COCKTAILS

Special Cocktails

Howling Mexican

$18.00

AWHOOO Negroni

$18.00

Chismosa

$14.00

East Side

$18.00

Hibiscus Moscow Mule

$18.00

Wolf Smash

$18.00

Square Giggy

$15.00

Miami Place Spritz

$18.00

Standard Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$14.00

Negroni

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

pisco sour

$16.00

BEER

Draft Beer

Stella

$8.00+

Michelob Ultra

$6.00+

Etrellla

$6.00+

Goose island

$7.00+

Bottled Beer

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Modello

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

heineken 00

$7.00

Samuel Adamas

$7.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel one

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

truman

$16.00

stoli red

$12.00

stoli elite

$18.00

DBL Stoli Vodka 1l

$18.00

DBL Helix Vodka

$18.00

Gin

Tanquery

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Spring

$12.00

gordons

$14.00

DBL Fords Gin 1l

$22.00

DBL Hendricks

$28.00

DBL Askur Gin

$18.00

Rum

Diplomatico Rum

$14.00

Cpt Morgan

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Flor De Cana 7

$12.00

Goslin

$14.00

Cachaca

$12.50

Zacapa 23

$18.00

pisco caravedo mosto verde

$12.00

flor de cana 12

$14.00

DBL Diplomatico Planas White Rum

$22.00

Tequila

1942 Don Julio

$45.00

400 conejos mezcal

$22.00

Casa Dragones joven

$25.00

Casamigo anejo

$18.00

Casamigo Blanco

$14.00

claze azul repo

$55.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

mexica blanco

$12.00

mexica repo

$14.00

DBL Milagro Tequila Blanco

$22.00

DBL Milagro Reposado Select Barrel Reserve

$32.00

DBL Milagro Anejo Select Barrel Reserve

$38.00

DBL Viva Agave

$18.00

Bourbon

bullet bourbon

$18.00

bullet rye

$18.00

Jack Daniel

$12.00

Jack Daniel Fire

$12.00

Piggy Back

$16.00

blanton's

$30.00

DBL Old Forester 1l

$22.00

Whiskey & Scotch

The Balvenie 12

$20.00

Glenlivet 12

$20.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Jonny Walker BLK

$18.00

glenfiddich 12yr

$16.00

Hudson rye

$19.00

mitchers

$17.00

whistlepig 10yr

$20.00

DBL The Balvenie 14 Carribean Cask

$40.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$22.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$40.00

DBL Jack Daniels Black 1l

$30.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey 1l

$30.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire 1l

$30.00

DBL Woodford Reserve 1l

$26.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto di Saronno

$12.00

Amaro del Capo

$8.00

Amaro Nonnino

$12.00

Aperol

$16.00

Averna

$12.00

bayles

$16.00

Campari

$16.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cocchi Americano

$10.00

Cumbe Aguardiente

$12.00

dry martini

$10.00

grand marnier

$15.00

Grappa Nonnino

$12.00

jagermaister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Porto

$10.00

red martini

$10.00

st germain

$12.00

white martini

$10.00

sambuca romana

$12.00

DBL Bols Triple Sec 1l

$14.00

DBL Cumbe Aguardiente

$22.00

DBL Soul Cachaca 1l

$20.00

DBL Chinola

$20.00

DBL Select Aperitivo 1l

$20.00

DBL Chambord

$20.00

DBL Lo-Fi Gentian Vermouth

$20.00

DBL Giffard Vanilla

$20.00

WINE

Red wine By The Bottle

Ripasso Maso Maroni

$60.00

Barolo Roversi

$80.00

Amarone Soprassasso

$150.00

St Hbert

$64.00

Gauchezco

$48.00

San Luigi Merlot

$38.00

Conte Atimis

$60.00

Chianti Gabbiano

$38.00

Ripasso Vivladi

$70.00

Plus Ultra Super Tuscan

$48.00

Amarone Reserva Corte Figaretto

$189.00

Brunello Poggio Nardone

$100.00

Red Wine By The Glass

Cabernet

$10.00

Merlot

$8.00

Malbec

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Chianti

$8.00

Super Tuscan

$12.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Gabbiano

$44.00

Beringer

$58.00

Alabarino

$58.00

Salis Terrae

$58.00

Pas Damingny

$80.00

Il Bergo

$58.00

Casa Dambra

$58.00

White Wine By The Glass

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Sancerre

$12.00

Albarino

$8.00

Rose & Sparkling

Matua Rose GLS

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Matua Rose BTL

$38.00

Prosecco

$38.00

NA BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

double expresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.49

Fanta

$3.00

fiji water

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Coffe

$5.00

Ice Latte

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Latte Macchiato

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

panna 500ml

$5.00

Panna 750 ml

$7.00

pellegrino 500ml

$5.00

Pellegrino 750 ml

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Q Club Soda

$5.00

Q Ginger Ale

$3.00

Q Ginger Beer

$5.00

Q Tonic

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull sugar free

$6.00

Sherley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

MAIN MENU

Small Dishes

Salmon Tartare

$22.00

Faroe Island Salmon, Cilantro, Avocado, Crispy Green Onions, Toasted Sesame Seeds, and Chipotle Sauce

Cold Smoked Salmon Trio

$27.00

Smoked Salmon presented three ways: Golden Label, Vodka & Dill, and Bourbon & Pepper; served with Crostini, Dill Cheese Mouse, and Cucumber

Trio of Dips with Crispy Pita

$18.00

Homemade Hummus, Tzatziki and Spinach, Artichoke and Feta Cheese Dip, served with Crispy Pita.

