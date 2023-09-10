Sopas Y Mariscos

Mole De Olla

$14.99

Chucks of tenders beef and vegetable in broth with red chili pepper base

Menudo

$13.99

Beef stomach (tripe) in broth with red chili pepper base

Sopa De Mariscos

$18.99

Seafood soup

Consome de Borego

$13.00

Caldo de Pecado

$14.99

Caldo de camaron

$16.99

Orden Mojarra Frita

$16.99

Deep-fried whole fish (Tilapia)

Orden Camarones a La Diabla

$17.99

Whole shrimp stuffed with hot sauce

Cocktail Camaron

$18.99

Orden Tostadas Ceviche

$15.99

Orden Fajitas Camaron

$17.99

Orden Camarones al mojo de Ajo

$18.99

Orden Filete De Pescado

$16.99

Empanizado o a la plancha. Grilled or breaded tilapia fillet

Antojitos Mexicanos

Orden Taco Salad

$11.99
Orden Nachos Aztecas

$11.99

Tortillas chips smothered with beans, meat, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and jalapeño

Orden Quesadillas 3

$11.99

3 pieces. Three small corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and meat

Orden Quesadilla Grande

$11.99

One large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and meat

Orden Burrito

$12.99

Large flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with beans, rice, lettuce, meat, and mozzarella cheese

Orden Gorditas

$12.99

3 pieces. Fried corn dough stuffed with meat, lettuce, Mexican cheese, and sour cream

Orden Sopes

$11.99

3 pieces. Homemade corn tortillas smothered with beans, meat, lettuce, sour cream and Mexican cheese

Orden Tostadas

$11.99

3 pieces. Crispy corn tortilla smothered with refried beans, topped with meat, lettuce, sour cream and fresh Mexican cheese

Orden Tacos Dorados

$11.99

3 pieces. Deep-fried rolled tortillas stuffed with meat topped with sour cream and fresh Mexican cheese

Orden Enchiladas Gratinadas

$13.99

3 pieces. Rolled corn tortillas stuffed with meat topped with red or green sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, sour cream and onion

Platillos

Orden Bistec a la Mexicana

$15.99

Orden bistec a la Caserola

$17.99

Orden Pechuga a la Mexicana

$15.99
Orden Barbacoa De Borrego

$20.99

Steamed lamb, served with rice, beans, salad, and lamb soup

Orden Alambre

$15.99

Grilled tenders strips of steak with ham, peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

Orden Milanesa De Res

$13.99

Breaded thin steak

Orden Pechuga a La Plancha

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast

Orden Pechuga Empanizada

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast

Orden Fajitas Combo

$18.99

Grilled tender strips of chicken, shrimp, and beef with onions and green peppers

Orden Parrillada De Carnes

$18.99

Grilled thin steak, smoked pork chops, sausage, and grilled chicken breast

Orden Carne Asada

$12.99

Grilled thin steak with grilled cactus, scallions and jalapeño peppers

Orden Chiles Rellenos

$13.99

2 pieces. Poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco, then are battered and fried. Served covered in red sauce

