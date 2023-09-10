huarache azteca 22097 US Highway 19 North
Sopas Y Mariscos
Mole De Olla
Chucks of tenders beef and vegetable in broth with red chili pepper base
Menudo
Beef stomach (tripe) in broth with red chili pepper base
Sopa De Mariscos
Seafood soup
Consome de Borego
Caldo de Pecado
Caldo de camaron
Orden Mojarra Frita
Deep-fried whole fish (Tilapia)
Orden Camarones a La Diabla
Whole shrimp stuffed with hot sauce
Cocktail Camaron
Orden Tostadas Ceviche
Orden Fajitas Camaron
Orden Camarones al mojo de Ajo
Orden Filete De Pescado
Empanizado o a la plancha. Grilled or breaded tilapia fillet
Antojitos Mexicanos
Orden Taco Salad
Orden Nachos Aztecas
Tortillas chips smothered with beans, meat, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and jalapeño
Orden Quesadillas 3
3 pieces. Three small corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and meat
Orden Quesadilla Grande
One large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and meat
Orden Burrito
Large flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with beans, rice, lettuce, meat, and mozzarella cheese
Orden Gorditas
3 pieces. Fried corn dough stuffed with meat, lettuce, Mexican cheese, and sour cream
Orden Sopes
3 pieces. Homemade corn tortillas smothered with beans, meat, lettuce, sour cream and Mexican cheese
Orden Tostadas
3 pieces. Crispy corn tortilla smothered with refried beans, topped with meat, lettuce, sour cream and fresh Mexican cheese
Orden Tacos Dorados
3 pieces. Deep-fried rolled tortillas stuffed with meat topped with sour cream and fresh Mexican cheese
Orden Enchiladas Gratinadas
3 pieces. Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with meat topped with red or green sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, sour cream and onion
Platillos
Orden Bistec a la Mexicana
Orden bistec a la Caserola
Orden Pechuga a la Mexicana
Orden Barbacoa De Borrego
Steamed lamb, served with rice, beans, salad, and lamb soup
Orden Alambre
Grilled tenders strips of steak with ham, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
Orden Milanesa De Res
Breaded thin steak
Orden Pechuga a La Plancha
Grilled chicken breast
Orden Pechuga Empanizada
Breaded chicken breast
Orden Fajitas Combo
Grilled tender strips of chicken, shrimp, and beef with onions and green peppers
Orden Parrillada De Carnes
Grilled thin steak, smoked pork chops, sausage, and grilled chicken breast
Orden Carne Asada
Grilled thin steak with grilled cactus, scallions and jalapeño peppers
Orden Chiles Rellenos
2 pieces. Poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco, then are battered and fried. Served covered in red sauce
Orden Pollo Al Carbón
3 pieces. Flame chicken
Orden Pollo en Mole Poblano
Chicken in rich blend of chocolate and chilies, slightly sweet and spicy
Menu Niños
Bebidas/Drink
Por Libra / By the Pound
Libra Lengua / Beef Toung
Libra Pollo Deshebrado/ Shredded Chicken
Libra de Ensalada de Nopal
Libra de Frijol Refrito
Libra de Tortillas
Libra de Arroz
Libra Buche / Pork Stomach
Libra Tripa / Beef Tripe
Pollo Al Carbón Entero*
Flame broiled chicken
Libra Alambre*
Steak with onion, green peppers, ham, and mozzarella cheese
Libra Cueritos / Pork Skin
Libra Al Pastor / Marinated Pork
Libra Chorizo / Chorizo Sausage
Libra Carnitas / Fried Pork
Libra Bistec / Steak
Encebollado con jalapeño. Steak with onions and jalapeños peppers
Tacos
Bistec / Steak*
Carnitas Mix
Carnitas / Fried Pork
Pollo/ Chicken
Al Pastor / Marinated Pork*
Lengua / Beef Tongue
Tripa / Beef Tripe*
Alambre
Vegetariano/Veggie
Bistec con Chorizo
Barbacoa / Lamb*
Buche / Pork Stomach*
Cueritos / Pork Skin*
Chorizo / Chorizo Sausage*
Tortas / Sandwiches
Torta Bistec
Torta Al Pastor
Torta Cubana
Bread steak, chorizo with egg, ham, mozzarella cheese and hot dog sausage
Torta Pechuga Empanizada
Bread chicken
Torta Jamón / Ham
Torta Huevos Con Salchicha
Eggs with hot dog sausage