.00

Garden, Dish, Succulent

Suculent- Garden Dish $12

$12.00

Garden, Dish, Succulent,

Gardenia 8"

$25.00

GARDENIA "VEITCHII" BUSH

Geranium In Pot

$16.00

Geranium In Pot

Crown of Thorns Assorted

$6.95

GF-19350-5 Crown of Thorns A...

Begonia Rex

$8.95

GF-19612-5 Begonia Rex

Ficus 'Lyrata' (Fiddle Leaf Fig

$65.00

GP-00002-10 Ficus 'Lyrata' S...

Iris Fan

$10.00

Iris Fan, Holy Angels Grown

Ivy In Medium Pot

$20.00

Ivy Medium In Pot

Ivy Ring 10"

$20.00

Ivy Ring 10"

Ivy In Large Pot

$45.00

Ivy Ring In Large Pot

Ivy In Pot

$30.00

Ivy Ring In Pot

Ivy Topiary Heart 4.25"

$12.00

Ivy, Topiary, Heart, 4.25"

Ivy Topiary Heart 6.5"

$27.95

Ivy, Topiary, Heart, 6.5"

Hedera Canariensis 'Algerian'

$16.95

JJ-04231-6 Hedera Canariensi...

Anthurium White Heart

$16.95

JM-19340-6 Anthurium White H...

Kalanchoe Assorted

$6.99

Kalanchoe Assorted

Kalanchoe Assorted

$20.00

Kalanchoe Assorted

Cedar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Sm

$28.00

KN221 Ceadar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Sm

Cedar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Lg

$48.00

KN221 Cedar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Lg

Ceadar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Med

$38.00

KN221 Cedar Ridge Cachepots St/3 Med

Cedar Ridge Rectanglr Cachepots

$55.00

KN222 Cedar Ridge Rectanglr Cachepots S/2 Med

Cedar Ridge Rectanglr S/2 Sm

$45.00

KN222 Cedar Ridge Rectanglr Cachepots S/2 Sm

Staghorn Fern 12"

$48.00

LD-19450-12 Staghorn Fern

Aspen 12.5"Log Planter

$28.00

LD204 Aspen 12.5"Log Planter

Lemon Balm

$8.00

Lemon Balm, Plant, Herb, 4.5"...

Majestic Palm 10"

$49.00

Majestic Palm 10"

Majestic Palm 12"

$69.00

Majestic Palm 12"

Moss Sampler Set

$15.00

Moss, Sampler Set

Mum Flower

$8.00

Mum, Flower, Chrysanthymum, Plastic Pot, 4"

Narcissus Bulb in Vase

$9.50

Narcissus Bulb In Glass Vase

Orchid Pot 5.1"

$15.00

ORCHID POT CM 5.1" LAB

Orchid Pot 6.7"

$10.00

ORCHID POT CM 6.7" LAB

Orchid 4"

$30.00

Orchid, Phalaenopsis, 4" Clay Pot (special)

Orchird HA Grown

$30.00

Orchird, Holy Angels Grown

Paper White in Vase

$13.00

Paper White Bulb In A Green Vase

Herb $7

$7.00

Parsley, Herb, Clay Pot, 4"

Herb $12

$12.00

Parsley, Herb, Clay Pot, 6"

Ornamental Pepper Plant

$12.00

Pepper, Plant, Herb, Ornamental, Clay Pot, 6"

Periwinkle Plant

$7.50

Periwinkle, Verrigated plant

Philodendron 12"

$25.00

Philodendron, 12" Large Pot

Begonia 6"

$9.95

Plant, Begonia, 6" Azalea pot

Crown of Thorns

$10.00

Plant, Crown of Thorns, 6" pot

Day Lily Plant

$8.00

Plant, Day Lily

Fern 4"

$8.00

Plant, Fern, 4" Pot

Gerbera Daisy

$15.00

Plant, Gerbera Daisy, 8" Clay Pot

Plant HA Grown $50

$50.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $60

$60.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $70

$70.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $80

$80.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $90

$90.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $100

$100.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $110

$110.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $120

$120.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $130

$130.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $140

$140.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $150

$150.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $15

$15.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $20

$20.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $25

$25.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $30

$30.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $35

$35.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $40

$40.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $10

$10.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Plant HA Grown $5

$5.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown

Holy Angels Grown Ivy

$5.00

Plant, Holy Angels Grown Ivy

Jazmine 6"

$14.50

Plant, Jazmine, 6" clay pot

Maigold 8"

$12.00

Plant, Maigold, 8"

Plam 6"

$12.00

Plant, Plam, Polar, 6" pot

Hanging Basket

$15.00

Plant, Spider, Verigated or Unverigated, Hanging Basket

Poinsettia 4"

$11.00

Poinsettia Plant, 4" Pot

Poinsettia 6"

$17.50

Poinsettia Plant, 6" Pot

Bromeliads- Assorted 4"

$14.50

PR-01108-4 Bromeliads- Assorted

Bromeliads- Assorted 6"

$35.00

PR-09444-6 Bromeliads- Assorted

Ficus Lyrata10"(Fiddle Leaf Fig

$65.00

QC-00001-10 Ficus Lyrata

Hibiscus 6"

$14.00

Red Giant Hibiscus, 6" pot

ZZ 4"

$9.00

RL-00001-4 "ZZ" Zamioculas Z...

ZZ 6"

$18.00

RL-00002-6 ZZ Zamioculcas Za...

Hedera 'Greenheart"

$6.95

RN-20230-4 Hedera 'Greenheart"

Hedera 'Greenheart' 6"

$16.95

RN-20235-6 Hedera 'Greenheart'

Rosemary 5"

$20.00

Rosemary, Clay washpot, 5"

Rubber Tree 10"

$22.00

Rubber Tree, Varogated, 10" Pot

Rubber Tree 8"

$14.00

Rubber Tree, Varogated, 8" Clay Pot

Sansevieria "Mother-In-Law Tong

$48.00

Sansevieria "Mother-In-Law Tongue" In Pot

Sansevieria "Mother-In-Law 4"

$20.00

Sansevieria "Mother-In-Law Tongue" In Pot

Saucer 10.6"

$5.15

SAUCER 10.6" LAB

Saucer 5.9"

$1.36

SAUCER 5.9" LAB

Saucer 4.3"

$0.92

SAUCER 4.3

Saucer 6.7"

$1.67

SAUCER 6.7 LAB

Saucer 8.3"

$2.46

SAUCER 8.3" LAB

Echeveria

$6.95

SD-17890-4 Echeveria

Echeveria 6"

$18.00

SD-17891-6 Echeveria

Senseviera In Pot

$30.00

Senseviera In Pot

Fb Barrel Low Pots St/2 Med

$44.00

SF221 Fb Barrel Low Pots St/2 Med

Fb Barrel Low Pots St/2 Sm

$34.00

SF221 Fb Barrel Low Pots St/2 Sm

Fb Lattice Low Pots St/2 Sm

$34.00

SF223 Fb Lattice Low Pots St/2

Fb Lattice Low Pots St/2 Med

$44.00

SF223 Fb Lattice Low Pots St/2 Med

Fb Rimmed Barrel Pot

$18.00

SF228 Fb Rimmed Barrel Pot

Spath "Closet Plant"

$20.00

Spath "Closet Plant"

Spider Plant

$9.00