Carpaccio

$20.00

Thin slices of Beef served with Baby Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Olive Oil and Lemon

Shrimp Ceviche

$20.00

Poached Shrimp with Avocado and Mango, served with Lime Sauce

Fried Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choose from Honey & Chili or Buffalo-style, served with Creamy Dill Dip, Carrots and Celery

Special Bao Buns

$13.00

Asian-style Bao Buns; ask your server for today’s preparation

Warm Wild Mushrooms

$16.00

Seasonal Mushrooms served warm with Miso Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, and Watermelon Radish

Soup of the Day

$13.00

Please ask your sever for today’s soup selection

Tacos

Wild Mixed Mushrooms (Vegan)

$16.00

Seasonal Mushrooms served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onion, Avocado and Chimichurri Sauce

Bloody Wolf Steak

$18.00

N.Y. Steak served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onions, Avocado, Wild Mushrooms and Chimichurri Sauce

Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Pan Seared Shrimp served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onions, Purple Oaxacan Slaw and Chipotle Sauce

Salads

Cold Smoked Salmon

$25.00

Cold Smoked Salmon served with Mesclun Greens, Cucumbers, Watermelon Radish, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Carrots, Avocado, Croutons and Dill Citrus Dressing

Black Truffle Burrata

$20.00

Burrata with Black Truffles served with Baby Arugula, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Artichokes and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$18.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Green Pepper and Feta Cheese, served with Oregano Vinaigrette

Tri-Color Quinoa Salad

$18.00

Tri-Color Quinoa served with Baby Arugula, Avocado, Cucumbers, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Yellow Corn, Strawberries, Red Onion, and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Cheesemonger

$22.00

Two 4oz Beef Patties, Double American Cheese, Wolf’s Special Burger Sauce, and Dill Pickle

El Lobo XRomeo

$25.00

Two 4oz Beef Patties, Wolf’s Special Burger Sauce, Double American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle

The Locavore (Vegetarian)

$25.00

Braised Portobello Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Vegan Roasted Garlic Mayo, and Dill Pickle

The Rooster

$22.00

Breaded Crispy Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Roasted Garlic Mayo

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Main Dishes

Wolf's Chicken Schnitzel

$28.00

Breaded Chicken topped with a Fried Farm Egg, served with Black Truffle Aioli, French Fries and Mixed Salad

Wolf's XL Pork Schnitzel

$32.00Out of stock

Breaded Pork served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes and Mixed Salad

N.Y. Steak

$41.00

12oz N.Y. Steak served with Baby Arugula Salad, Fingerling Potatoes and Chimichurri Sauce.

Short Ribs

$45.00

Slow Braised Short Ribs served with Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, and Red Wine Sauce

Wolf's Pork Ribs

$25.00

Crispy Fried Honey Pork Rib topped with Sesame Seeds and Cilantro, served with French Fries, Purple Oaxacan Slaw and Wolf’s Mop Sauce

Mediterranean Octopus

$35.00

Pan Seared Octopus served with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Harissa Hummus, Caramelized Lemon and Herbaceous Green Sauce

Faroe Island Salmon

$32.00

Pan Seared Salmon served with Broccolini, Baby Carrots and Citrus Sauce

Shrimp with Veggie Quinoa

$32.00

Pan Seared Shrimp served with Veggies, Tri-Color Quinoa, Feta Dip and Citrus Sauce

Sides

Avocado

$5.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$3.00

Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Crispy Pita

$4.00

Crudite Carrot & Celery

$6.00

Feta Cheese

$3.00

French Fries

$7.00

House Burger Sauce

$2.00

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Add Cheese to French Fries

$3.00

Desserts

Apple Strudel & Vanilla Ice Cream

$15.00

Black Forest Cake

$15.00

Sacker cake & Vanilla Ice Cream

$15.00

German cheesecake & Seasonal Fruit Sauce

$13.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Affogato al caffe'

$10.00

Fruit Plate

$12.00

KIDS MENU

SMALL DISHES

Wolf's Chicken Wings Kids

$12.00

Fried Chicken Wings served with French Fries

Shrimp Taco Kids

$10.00

Pan Seared Shrimp served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onions, Purple Oaxacan Slaw

Steak Taco Kids

$10.00

Steak served in a Corn Tortilla with Crispy Green Onions, Purple Oaxacan Slaw and Chimichurri Sauce

MAIN DISHES

Wolf's Chicken Schnitzel Kids

$18.00

Breaded Chicken served with French Fries

N.Y. Steak Kids

$20.00

6oz N.Y. Steak served with French Fries

Faroe Island Salmon Kids

$25.00

Pan Seared Salmon served with Broccolini

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

The Cheesemonger Kids

$18.00

One 4oz Beef Patties, Double American Cheese and Wolf’s Special Burger Sauce

The Locavore Kids

$18.00

The Rooster Kids

$18.00

BAR BITES

Bites

German Pretzels

$12.00

Mini Pretzels served with Dijon Mustard

Homemade Jalapeño Popper

$12.00

Jalapeño Pepper Halves stuffed with Spicy Feta, Sweet Yellow Corn & Cholula Dip

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$12.00

Homemade Beer Battered Onion Rings served with Remoulade.

Truffle French Fries

$15.00

Truffle French Fries topped with Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

Bruschetta

$15.00

Toasted Bread topped with Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil & Black Truffle

The Wolf's Special

$18.00

A Reinterpreted Austrian Delicacy: Leberkäse on Emperor Roll with Mustard and Dill Pickle

DOG MENU

Menu

Blanched Broccolini Dog

$8.00

Blanched Baby Carrots Dog

$8.00

Crudite of Carrots & Celery Dog

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Strip Dog

$8.00

Burger Patty Dog

$10.00

4oz Burger Patty

Steak Strips Dog

$15.00

Salmon Dog

$15.00