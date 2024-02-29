Huanchaco pe 293 wyckoff ave
Drinks
Jugos y Batidos
Food
Especial Huanchaco
Aperitivos
- Anticuchos Beef Heart Skewers$11.00
- Mollejas Grilled Sweetbreads$11.00
- Calamares Fritos Fried Squid$14.00
- Choclo Con Queso Corn with Cheese$10.00
- Leche De Tigre$18.00
Small pieces of fresh fish with ceviche extract hopper
- Causa De Atún Mashed Peruvian Potatoes with Tuna$13.00
- Causa De Pollo Mashed Peruvian Potatoes with Chicken$15.00
- Causa De Atún Y Ceviche Cause of Tuna and Ceviche$18.00
- Papa a La Huancaína$12.00
Boiled potatoes topped with huancaína sauce, boiled egg and olive
- Ají De Gallina$14.00
Classic Peruvian dish made with spicy peppers, chicken, and a cream sauce
Mariscos
- Ceviche De Pescado$20.00
Chopped fish marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
- Ceviche Mixto$25.00
Chopped fish and seafood mix marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
- Ceviche De Concha Negra$22.00
Chopped black shell in lemon juice leche de tigre served with sweet potato and onions
- Sudado De Pescado Fish Stew$24.00
With rice
- Parihuela De Mariscos$26.00
A concentrated broth of fish and shellfish with rice
- Arroz Con Mariscos Peruvian Rissoto$24.00
- Jalea De Mariscos$25.00
Deep fried seafood mix and fish served with onion salad and fried cassava
- Pescado Frito Fried Fish$24.00
- Chicharrón De Pescado Fish Cracklings$18.00
Carnes
- Tallarín Verde Con Carne Frita Green Noodles With Fried Meat$20.00
Peruvian dish
- Lomo Saltado$24.00
Sautéed beef with sliced tomatoes, onions, served on French fries and white rice
- Tallarín Saltado$18.00
Stir-fried noodles with tomatoes, red and green onions
- 2 Opciones Tallarín Saltado Mixto$23.00
Stir-fried noodles, red pepper and green onions
- Arroz Chaufa De Pollo Peruvian Chaufa Rice with Chicken$15.00
- Arroz Chaufa Mixto Peruvian Chaufa Rice with Shrimp and Chicken$18.00
- Arroz Chaufa De Mariscos Mixed Seafood Peruvian Chaufa Rice$22.00
- Bandeja Huanchaco$20.00
Arroz frito, papa frita, chorizo, ensalada. Fried rice, French fries, sausage and salad
Pollo a la Brasa
Menú para Niños
Sides
- Arroz Fríto Fried Rice$5.00
- Patacones Fried Plantain Slices$5.00
- Arroz Blanco White Rice$5.00
- Maduros Fritos Sweet Plantain$5.00
- Papas Fritas French Fries$5.00
- Humitas Corn Sweet Cake$5.00
- Empanadas De Verde Green Plantains with Cheese$3.00
- Tiritas De Queso Cheese Strips$5.00
- Yuca Frita Fried Cassava$6.00
- Huevo Frito Fried Eggs$2.00
- Ensalada Regular Regular Salad$5.00
- Ensalada De Aguacate Avocado Salad$9.00