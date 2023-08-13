Heath Springs Pizzeria 111 N Main St
STARTERS
APPETIZERS
Garlic Knots
Pizza Dough tied in Knots covered with homemade garlic butter sauce topped with Parmesan cheese served with a side of marinara sauce
Cheesy Bread
Our signature bread covered with homemade garlic butter sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara sauce
Bread Sticks
Bread sticks with garlic butter served with a side of marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Sticks of Mozzarella Sticks Severed with Marinara Sauce
Potato Wedges
Seasoned potato's cut in wedges and baked topped with cheese and bacon
SALADS
House Salad
Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Green Peppers, Onion, Croutons
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Tomato & Croutons
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Gilled Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Croutons
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Tomato & Croutons
WINGS & TENDERS
WINGS / BITES
CHICKEN TENDERS
STANDARD PIZZA
10in Pizza
10in Cheese Pizza
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
10in Aloha Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
10in Bacon Cheddar Ham Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
10in BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
10in BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
10in BLT Pizza
Thin Crust, Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
10in Big Bad Wolf Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
10in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
10in Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
10in Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
10in Goldilocks Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
10in Little Italy Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions Topped with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese
10in Little Red Riding Hood Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
10in Meatball Bacon Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
10in Pepperoni Lover Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
10in Philly Pizza
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
10in Superior Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
10in Supreme Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
10in Taco Pizza
Thin Crust, Chucky Salsa Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Lettuce, Monetary Jack Shredded Cheese and Tomatoes
10in Three Little Pigs Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
10in Veggie Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
10in White Cheese Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Basil Flakes
12in Pizza
12in Cheese Pizza
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
12in Aloha Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
12in Bacon Cheddar Ham Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
12in BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
12in BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
12in BLT Pizza
Thin Crust, Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
12in BBW Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
12in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
12in BCBR Pizza
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
12in Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
12in Goldilocks Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
12in Little Italy Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions Topped with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese
12in LRRHood Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
12in Meatball Bacon Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
12in Pepperoni Lover Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
12in Philly Pizza
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
12in Superior Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
12in Supreme Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
12in Taco Pizza
Thin Crust, Chucky Salsa Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Lettuce, Monetary Jack Shredded Cheese and Tomatoes
12in 3 Pigs Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
12in Veggie Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
12in White Cheese Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Basil Flakes
14in Pizza
14in Cheese Pizza
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
14in Aloha Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
14in Bacon Cheddar Ham Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
14in BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
14in BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
14in BLT Pizza
Thin Crust, Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
14in BBW Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
14in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
14in BCBR Pizza
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
14in Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
14in Goldilocks Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
14in Little Italy Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions Topped with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese
14in LRRHood Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
14in Meatball Bacon Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
14in Pepperoni Lover Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
14in Philly Pizza
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
14in Superior Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
14in Supreme Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
14in Taco Pizza
Thin Crust, Chucky Salsa Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Lettuce, Monetary Jack Shredded Cheese and Tomatoes
14in 3 Pigs Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
14in Veggie Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
14in White Cheese Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Basil Flakes
16in Pizza
16in Cheese Pizza
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
16in Aloha Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
16in Bacon Cheddar Ham Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
16in BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
16in BBQ Hawaiian Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
16in BLT Pizza
Thin Crust, Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
16in BBW Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
16in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
16in BCBR Pizza
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
16in Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
16in Goldilocks Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
16in Little Italy Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions Topped with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese
16in LRRHood Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
16in Meatball Bacon Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
16in Pepperoni Lover Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
16in Philly Pizza
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
16in Superior Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
16in Supreme Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
16in Taco Pizza
Thin Crust, Chucky Salsa Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Lettuce, Monetary Jack Shredded Cheese and Tomatoes
16in 3 Pigs Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
16in Veggie Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
16in White Cheese Pizza
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Basil Flakes
CHICAGO PIZZA
8in Chicago
8in Cheese Chicago
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
8in Aloha Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
8in Big Bad Wolf Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
8in Little Red Riding Hood Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
8in Meatball Bacon Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
8in Pepperoni Lover Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
8in Superior Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
8in Supreme Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
8in Three Little Pigs Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
8in Veggie Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
10in Chicago
10in Cheese Chicago
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
10in Aloha Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
10in Big Bad Wolf Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
10in Little Red Riding Hood Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
10in Meatball Bacon Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
10in Pepperoni Lover Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
10in Superior Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
10in Supreme Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
10in Three Little Pigs Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
10in Veggie Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
