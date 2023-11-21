Hudson Brewing Co.
Cans (4 Pack)
- Shady Sadie$15.00
NEIPA 8.0% Hazy and floral with tangerine and grapefruit notes. Azacca, cascade, and mosaic hops. Named after the legendary female Hudson River Pirate, Sadie the Goat, who would sail the river robbing towns and villages.
- Tainted Señorita$15.00
Stout, 8.0% Our award-winning Mexican coffee stout. Smooth but finishes with a hint of spice.
- NY Justus$15.00
NEIPA, 6.0% Brewed with 100% NY grown and malted barley and wheat, this hazy IPA features mosaic, amarillo, and simcoe hops. Looks for citrus and tropic fruit notes with piney undertones.
- Widows Walk$15.00
IPA, 6.5% Fresh fruit hop aromas, medium body, and a strong lingering bitterness to balance. Named after the many rooftop walks in Hudson where woman would stand to see if their lover would return from sea.
- Proprietors' Pale$15.00
Pale Ale, 5.6% Fruity and floral aromas, crisp stone fruit notes, and classic west coast pale hoppiness.
- Halve Maen Session Ale$15.00
Session Ale, 4.7% Made with pilsner, pale, wheat, and Munich malts; flaked oats; and cascade, centennial, chinook, and nugget from local Alta Vista Hop Farm. This ale is light, hazy, and crushable.
- State Street Swill (6 pack./12 0z)$15.00
Pineapple Cider, 5.5% Our own version of a "Tepache" made from real pineapples combined with American Ale yeast and some of our own signature ingredients. Fresh pineapple flavor with the perfect balance of sweet and dry.
- Ballenero Lager$15.00
- Wayward Woman Kolsch$8.00