Orden Pollo Al Carbón

$13.99

3 pieces. Flame chicken

Orden Pollo en Mole Poblano

$15.99

Chicken in rich blend of chocolate and chilies, slightly sweet and spicy

Menu Niños

Orden Quesadilla Kid

$3.99

Corn small tortilla stuffed with cheese, meat, and French fries

Orden Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

With French fries

Bebidas/Drink

Agua de Botella

$1.00

Michelada

$4.99+

Jarrito Grande 1.5lt

$3.99+

Cerveza

$3.99+

Wine

$3.50

Glass

Margaritas X2

$6.00

Jarrito chico

$2.50

Sodas en Lata

$1.50

Te/Cafe

$2.75

Jugos Pequeños

$1.25

Small juice for kids

Aguas Frescas

$3.75+

Por Libra / By the Pound

Libra Lengua / Beef Toung

$17.99

Libra Pollo Deshebrado/ Shredded Chicken

$15.99

Libra de Ensalada de Nopal

$9.99

Libra de Frijol Refrito

$4.25

Libra de Tortillas

$4.50

Libra de Arroz

$4.25

Libra Buche / Pork Stomach

$17.99

Libra Tripa / Beef Tripe

$23.99

Pollo Al Carbón Entero*

$15.99

Flame broiled chicken

Libra Alambre*

$17.99

Steak with onion, green peppers, ham, and mozzarella cheese

Libra Cueritos / Pork Skin

$17.99

Libra Al Pastor / Marinated Pork

$17.99

Libra Chorizo / Chorizo Sausage

$17.99

Libra Carnitas / Fried Pork

$17.99+

Libra Bistec / Steak

$19.99+

Encebollado con jalapeño. Steak with onions and jalapeños peppers

Tacos

Bistec / Steak*

$2.99

Carnitas Mix

$3.99

Carnitas / Fried Pork

$2.99

Pollo/ Chicken

$2.99

Al Pastor / Marinated Pork*

$2.99

Lengua / Beef Tongue

$3.25

Tripa / Beef Tripe*

$4.25

Alambre

$3.99

Vegetariano/Veggie

$2.99

Bistec con Chorizo

$3.99

Barbacoa / Lamb*

$4.25

Buche / Pork Stomach*

$3.25

Cueritos / Pork Skin*

$3.25

Chorizo / Chorizo Sausage*

$2.99

Tortas / Sandwiches

Torta Bistec

$10.99

Torta Al Pastor

$10.99

Torta Cubana

$15.99

Bread steak, chorizo with egg, ham, mozzarella cheese and hot dog sausage

Torta Pechuga Empanizada

$10.99

Bread chicken

Torta Jamón / Ham

$9.99

Torta Huevos Con Salchicha

$10.99

Eggs with hot dog sausage

Torta Carnitas / Fried Pork*

$10.99

Torta Salchicha / Hot Dog Sausage

$9.99

Torta Huevos Con Jamón / Ham and Eggs

$10.99

Torta Carne Asada / Grilled Steak

$10.99

Torta Milanesa De Res / Bread Steak

$10.99

Huaraches

$13.99+

Huarache Barbacoa / Lamb**

$16.99

Huarache Tripa / Beef Tripe**

$16.99

Huarache Pechuga a La Plancha / Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Huarache Pechuga Empanizada / Breaded Chicken

$13.99

Huarache Cueritos / Pork Skin**

$13.99

Huarache Lengua / Beef Tongue*

$13.99

Huarache Buche / Pork Stomach**

$13.99

Huarache Carne Asada / Grilled Steak*

$13.99

HuaracheBistec / Steak**

$13.99

Huarache Milanesa De Res / Breaded Steak

$12.99

Huarache Chorizo / Chorizo Sausage**

$12.99

Huarache Al Pastor / Marinated Pork**

$12.99

Huarache Carnitas/ Fried Pork

$12.99

Huarache Pollo / Chicken

$12.99

Side

Side Toreados

$2.50

Side Mole

$8.99+

Side Salsa

Side Arroz y Frijol

$3.75

Side Cambray

Side Nopal

$3.75

Side Arroz

$2.25

Side Frijol

$2.25

Side Tortilla

$1.99

Side Guacamole

$4.99

Side Cheese D

$3.75

Side Aguacate

$2.99

Side Ensalada

$2.25

Side Crema

$0.99

Side Queso Fresco

$1.99

Side Queso Mozarella

$1.99

Side Limon 4oz

$1.00+

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.50

A la Carta

1 sope

$4.99

1 Gordita

$5.99

1 Tostada

$4.99

1 Quesadilla GRANDE

$8.99

1 Quesadilla Chica

$3.50

1 Empanada

$8.99

1 Tostada Ceviche

$6.99

1 Enchilada

$5.99+

Postres

Platano Frito

$4.50
Flan Napolitano

$4.99
Flan

$2.50

Desayunos

Orden Chilaquiles

$12.99

Orden Huevos Revueltos

$12.99

Orden Huevos Rancheros

$13.99