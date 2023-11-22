2x points now for loyalty members
Huaco Eatery | Union grove
Quesadillas
Bowls
- Grilled Chicken Bowl$15.00
Tomatilla sauce, romaine lettuce, Monterrey cheese, pico, with a garnish of red pickled onions & cilantro
- Chicken Tinga Bowl$15.00
Tomatilla sauce, romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pico, with a garnish of red pickled onions, & crema lime
- Arranchera Bowl$15.00
Skirt Steak. Molcajete sauce, Romaine lettuce, Monterrey cheese, with a garnish of red pickled onions & cilantro
- Shrimp Bowl$15.00
Tomatillo sauce, romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pico, with a garnish of red pickled onion, & cilantro
Huaco Favorites
- Flautas$15.25
Marinated shredded chicken flautas topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, & guacamole. Served with rice & beans, and a side of queso
- Huaco Nachos$15.00
Your choice of ground beef, grilled chicken, or a combo. Comes with refried beans, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
- Empanadas$15.00
3 pieces. Your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef, or chorizo. Topped with crema lime, and queso fresco. Served with rice & beans, and a side of queso
- Pozole$15.25
Green chicken stew, hominy, avocado, cilantro, tortilla strips, queso fresco, pico de gallo, & lime
- Tortas$15.00
- Asada Fries$15.00
Lettuce Wrap Tacos
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$6.00
Tomatillo sauce, pico, Monterrey cheese, with a garnish of red pickled onions & cilantro
- Chicken Tinga Tacos$6.00
Lime, queso fresco, red pickled onions, & cilantro
- Snapper Tacos$7.00
Tomatillo sauce, pico, queso fresco, with a garnish of red pickled onions & cilantro
- Shrimp Tacos$7.00
Tomatillo sauce, pico, queso fresco, with a garnish of red pickled onions & cilantro
- Arranchera Tacos$7.00
Skirt steak. Molcajete sauce, pico, Monterrey cheese, with a garnish of red pickled onions & cilantro
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$7.00
Tomatillo sauce, pico, queso fresco, with a garnish of red pickled onions & cilantro