12in Chicago
12in Cheese Chicago
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
12in Aloha Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
12in BBW Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
12in Little Red Riding Hood Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
12in Meatball Bacon Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
12in Pepperoni Lover Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
12in Superior Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
12in Supreme Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
12in Three Little Pigs Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
12in Veggie Chicago
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
CALZONE
Small Calzone
Small Cheese Calzone
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
Small Aloha Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Small CB Ham Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Small BBQ Chicken Bacon Calzone
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
Small BBQ Hawaiian Calzone
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Small BBW Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Small Buffalo Chicken Calzone
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Small BCBR Calzone
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Small Chicken Alfredo Bacon Calzone
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Small Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Small LRRHood Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
Small Meatball Bacon Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
Small Pepperoni Lover Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
Small Philly Calzone
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
Small Superior Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
Small Supreme Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
Small 3 Pigs Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
Small Veggie Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
Medium Calzone
Medium Cheese Calzone
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
Medium Aloha Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Medium CB Ham Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Medium BBQ Chicken Bacon Calzone
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
Medium BBQ Hawaiian Calzone
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Medium BBW Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Medium Buffalo Chicken Calzone
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Medium BCBR Calzone
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Medium Chicken Alfredo Bacon Calzone
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Medium Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium LRRHood Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
Medium Meatball Bacon Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
Medium Pepperoni Lover Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
Medium Philly Calzone
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
Medium Superior Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
Medium Supreme Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
Medium 3 Pigs Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
Medium Veggie Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
Large Calzone
Large Cheese Calzone
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
Large Aloha Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Large CB Ham Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Calzone
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
Large BBQ Hawaiian Calzone
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Large BBW Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Large Buffalo Chicken Calzone
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Large BCBR Calzone
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Large Chicken Alfredo Bacon Calzone
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Large Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Large LRRHood Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
Large Meatball Bacon Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
Large Pepperoni Lover Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
Large Philly Calzone
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
Large Superior Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
Large Supreme Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
Large 3 Pigs Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
Large Veggie Calzone
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
PIZZA ROLL
Small Pizza Roll
Small Cheese Pizza Roll
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
Small Aloha Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Small CB Ham Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Small BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza Roll
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
Small BBQ Hawaiian Pizza Roll
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Small BBW Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza Roll
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Small BCBR Pizza Roll
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Small Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza Roll
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza Roll
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Small LRRHood Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
Small Meatball Bacon Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
Small Pepperoni Lover Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
Small Philly Pizza Roll
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
Small Superior Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
Small Supreme Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
Small 3 Pigs Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
Small Veggie Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
Medium Pizza Roll
Medium Cheese Pizza Roll
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
Medium Aloha Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Medium CB Ham Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Medium BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza Roll
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
Medium BBQ Hawaiian Pizza Roll
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Medium BBW Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza Roll
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Medium BCBR Pizza Roll
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Medium Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza Roll
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza Roll
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Medium LRRHood Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
Medium Meatball Bacon Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
Medium Pepperoni Lover Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
Medium Philly Pizza Roll
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
Medium Superior Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
Medium Supreme Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
Medium 3 Pigs Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
Medium Veggie Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)
Large Pizza Roll
Large Cheese Pizza Roll
Create your own pizza the way you desire, base pizza includes pizza sauce, cheese and your first topping. Each additional topping charged based on pizza size
Large Aloha Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Large CB Ham Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza Roll
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions and Bacon
Large BBQ Hawaiian Pizza Roll
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Bacon
Large BBW Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sausage, Sliced Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza Roll
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese
Large BCBR Pizza Roll
Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing
Large Chicken Alfredo Bacon Pizza Roll
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza Roll
Homemade White Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
Large LRRHood Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple and Jalapeno
Large Meatball Bacon Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Meatballs and bacon
Large Pepperoni Lover Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Loaded with Pepperoni
Large Philly Pizza Roll
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak Meat, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms
Large Superior Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Bacon (Banana Peppers & Jalapenos upon request)
Large Supreme Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Beef, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olive
Large 3 Pigs Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage and Bacon
Large Veggie Pizza Roll
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Diced Tomatoes (Jalapeno and Banana Peppers Upon Request)