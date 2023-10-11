Howling Wolf Bar & Eatery 1424 NE Miami Place # 108
COCKTAILS
Special Cocktails
Standard Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Negroni
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Espresso Martini
Mezcal Margarita
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Bloody Mary
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Bellini
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
pisco sour
LIQUOR
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1942 Don Julio
400 conejos mezcal
Casa Dragones joven
Casamigo anejo
Casamigo Blanco
claze azul repo
Don Julio 70
mexica blanco
mexica repo
DBL Milagro Tequila Blanco
DBL Milagro Reposado Select Barrel Reserve
DBL Milagro Anejo Select Barrel Reserve
DBL Viva Agave
Bourbon
Whiskey & Scotch
The Balvenie 12
Glenlivet 12
Crown Royal
Jonny Walker BLK
glenfiddich 12yr
Hudson rye
mitchers
whistlepig 10yr
DBL The Balvenie 14 Carribean Cask
DBL Monkey Shoulder
DBL Glenfiddich 12
DBL Jack Daniels Black 1l
DBL Jack Daniels Honey 1l
DBL Jack Daniels Fire 1l
DBL Woodford Reserve 1l
Liqueurs & Cordials
Amaretto di Saronno
Amaro del Capo
Amaro Nonnino
Aperol
Averna
bayles
Campari
Chambord
Cocchi Americano
Cumbe Aguardiente
dry martini
grand marnier
Grappa Nonnino
jagermaister
Kahlua
Limoncello
Porto
red martini
st germain
white martini
sambuca romana
DBL Bols Triple Sec 1l
DBL Cumbe Aguardiente
DBL Soul Cachaca 1l
DBL Chinola
DBL Select Aperitivo 1l
DBL Chambord
DBL Lo-Fi Gentian Vermouth
DBL Giffard Vanilla
WINE
Red wine By The Bottle
Red Wine By The Glass
White Wine By The Bottle
White Wine By The Glass
NA BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Cappuccino
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
double expresso
Espresso
Fanta
fiji water
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Ice Coffe
Ice Latte
Ice Tea
Latte Macchiato
Lemonade
Macchiato
Orange Juice
panna 500ml
Panna 750 ml
pellegrino 500ml
Pellegrino 750 ml
Pineapple Juice
Q Club Soda
Q Ginger Ale
Q Ginger Beer
Q Tonic
Red Bull
Red Bull sugar free
Sherley Temple
Sprite
Tomato Juice
MAIN MENU
Small Dishes
Salmon Tartare
Faroe Island Salmon, Cilantro, Avocado, Crispy Green Onions, Toasted Sesame Seeds, and Chipotle Sauce
Cold Smoked Salmon Trio
Smoked Salmon presented three ways: Golden Label, Vodka & Dill, and Bourbon & Pepper; served with Crostini, Dill Cheese Mouse, and Cucumber
Trio of Dips with Crispy Pita
Homemade Hummus, Tzatziki and Spinach, Artichoke and Feta Cheese Dip, served with Crispy Pita.
Carpaccio
Thin slices of Beef served with Baby Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Olive Oil and Lemon
Shrimp Ceviche
Poached Shrimp with Avocado and Mango, served with Lime Sauce
Fried Chicken Wings
Choose from Honey & Chili or Buffalo-style, served with Creamy Dill Dip, Carrots and Celery
Special Bao Buns
Asian-style Bao Buns; ask your server for today’s preparation
Warm Wild Mushrooms
Seasonal Mushrooms served warm with Miso Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, and Watermelon Radish
Soup of the Day
Please ask your sever for today’s soup selection
Tacos
Wild Mixed Mushrooms (Vegan)
Seasonal Mushrooms served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onion, Avocado and Chimichurri Sauce
Bloody Wolf Steak
N.Y. Steak served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onions, Avocado, Wild Mushrooms and Chimichurri Sauce
Shrimp Taco
Pan Seared Shrimp served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onions, Purple Oaxacan Slaw and Chipotle Sauce
Salads
Cold Smoked Salmon
Cold Smoked Salmon served with Mesclun Greens, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Carrots, Avocado, Croutons and Dill Citrus Dressing
Black Truffle Burrata
Burrata with Black Truffles served with Baby Arugula, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Artichokes and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Green Pepper and Feta Cheese, served with Oregano Vinaigrette
Tri-Color Quinoa Salad
Tri-Color Quinoa served with Baby Arugula, Avocado, Cucumbers, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Yellow Corn, Strawberries, Red Onion, and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Cheesemonger
Two 4oz Beef Patties, Double American Cheese, Wolf’s Special Burger Sauce, and Dill Pickle
El Lobo XRomeo
Two 4oz Beef Patties, Wolf’s Special Burger Sauce, Double American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle
The Locavore (Vegetarian)
Braised Portobello Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Vegan Roasted Garlic Mayo, and Dill Pickle
The Rooster
Breaded Crispy Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Roasted Garlic Mayo
Lobster Roll
Main Dishes
Wolf's Chicken Schnitzel
Breaded Chicken topped with a Fried Farm Egg, served with Black Truffle Aioli, French Fries and Mixed Salad
Wolf's XL Pork Schnitzel
Breaded Pork served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Mixed Salad
N.Y. Steak
12oz N.Y. Steak served with Baby Arugula Salad, Fingerling Potatoes and Chimichurri Sauce.
Short Ribs
Slow Braised Short Ribs served with Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, and Red Wine Sauce
Wolf's Pork Ribs
Crispy Fried Honey Pork Rib topped with Sesame Seeds and Cilantro, served with French Fries, Purple Oaxacan Slaw and Wolf’s Mop Sauce
Mediterranean Octopus
Pan Seared Octopus served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Harissa Hummus, Caramelized Lemon and Herbaceous Green Sauce
Faroe Island Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon served with Broccolini, Baby Carrots and Citrus Sauce
Shrimp with Veggie Quinoa
Pan Seared Shrimp served with Veggies, Tri-Color Quinoa, Feta Dip and Citrus Sauce
Sides
Desserts
KIDS MENU
SMALL DISHES
Wolf's Chicken Wings Kids
Fried Chicken Wings served with French Fries
Shrimp Taco Kids
Pan Seared Shrimp served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onions, Purple Oaxacan Slaw
Steak Taco Kids
Steak served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onions, Purple Oaxacan Slaw and Chimichurri Sauce
MAIN DISHES
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
BAR BITES
Bites
German Pretzels
Mini Pretzels served with Dijon Mustard
Homemade Jalapeño Popper
Jalapeño Pepper Halves stuffed with Spicy Feta, Sweet Yellow Corn & Cholula Dip
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Homemade Beer Battered Onion Rings served with Remoulade.
Truffle French Fries
Truffle French Fries topped with Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
Bruschetta
Toasted Bread topped with Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil & Black Truffle
The Wolf's Special
A Reinterpreted Austrian Delicacy: Leberkäse on Emperor Roll with Mustard and Dill Pickle